Townsquare Media Promotes Three Executives to Enhance Leadership and Drive Growth Opportunities

Townsquare Media promotes three employees to enhance leadership and drive growth amid industry changes.

Townsquare Media, Inc. has announced the promotion of three long-serving employees to new executive roles to enhance its management structure and lead the company through the evolving advertising landscape. Cristina Cipolla has been appointed the first Chief Data Officer, tasked with leveraging data to drive client success and company strategy. Matt Kiger has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer for Local Media, focusing on growth initiatives across Townsquare's digital and broadcast platforms, while Kelly Quinn steps into the role of Chief Revenue Officer for Ignite, overseeing the company's programmatic digital advertising solutions. All three executives bring substantial experience and leadership to their new positions, which aim to foster innovation and growth for the company.

Potential Positives

Townsquare Media has promoted three senior employees to newly created positions, indicating a commitment to evolving its management structure and leadership team to meet industry challenges and opportunities.

The promotion of Cristina Cipolla to Chief Data Officer highlights the company's focus on leveraging data-driven strategies to improve client outcomes and business growth.

The creation of Chief Revenue Officer positions for both Local Media and Ignite demonstrates a strategic effort to enhance revenue generation and expand market reach across various segments.

The emphasis on growth and innovation by the newly appointed Chief Revenue Officers suggests a proactive approach to maintaining industry leadership and delivering results for clients and partners.

Potential Negatives

The creation of multiple new executive positions may suggest a need for structural changes within the organization, indicating potential instability or previously unaddressed deficiencies in management.

The promotion of three executives into newly created roles suggests an ongoing internal restructuring, which can raise concerns about the company's current operational effectiveness and strategic direction.

The concentration of leadership changes in the context of a rapidly evolving advertising industry could imply that the company is responding to pressure to adapt, potentially indicating competitive vulnerabilities.

FAQ

What are the new positions created at Townsquare Media?

Townsquare Media created three new positions: Chief Data Officer, Chief Revenue Officer for Local Media, and Chief Revenue Officer for Ignite.

Who has been appointed as Chief Data Officer at Townsquare?

Christina Cipolla has been promoted to Chief Data Officer at Townsquare, after serving as Senior Vice President, Data & Analytics.

What is the role of the Chief Revenue Officer, Local Media?

The Chief Revenue Officer, Local Media, focuses on driving growth and sales initiatives across Townsquare’s digital and broadcast platforms.

What is the significance of data in Townsquare Media's strategy?

Data plays a crucial role in helping clients make informed marketing decisions, guiding company strategy, content planning, and driving revenue.

Where can I find more information about Townsquare Media?

For more information, visit Townsquare Media's official websites at www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TSQ insiders have traded $TSQ stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT L. WORSHEK (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 74,500 shares for an estimated $782,995 .

. CAPITAL L P MSD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 66,278 shares for an estimated $670,593 .

. ERIK HELLUM (COO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 65,262 shares for an estimated $666,054 .

. STEPHEN A KAPLAN purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $520,500

SCOTT SCHATZ (EVP, Finance Op and Tech) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 19,018 shares for an estimated $183,278 .

. CLAIRE MARIE YENICAY (EVP, Inv Rel and Corp Comm) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 16,710 shares for an estimated $158,608 .

. BILL WILSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 165 shares for an estimated $1,545 and 0 sales.

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $TSQ stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) (“Townsquare” or the “Company”) announced today the promotion of three tenured Townsquare employees to newly created positions that allow the Company to tackle the numerous opportunities ahead. As the advertising industry continues to rapidly evolve, Townsquare aims to maximize success by evolving and improving both its management structure and its leadership team to set up for continued industry leading growth.





Given the importance of data in helping to drive strong results for clients by making informed marketing decisions that will grow their business, as well as guide the Company strategy, inform its content plan, and drive incremental revenue, Townsquare created the position of Chief Data Officer (CDO), and promoted Cristina Cipolla as its first CDO. Ms. Cipolla has served as Senior Vice President, Data & Analytics since January 2022, and first joined Townsquare in June 2013.





“There is no one more deserving than Cristina for this position – her leadership, innovation, collaboration, work ethic, inspiring positivity, and true understanding of our entire business have helped us win at the local level while focusing on how our Company wins in the future,” commented Erik Hellum, Townsquare Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.





“Stepping into the role of Chief Data Officer at Townsquare is an incredible opportunity. I’m eager to build on our strong data-first culture and collaborate with our amazing team to shape the future through innovative insights and strategies that elevate what we deliver to our clients and partners," commented Ms. Cipolla.





The Company also announced that Matt Kiger has been promoted to the newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer, Local Media. Mr. Kiger has served as Senior Vice President, Sales since January 2022, and first joined Townsquare in March 2012. Townsquare’s Local Media operations include the digital media and broadcast radio platforms in 74 markets and are reported within our Broadcast Advertising and Digital Advertising segments. Ms. Cipolla and Mr. Kiger will report to Erik Hellum.





Mr. Hellum added, “On a daily basis, Matt has made a big impact on our Company with his leadership, contagious enthusiasm, in-field coaching, teaching ability, and daily focus on driving the Townsquare playbook. Matt will now be working on sales initiatives that will drive growth across all of our markets, and will also be an invaluable partner to me and our RVPs in helping our local teams win with the Townsquare playbook.”





“I am incredibly honored and grateful to take the role of Chief Revenue Officer, Local Media, and excited to work alongside the talented and dedicated Townsquare team to drive growth and innovation for our clients, communities, and Company,” said Mr. Kiger.





The Company also announced that Kelly Quinn has been promoted to the newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer, Ignite, reporting to Todd Lawley, Townsquare’s President of Ignite operations. Mr. Quinn has served as Senior Vice President, Sales since January 2022, and has been with Townsquare since it was formed in May 2010. Townsquare’s Ignite operations include the Company’s market leading, in-house programmatic digital advertising solutions that have a proven track record of success across the Company’s 74 markets, where they specialize in helping businesses of all sizes connect with their target audiences through data-driven strategies.





“Kelly possesses a unique skillset for empowering high-performing sales teams to achieve exceptional results. There is no one better at coaching, leading, and motivating teams, which makes Kelly the ideal choice to step into the CRO position at Ignite. With his leadership, Ignite will continue to deliver industry leading results across all our strategic initiatives,” said Mr. Lawley.





“I’m truly honored to step into the role of Chief Revenue Officer for the fastest-growing division of our Company. It is a privilege to work alongside such a talented and driven team. With our unique combination of solutions, data, and expertise, we’re in an incredible position to act as trusted advisors and help our clients, agency partners, and media partners achieve meaningful growth,” commented Mr. Quinn.









About Townsquare Media, Inc.











Townsquare



is a community-focused digital media and digital marketing solutions company with market leading local radio stations, principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include a subscription digital marketing services business,



Townsquare Interactive,



providing website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization, social media and online reputation management as well as other digital monthly services for SMBs; a robust digital advertising division,



Townsquare Ignite



, a powerful combination of a) an owned and operated portfolio of more than 400 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data and b) a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform; and a portfolio of 345 local terrestrial radio stations in 74 U.S. markets strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States. Our portfolio includes local media brands such as



WYRK.com



,



WJON.com



and



NJ101.5.com



, and premier national music brands such as



XXLmag.com



,



TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com



, and



Loudwire.com



. For more information, please visit



www.townsquaremedia.com



,



www.townsquareinteractive.com



and



www.townsquareignite.com



.









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.