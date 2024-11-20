Towngas Smart Energy Gains Strong Approval for Merger

Towngas China Co (HK:1083) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited successfully passed an ordinary resolution during its Extraordinary General Meeting held on 20 November 2024, with an overwhelming majority voting in favor of the Merger Transaction Agreements. The resolution received 99.999% approval from participating shareholders, showcasing strong support for the company’s strategic initiatives.
For further insights into HK:1083 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.