TowneBank Reports Strong Q1 2025 Earnings of $50.59 Million, Driven by Revenue Growth and Strategic Acquisitions

TowneBank reported strong first-quarter earnings, highlighting significant revenue growth and improved loan performance compared to the previous year.

TowneBank reported a strong financial performance for the first quarter of 2025, with net income of $50.59 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, significantly up from $34.69 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year. Core earnings, excluding certain items, rose to $50.98 million, reflecting robust loan growth of nearly 7% annualized. The bank experienced a 14.93% increase in total revenues to $192.04 million and a 3.42% rise in total deposits, bringing the total to $14.61 billion. Executive Chairman G. Robert Aston, Jr. emphasized the importance of maintaining healthy liquidity and capital levels, positioning the bank well amid economic uncertainties. Additionally, the bank highlighted its strategic partnerships, including a recent merger with Village Bank and an agreement with Old Point Financial Corporation, to enhance shareholder returns.

Potential Positives

Total revenues increased significantly to $192.04 million, a 14.93% rise compared to the first quarter of 2024, indicating strong growth performance.

Core earnings of $50.98 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, showed a notable improvement over the previous year's figures, emphasizing the company's operational efficiency and profitability.

Annualized return on common shareholders' equity rose to 9.57%, up from 6.89% in Q1 2024, reflecting enhanced shareholder value and financial health.

Completion of the partnership with Village Bank and Trust and the signing of an agreement with Old Point Financial Corporation demonstrate proactive strategic growth through acquisitions, potentially enhancing future profitability.

Potential Negatives

Increase in provision for credit losses to $2.42 million compared to a benefit of $0.88 million in the prior year, indicating potential concerns about loan quality.

Net charge-offs increased to $626,000 from $520,000 in the prior year, reflecting a rise in defaulted loans.

Though quarterly revenues rose significantly, the higher costs associated with acquisitions and operating expenses (3.94% increase in noninterest expenses) could pressure future profit margins.

FAQ

What were TowneBank's earnings for the first quarter of 2025?

TowneBank reported earnings of $50.59 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for Q1 2025.

How much did TowneBank's total deposits increase?

Total deposits increased by $482.47 million, or 3.42%, compared to Q1 2024.

What was the annualized loan growth rate for TowneBank?

The annualized loan growth rate stood at nearly 7% for the first quarter of 2025.

What is the significance of TowneBank's recent partnerships?

The partnerships with Village Bank and Old Point Financial Corp. are aimed at enhancing shareholder returns with low execution risk.

How did net interest margin change in Q1 2025?

The net interest margin increased to 3.14% for Q1 2025, up from 2.72% in Q1 2024.

Full Release



SUFFOLK, Va., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $50.59 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to $34.69 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Excluding certain items affecting comparability, core earnings (non-GAAP) were $50.98 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, in the current quarter compared to $36.27 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.





"Our Company had a very strong start to the year earning $0.67 per share and delivering nearly 7% annualized loan growth. Our continued focus on measured growth aligned with a deliberate strategy to maintain healthy liquidity and capital levels should position our Company well during periods of economic uncertainty. While growth could be challenged in the short run, we believe our conservative Main Street approach to relationship banking coupled with our diversified fee income businesses can serve as a pillar of strength for our members, shareholders and the communities we serve," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.









Highlights for First Quarter 2025:











Total revenues were $192.04 million, an increase of $24.94 million, or 14.93%, compared to first quarter 2024. Net interest income increased $17.26 million, driven primarily by lower deposit costs, while noninterest income increased $7.68 million.



Total revenues were $192.04 million, an increase of $24.94 million, or 14.93%, compared to first quarter 2024. Net interest income increased $17.26 million, driven primarily by lower deposit costs, while noninterest income increased $7.68 million.



Total deposits were $14.61 billion, an increase of $482.47 million, or 3.42%, compared to first quarter 2024. Total deposits increased 1.19%, or $171.25 million, in comparison to December 31, 2024, 4.81% on an annualized basis.



