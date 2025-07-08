Townsquare Media, Inc. Schedules Q2 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Townsquare Media will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Townsquare Media, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, before the market opens. A conference call to discuss these results will take place on the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, with dial-in options provided for both U.S. and international participants. A live webcast and access to a press release revealing the financial outcomes will be available on the company's investor relations website. Additionally, a phone replay of the conference call will be accessible until August 13, 2025. Townsquare Media specializes in community-focused digital and broadcast media, offering digital marketing solutions through its various divisions, including Townsquare Ignite and Townsquare Interactive, while also operating a portfolio of local radio stations.

Potential Positives

Townsquare Media is set to release its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating regular financial transparency and accountability to investors.

The scheduled conference call allows investors and stakeholders to gain insights directly from the company's management about its performance and strategy.

The availability of live webcasts and replays of the conference call enhances accessibility for investors, supporting better communication.

The company's focus on digital marketing and community engagement highlights its strategic direction and potential for growth in underserved markets.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of upcoming financial results may indicate that the company is under pressure to demonstrate financial performance, which could raise investor skepticism.



Hosting a conference call to discuss financial results suggests potential concerns regarding transparency or issues that may need further clarification after the earnings report.



The press release lacks specific highlights or forward-looking statements about expected performance, which could imply uncertainty about future growth prospects.

FAQ

When will Townsquare Media release its Q2 2025 financial results?

Townsquare Media will release its Q2 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, before market opens.

What time is the Townsquare conference call?

The Townsquare conference call will take place on August 6, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the Townsquare conference call?

Call in using 1-800-717-1738 (U.S.) or 1-646-307-1865 (International) with conference ID "Townsquare."

Will a recording of the conference call be available?

Yes, a telephone replay will be available until August 13, 2025, at 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.).

Where can I find more information about Townsquare Media?

Visit Townsquare Media's investor relations page at www.townsquaremedia.com for more information.

$TSQ Insider Trading Activity

$TSQ insiders have traded $TSQ stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIK HELLUM (COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $246,267 .

. ROBERT L. WORSHEK (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 16,721 shares for an estimated $131,928

SCOTT SCHATZ (EVP, Finance Op and Tech) has made 1 purchase buying 788 shares for an estimated $5,177 and 1 sale selling 5,331 shares for an estimated $43,980 .

and 1 sale selling 5,331 shares for an estimated . CLAIRE MARIE YENICAY (EVP, Inv Rel and Corp Comm) sold 2,968 shares for an estimated $24,278

$TSQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $TSQ stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PURCHASE, N.Y., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) (“Townsquare” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release second quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The Company will host a conference call to discuss certain second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





The conference call dial-in number is 1-800-717-1738 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-646-307-1865 (International) and the conference ID is “Townsquare.” A live webcast of the conference call as well as the press release disclosing the Company’s results will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at



www.townsquaremedia.com



.





A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through August 13, 2025. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 1173163. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website.









About Townsquare Media, Inc.











Townsquare



is a community-focused digital and broadcast media and digital marketing solutions company principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S.



Townsquare Ignite



, our robust digital advertising division, specializes in helping businesses of all sizes connect with their target audience through data-driven, results based strategies, by utilizing a) our proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform and b) our owned and operated portfolio of more than 400 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data.



Townsquare Interactive



, our subscription digital marketing services business, partners with SMBs to help manage their digital presence by providing a SAAS business management platform, website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization and other digital services. And through our portfolio of local radio stations strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States, we provide effective advertising solutions for our clients and relevant local content for our audiences. For more information, please visit



www.townsquaremedia.com



,



www.townsquareinteractive.com



, and



www.townsquareignite.com



.









Investor Relations









Claire Yenicay





(203) 900-5555







investors@townsquaremedia.com





