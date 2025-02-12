Townsquare Media to Release Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results on March 17, 2025

Townsquare Media will release Q4 2024 financial results on March 17, 2025, with a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Townsquare Media, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 on March 17, 2025, prior to the market opening. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day, with dial-in numbers provided for both U.S. and international participants. A live webcast and press release will be accessible through the Company's investor relations website. Additionally, a replay of the conference call will be available until March 24, 2025. Townsquare Media focuses on community-driven digital media and marketing solutions, operating local radio stations and offering various digital services through its subsidiaries. More information can be found on its websites.

Townsquare Media will announce its fourth quarter 2024 financial results, indicating transparency and communication with investors.

A scheduled conference call demonstrates the company's commitment to engaging with stakeholders and providing insights into their financial performance.

The availability of a live webcast and archived call shows a proactive approach to investor relations by making information accessible to a broader audience.

Townsquare's diverse portfolio, which includes local radio stations and digital marketing solutions, reflects its strategic position in the media landscape outside major markets, potentially driving growth opportunities.

The announcement of financial results on March 17, 2025, may indicate ongoing financial instability or the need for transparency given that the results will be scrutinized by investors and analysts.

The emphasis on local markets outside the top 50 in the U.S. may suggest limited growth potential compared to competitors focused on larger, more lucrative markets.

Details about the conference call and the financial results may reflect a lack of proactive communication strategy if significant concerns or negative trends are expected in the results.

When will Townsquare Media release its fourth quarter financial results?

Townsquare Media will release its fourth quarter 2024 financial results on March 17, 2025, before market opening.

What time is the Townsquare Media conference call?

The conference call to discuss the results is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 17, 2025.

How can I listen to the Townsquare Media conference call?

You can listen by dialing 1-800-717-1738 for U.S. & Canada, or 1-646-307-1865 for international calls.

Is there a web-based archive for the conference call?

Yes, a web-based archive of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of Townsquare's website.

How can I access the replay of the conference call?

The conference call replay will be available until March 24, 2025, by calling 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (International).

$TSQ Insider Trading Activity

$TSQ insiders have traded $TSQ stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here's a breakdown of recent trading of $TSQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT L. WORSHEK (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 74,500 shares for an estimated $782,995 .

CAPITAL L P MSD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 66,278 shares for an estimated $670,593 .

ERIK HELLUM (COO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 65,262 shares for an estimated $666,054 .

STEPHEN A KAPLAN purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $520,500

SCOTT SCHATZ (EVP, Finance Op and Tech) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 19,018 shares for an estimated $183,278 .

CLAIRE MARIE YENICAY (EVP, Inv Rel and Corp Comm) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 16,710 shares for an estimated $158,608 .

BILL WILSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 165 shares for an estimated $1,545 and 0 sales.

$TSQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $TSQ stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) (“Townsquare” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release fourth quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Monday, March 17, 2025. The Company will host a conference call to discuss certain fourth quarter 2024 financial results on Monday, March 17, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





The conference call dial-in number is 1-800-717-1738 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-646-307-1865 (International) and the conference ID is “Townsquare”. A live webcast of the conference call as well as the press release disclosing the Company’s results will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at



www.townsquaremedia.com



.





A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through March 24, 2025. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 1132370. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website.









About Townsquare Media, Inc.











Townsquare



is a community-focused digital media and digital marketing solutions company with market leading local radio stations, principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include a subscription digital marketing services business,



Townsquare Interactive



, providing website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization, social media and online reputation management as well as other digital monthly services; a robust digital advertising division,



Townsquare Ignite



, a powerful combination of a) an owned and operated portfolio of more than 400 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data, and b) a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform; and a portfolio of 345 local terrestrial radio stations in 74 U.S. markets strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States. Our portfolio includes local media brands such as



WYRK.com



,



WJON.com



and



NJ101.5.com



, and premier national music brands such as



XXLmag.com



,



TasteofCountry.com



,



UltimateClassicRock.com



, and



Loudwire.com



. For more information, please visit



www.townsquaremedia.com



,



www.townsquareinteractive.com



, and



www.townsquareignite.com



.









Investor Relations









Claire Yenicay





(203) 900-5555







investors@townsquaremedia.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.