Total deposits were $14.61 billion, an increase of $482.47 million, or 3.42%, compared to first quarter 2024. Total deposits increased 1.19%, or $171.25 million, in comparison to December 31, 2024, 4.81% on an annualized basis.



Noninterest-bearing deposits increased 2.85%, to $4.31 billion, compared to first quarter 2024 and represented 29.53% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits increased 1.42%.



Noninterest-bearing deposits increased 2.85%, to $4.31 billion, compared to first quarter 2024 and represented 29.53% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits increased 1.42%.



Loans held for investment were $11.65 billion, an increase of $200.40 million, or 1.75%, compared to March 31, 2024, and $193.69 million, 1.69%, or 6.86% on an annualized basis, compared to December 31, 2024.



Loans held for investment were $11.65 billion, an increase of $200.40 million, or 1.75%, compared to March 31, 2024, and $193.69 million, 1.69%, or 6.86% on an annualized basis, compared to December 31, 2024.



Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 9.57% compared to 6.89% in first quarter 2024. Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 13.21% compared to 9.98% in first quarter 2024.



Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 9.57% compared to 6.89% in first quarter 2024. Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 13.21% compared to 9.98% in first quarter 2024.



Net interest margin was 3.14% for the quarter and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.17%, including purchase accounting accretion of 3 basis points, compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 2.72% and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 2.75%, including purchase accounting accretion of 4 basis points.



Net interest margin was 3.14% for the quarter and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.17%, including purchase accounting accretion of 3 basis points, compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 2.72% and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 2.75%, including purchase accounting accretion of 4 basis points.



Compared to the linked quarter, net interest margin increased 15 basis points and spread increased 26 basis points.



Compared to the linked quarter, net interest margin increased 15 basis points and spread increased 26 basis points.



The effective tax rate was 13.95% in the quarter compared to 17.31% in first quarter 2024 and 13.92% in the linked quarter. The lower effective tax rate in the current quarter as compared to first quarter 2024 was primarily due to the impact on state and federal taxes from the increase in credits and losses related to tax advantaged investment properties placed in service over the past 12 months and purchase accounting adjustments for a prior partnership acquisition.







"We were pleased to close our partnership with Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. on April 1, 2025 followed by our latest announcement of the signing of a definitive agreement with Old Point Financial Corporation. Both transactions are strategically important for our Company and follow our disciplined model of targeting partnerships that enhance shareholder returns with low execution risk," stated William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer.









Quarterly Net Interest Income:











Net interest income was $120.48 million compared to $103.22 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Net interest income was $120.48 million compared to $103.22 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



On an average basis, loans held for investment, with a yield of 5.38%, represented 74.15% of earning assets at March 31, 2025 compared to a yield of 5.37% and 74.54% of earning assets at March 31, 2024.



On an average basis, loans held for investment, with a yield of 5.38%, represented 74.15% of earning assets at March 31, 2025 compared to a yield of 5.37% and 74.54% of earning assets at March 31, 2024.



The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.69% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 3.24% in first quarter 2024. Interest expense on deposits decreased $11.26 million, or 14.36%, from the prior year quarter driven by decreases in rate.



The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.69% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 3.24% in first quarter 2024. Interest expense on deposits decreased $11.26 million, or 14.36%, from the prior year quarter driven by decreases in rate.



Our total cost of deposits decreased to 1.89% from 2.26% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 due to lower interest-bearing deposit rates. The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee lowered the overnight funds rate a total of 100 basis points in the last four months of 2024.



Our total cost of deposits decreased to 1.89% from 2.26% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 due to lower interest-bearing deposit rates. The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee lowered the overnight funds rate a total of 100 basis points in the last four months of 2024.



Average interest-earning assets totaled $15.55 billion at March 31, 2025 compared to $15.27 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of 1.84%. The Company anticipates approximately $760 million of cash flows from its securities portfolio to be available for reinvestment in the next 24 months.



Average interest-earning assets totaled $15.55 billion at March 31, 2025 compared to $15.27 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of 1.84%. The Company anticipates approximately $760 million of cash flows from its securities portfolio to be available for reinvestment in the next 24 months.



Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $10.42 billion, an increase of $212.32 million, or 2.08%, from prior year, driven by demand and money market deposit growth. Borrowings have declined between periods. There were no short term FHLB borrowings in first quarter 2025, compared to an average of $174.73 million in the prior year quarter.











Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:











The quarterly provision for credit losses was an expense of $2.42 million compared to a benefit of $0.88 million in the prior year quarter and an expense of $1.61 million in the linked quarter.



The quarterly provision for credit losses was an expense of $2.42 million compared to a benefit of $0.88 million in the prior year quarter and an expense of $1.61 million in the linked quarter.



The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $2.21 million in first quarter 2025, compared to the linked quarter. The increase in the allowance was driven by increases in the loan portfolio combined with a continuation of our use of higher weightings of more adverse macroeconomic forecast scenarios utilized in our model.



The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $2.21 million in first quarter 2025, compared to the linked quarter. The increase in the allowance was driven by increases in the loan portfolio combined with a continuation of our use of higher weightings of more adverse macroeconomic forecast scenarios utilized in our model.



Net loan charge-offs were $626 thousand in the quarter compared to $520 thousand in the prior year quarter and $382 thousand in the linked quarter.



Net loan charge-offs were $626 thousand in the quarter compared to $520 thousand in the prior year quarter and $382 thousand in the linked quarter.



The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.02% in first quarter 2025, compared to 0.02% in first quarter 2024 and 0.01% in the linked quarter.



The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.02% in first quarter 2025, compared to 0.02% in first quarter 2024 and 0.01% in the linked quarter.



The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.08% of total loans at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.10% at March 31, 2024, and 1.08% at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 19.15 times nonperforming loans compared to 18.01 times at March 31, 2024 and 16.69 times at December 31, 2024.











Quarterly Noninterest Income:











Total noninterest income was $71.57 million compared to $63.88 million in 2024, an increase of $7.68 million, or 12.02%.



Total noninterest income was $71.57 million compared to $63.88 million in 2024, an increase of $7.68 million, or 12.02%.



Total net insurance commissions increased $0.89 million, or 3.47%, to $26.42 million in first quarter 2025 compared to 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in property and casualty commissions, which were driven by organic growth.



Total net insurance commissions increased $0.89 million, or 3.47%, to $26.42 million in first quarter 2025 compared to 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in property and casualty commissions, which were driven by organic growth.



Property management fee revenue increased 16.26%, or $2.73 million, to $19.50 million in first quarter 2025 compared to 2024. Future reservations increased compared to the prior year, primarily driven by an acquisition in 2024.



Property management fee revenue increased 16.26%, or $2.73 million, to $19.50 million in first quarter 2025 compared to 2024. Future reservations increased compared to the prior year, primarily driven by an acquisition in 2024.



Residential mortgage banking income was $10.36 million compared to $10.48 million in first quarter 2024. Loan volume increased to $445.19 million in first quarter 2025 from $424.39 million in first quarter 2024. Residential purchase activity was 89.94% of production volume in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 95.66% in first quarter 2024.



Residential mortgage banking income was $10.36 million compared to $10.48 million in first quarter 2024. Loan volume increased to $445.19 million in first quarter 2025 from $424.39 million in first quarter 2024. Residential purchase activity was 89.94% of production volume in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 95.66% in first quarter 2024.



At 3.18% gross margins on residential mortgage sales decreased 7 basis points from the linked quarter and 16 basis points from 3.34% in first quarter 2024.











Qua









rterly Noninterest Expense:











Total noninterest expense was $130.54 million compared to $125.59 million in 2024, an increase of $4.95 million, or 3.94%. This increase was primarily attributable to growth in salaries and employee benefits of $3.70 million.



Total noninterest expense was $130.54 million compared to $125.59 million in 2024, an increase of $4.95 million, or 3.94%. This increase was primarily attributable to growth in salaries and employee benefits of $3.70 million.



Salaries and benefits expense increases were driven by annual base salary adjustments that went into effect October 2024, an increase in banking personnel, and production incentives.











Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:











Total assets were $17.51 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a $264.99 million increase compared to $17.25 billion at December 31, 2024. Total assets increased $627.64 million, or 3.72%, from $16.88 billion at March 31, 2024.



Total assets were $17.51 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a $264.99 million increase compared to $17.25 billion at December 31, 2024. Total assets increased $627.64 million, or 3.72%, from $16.88 billion at March 31, 2024.



Loans held for investment increased $193.69 million, or 1.69%, compared to the linked quarter and $200.40 million, or 1.75%, compared to prior year. Real estate construction and development loans declined, but were offset by growth in non owner occupied and multifamily commercial real estate. The Company continues to maintain a strong credit discipline.



Loans held for investment increased $193.69 million, or 1.69%, compared to the linked quarter and $200.40 million, or 1.75%, compared to prior year. Real estate construction and development loans declined, but were offset by growth in non owner occupied and multifamily commercial real estate. The Company continues to maintain a strong credit discipline.



Mortgage loans held for sale increased $17.78 million, or 11.80%, compared to prior year but decreased $31.95 million, or 15.94%, compared to the linked quarter, driven by production levels.



Mortgage loans held for sale increased $17.78 million, or 11.80%, compared to prior year but decreased $31.95 million, or 15.94%, compared to the linked quarter, driven by production levels.



Total deposits increased $482.47 million, or 3.42%, driven by interest-bearing demand deposits, compared to prior year. In the linked quarter comparison, total deposits increased $171.25 million, or 4.81% on an annualized basis.



Total deposits increased $482.47 million, or 3.42%, driven by interest-bearing demand deposits, compared to prior year. In the linked quarter comparison, total deposits increased $171.25 million, or 4.81% on an annualized basis.



Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $119.42 million, or 2.85%, compared to prior year and $60.50 million, or 1.42%, or 5.77% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.



Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $119.42 million, or 2.85%, compared to prior year and $60.50 million, or 1.42%, or 5.77% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.



Total borrowings decreased $6.88 million, or 2.37%, compared to first quarter 2024 and $12.80 million, or 4.31%, compared to the linked quarter, due to declines in repurchase agreements and other borrowings.











Investment Securities:











Total investment securities were $2.70 billion compared to $2.59 billion at December 31, 2024 and $2.54 billion at March 31, 2024. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at March 31, 2025 was 3.3 years. The carrying value of the available-for-sale debt securities portfolio included net unrealized losses of $119.25 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $155.28 million at December 31, 2024 and $170.84 million at March 31, 2024, with the changes in fair value due to the change in interest rates.











Loans and Asset Quality:











Total loans held for investment were $11.65 billion at March 31, 2025, $11.46 billion at December 31, 2024, and $11.45 billion at March 31, 2024.



Total loans held for investment were $11.65 billion at March 31, 2025, $11.46 billion at December 31, 2024, and $11.45 billion at March 31, 2024.



Nonperforming assets were $7.37 million, or 0.04% of total assets, compared to $7.77 million, or 0.05%, at March 31, 2024, and $7.87 million, or 0.05%, in the linked quarter end.



Nonperforming assets were $7.37 million, or 0.04% of total assets, compared to $7.77 million, or 0.05%, at March 31, 2024, and $7.87 million, or 0.05%, in the linked quarter end.



Nonperforming loans were 0.06% of period end loans at March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and the linked quarter end.



Nonperforming loans were 0.06% of period end loans at March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and the linked quarter end.



Foreclosed property consisted of $235 thousand in other real estate owned and $551 thousand in repossessed autos, for a total of $786 thousand in foreclosed property at March 31, 2025, compared to $175 thousand in other real estate owned and $605 thousand in repossessed autos, for a total of $780 thousand in foreclosed property at March 31, 2024.











Deposits and Borrowings:











Total deposits were $14.61 billion compared to $14.44 billion at December 31, 2024 and $14.13 billion at March 31, 2024.



Total deposits were $14.61 billion compared to $14.44 billion at December 31, 2024 and $14.13 billion at March 31, 2024.



