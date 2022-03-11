TowneBank (TOWN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of TowneBank (Symbol: TOWN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.22, changing hands as high as $31.85 per share. TowneBank shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TOWN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TOWN's low point in its 52 week range is $27.93 per share, with $34.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.65.

