TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Earnings Preview: Recent $TSQ Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA ($TSQ) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $117,577,130 and earnings of $0.61 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TSQ stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Insider Trading Activity

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA insiders have traded $TSQ stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL L P MSD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 66,278 shares for an estimated $670,593 .

. ERIK HELLUM (COO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 65,262 shares for an estimated $666,054 .

. STEPHEN A KAPLAN purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $520,500

SCOTT SCHATZ (EVP, Finance Op and Tech) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 19,018 shares for an estimated $183,278 .

. CLAIRE MARIE YENICAY (EVP, Inv Rel and Corp Comm) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 16,710 shares for an estimated $158,608 .

. BILL WILSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 165 shares for an estimated $1,545 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of TOWNSQUARE MEDIA stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.