The ratio of period end loans held for investment to deposits was 79.77% compared to 79.37% at December 31, 2024 and 81.07% at March 31, 2024.



The ratio of period end loans held for investment to deposits was 79.77% compared to 79.37% at December 31, 2024 and 81.07% at March 31, 2024.



Noninterest-bearing deposits were 29.53% of total deposits at March 31, 2025 compared to 29.46% at December 31, 2024 and 29.69% at March 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $119.42 million, or 2.85%, compared to March 31, 2024, and $60.50 million, or 1.42%, or 5.77% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.



Noninterest-bearing deposits were 29.53% of total deposits at March 31, 2025 compared to 29.46% at December 31, 2024 and 29.69% at March 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $119.42 million, or 2.85%, compared to March 31, 2024, and $60.50 million, or 1.42%, or 5.77% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.



Total borrowings were $284.10 million compared to $296.90 million at December 31, 2024 and $290.98 million at March 31, 2024.











Capital:











Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.75%



(1)



.



Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.75% .



Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.61%



(1)



.



Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.61% .



Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.87%



(1)



.



Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.87% .



Total risk-based capital ratio of 15.65%



(1)



.



Total risk-based capital ratio of 15.65% .



Book value per common share was $29.19 compared to $28.43 at December 31, 2024 and $27.33 at March 31, 2024.



Book value per common share was $29.19 compared to $28.43 at December 31, 2024 and $27.33 at March 31, 2024.



Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $22.36 compared to $21.55 at December 31, 2024 and $20.31 at March 31, 2024.









(1)



Preliminary.







About TowneBank:







Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.





Today, TowneBank operates over 55 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its affiliated companies that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $17.51 billion as of March 31, 2025, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures:







This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, core operating earnings, core net income, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank’s core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.







Forward-Looking Statements:







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan,” "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; an unforeseen outflow of cash or deposits or an inability to access the capital markets, which could jeopardize our overall liquidity or capitalization; changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; insufficiency of our allowance for credit losses due to market conditions, inflation, changing interest rates or other factors; adverse developments in the financial industry generally, such as the 2023 bank failures, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts, trade restrictions and tariffs, civil unrest, and terrorist attacks and the potential impact, directly or indirectly, on our business; the effects of weather-related or natural disasters, which may negatively affect our operations and/or our loan portfolio and increase our cost of conducting business; public health events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and governmental and societal responses to them; changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect our business; our ability to successfully integrate the businesses of Old Point Financial Corporation ("Old Point"), a pending merger, and Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. ("Village"), a recently completed merger, to the extent that it may take longer or be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly to accomplish than expected, our ability to close the transaction with Old Point when expected or at all because required approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on the proposed terms or on the anticipated schedule; deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses, and business disruption associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions, including reputational risk and adverse effects on relationships with employees, customers or other business partners, that may be greater than expected; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses we have acquired that may be greater than expected; expected growth opportunities or cost savings associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; the diversion of management's attention and time from ongoing business operations and opportunities on merger related matters; cybersecurity threats or attacks, whether directed at us or at vendors or other third parties with which we interact, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; our competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area, including any adverse impact of actual and proposed cuts to federal spending, including defense, security and military spending, on the Greater Hampton Roads economy. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.







Media contact:







G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman, 757-638-6780





William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer, 757-417-6482







Investor contact:







William B. Littreal, Chief Financial Officer, 757-638-6813



















TOWNEBANK













Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)













(dollars in thousands, except per share data)





































Three Months Ended





















March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024

















Income and Performance Ratios:



















































Total revenue





$





192,044













$





177,160













$





174,518













$





174,970













$





167,102

















Net income









50,887

















41,441

















43,126

















43,039

















35,127

















Net income available to common shareholders









50,592

















41,265

















42,949

















42,856

















34,687

















Net income per common share - diluted









0.67

















0.55

















0.57

















0.57

















0.46

















Book value per common share









29.19

















28.43

















28.59

















27.62

















27.33

















Book value per common share - tangible



(non-GAAP)











