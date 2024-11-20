News & Insights

Towngas Smart Energy Gains Strong Approval for Merger

November 20, 2024 — 05:11 am EST

Towngas China Co (HK:1083) has released an update.

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited successfully passed an ordinary resolution during its Extraordinary General Meeting held on 20 November 2024, with an overwhelming majority voting in favor of the Merger Transaction Agreements. The resolution received 99.999% approval from participating shareholders, showcasing strong support for the company’s strategic initiatives.