22.36

















21.55

















21.65

















20.65

















20.31

















Return on average assets









1.19





%













0.95





%













1.00





%













1.01





%













0.83





%













Return on average assets - tangible



(non-GAAP)











1.29





%













1.03





%













1.09





%













1.11





%













0.92





%













Return on average equity









9.50





%













7.64





%













8.12





%













8.43





%













6.84





%













Return on average equity - tangible



(non-GAAP)











13.08





%













10.68





%













11.42





%













12.03





%













9.87





%













Return on average common equity









9.57





%













7.70





%













8.18





%













8.49





%













6.89





%













Return on average common equity - tangible



(non-GAAP)











13.21





%













10.79





%













11.54





%













12.16





%













9.98





%













Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue









37.27





%













33.36





%













35.66





%













37.68





%













38.23





%











Regulatory Capital Ratios (1):



















































Common equity tier 1









12.75





%













12.77





%













12.63





%













12.43





%













12.20





%













Tier 1









12.87





%













12.89





%













12.76





%













12.55





%













12.32





%













Total









15.65





%













15.68





%













15.54





%













15.34





%













15.10





%













Tier 1 leverage ratio









10.61





%













10.36





%













10.38





%













10.25





%













10.15





%











Asset Quality:



















































Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans





19.15x









16.69x









18.70x









19.08x









18.01x













Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans









1.08





%













1.08





%













1.08





%













1.10





%













1.10





%













Nonperforming loans to period end loans









0.06





%













0.06





%













0.06





%













0.06





%













0.06





%













Nonperforming assets to period end assets









0.04





%













0.05





%













0.04





%













0.04





%













0.05





%













Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)









0.02





%













0.01





%













0.02





%













—





%













0.02





%













Net charge-offs (recoveries)





$





626













$





382













$





677













$





(19





)









$





520

































































Nonperforming loans





$





6,586













$





7,424













$





6,588













$





6,582













$





6,987

















Foreclosed property









786

















443

















884

















581

















780

















Total nonperforming assets





$





7,372













$





7,867













$





7,472













$





7,163













$





7,767

















Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest





$





15













$





1,264













$





510













$





368













$





323

















Allowance for credit losses on loans





$





126,131













$





123,923













$





123,191













$





125,552













$





125,835















Mortgage Banking:



















































Loans originated, mortgage





$





300,699













$





385,238













$





421,571













$





430,398













$





289,191

















Loans originated, joint venture









144,495

















180,188

















176,612

















196,583

















135,197

















Total loans originated





$





445,194













$





565,426













$





598,183













$





626,981













$





424,388

















Number of loans originated









1,181

















1,489

















1,637

















1,700

















1,247

















Number of originators









161

















160

















159

















169

















176

















Purchase %









89.94





%













89.46





%













91.49





%













94.85





%













95.66





%













Loans sold





$





475,518













$





629,120













$





526,998













$





605,134













$





410,895

















Rate lock asset





$





1,880













$





1,150













$





1,548













$





1,930













$





1,681

















Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated









3.18





%













3.25





%













3.28





%













3.28





%













3.34





%











Other Ratios:



















































Net interest margin









3.14





%













2.99





%













2.90





%













2.86





%













2.72





%













Net interest margin-fully tax-equivalent



(non-GAAP)











3.17





%













3.02





%













2.93





%













2.89





%













2.75





%













Average earning assets/total average assets









90.32





%













90.57





%













90.43





%













90.36





%













90.52





%













Average loans/average deposits









80.01





%













78.71





%













80.07





%













80.80





%













81.48





%













Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits









29.68





%













30.14





%













30.19





%













30.06





%













30.25





%













Period end equity/period end total assets









12.66





%













12.50





%













12.58





%













12.24





%













12.24





%













Efficiency ratio



(non-GAAP)











67.10





%













70.28





%













70.93





%













68.98





%













73.25





%













(1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.















































TOWNEBANK













Selected Data (unaudited)













(dollars in thousands)























Investment Securities



































% Change

















Q1













Q1













Q4













Q1 25 vs.













Q1 25 vs.















Available-for-sale securities, at fair value















2025





















2024





















2024

















Q1 24













Q4 24











U.S. agency securities





$





320,190













$





294,723













$





293,917













8.64





%









8.94





%









U.S. Treasury notes









78,184

















27,534

















28,429













183.95





%









175.01





%









Municipal securities









439,379

















447,323

















439,115













(1.78





)%









0.06





%









Trust preferred and other corporate securities









98,463

















87,983

















95,279













11.91





%









3.34





%









Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs and GNMA









1,535,217

















1,347,920

















1,497,951













13.90





%









2.49





%









Allowance for credit losses









(1,262





)













(1,382





)













(1,326





)









(8.68





)%









(4.83





)%









Total





$





2,470,171













$





2,204,101













$





2,353,365













12.07





%









4.96





%













Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements





































Total gross unrealized gains





$





5,909













$





1,868













$





2,572













216.33





%









129.74





%









Total gross unrealized losses









(125,156





)













(172,708





)













(157,851





)









(27.53





)%









(20.71





)%









Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities





$





(119,247





)









$





(170,840





)









$





(155,279





)









(30.20





)%









(23.20





)%













Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost

















































U.S. agency securities





$





92,805













$





102,042













$





102,622













(9.05





)%









(9.57





)%









U.S. Treasury notes









96,481

















197,356

















96,710













(51.11





)%









(0.24





)%









Municipal securities









5,390

















5,294

















5,366













1.81





%









0.45





%









Trust preferred corporate securities









2,107

















2,159

















2,121













(2.41





)%









(0.66





)%









Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs









5,235

















5,659

















5,533













(7.49





)%









(5.39





)%









Allowance for credit losses









(68





)













(82





)













(77





)









(17.07





)%









(11.69





)%









Total





$





201,950













$





312,428













$





212,275













(35.36





)%









(4.86





)%





















































Total gross unrealized gains





$





176













$





265













$





178













(33.58





)%









(1.12





)%









Total gross unrealized losses









(6,563





)













(14,262





)













(8,647





)









(53.98





)%









(24.10





)%









Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities





$





(6,387





)









$





(13,997





)









$





(8,469





)









(54.37





)%









(24.58





)%









Total unrealized gains (losses) on AFS and HTM securities





$





(125,634





)









$





(184,837





)









$





(163,748





)









(32.03





)%









(23.28





)%







































% Change















Loans Held For Investment











Q1













Q1













Q4













Q1 25 vs.













Q1 25 vs.





















2025





















2024





















2024

















Q1 24













Q4 24











Real estate - construction and development





$





1,006,086













$





1,255,741













$





1,082,161













(19.88





)%









(7.03





)%









Commercial real estate - owner occupied









1,654,401

















1,700,753

















1,628,731













(2.73





)%









1.58





%









Commercial real estate - non owner occupied









3,329,728

















3,178,947

















3,196,665













4.74





%









4.16





%









Real estate - multifamily









841,330

















595,075

















801,079













41.38





%









5.02





%









Residential 1-4 family









1,886,107

















1,882,296

















1,891,470













0.20





%









(0.28





)%









HELOC









429,152

















386,361

















410,594













11.08





%









4.52





%









Commercial and industrial business (C&I)









1,337,254

















1,288,550

















1,280,394













3.78





%









4.44





%









Government









511,676

















528,341

















513,039













(3.15





)%









(0.27





)%









Indirect









570,795

















555,482

















567,245













2.76





%









0.63





%









Consumer loans and other









86,217

















80,797

















87,677













6.71





%









(1.67





)%









Total





$





11,652,746













$





11,452,343













$





11,459,055













1.75





%









1.69





%



















































































% Change















Deposits











Q1













Q1













Q4













Q1 25 vs.













Q1 25 vs.





















2025





















2024





















2024

















Q1 24













Q4 24











Noninterest-bearing demand





$





4,313,553













$





4,194,132













$





4,253,053













2.85





%









1.42





%









Interest-bearing:













































Demand and money market accounts









7,463,355

















6,916,701

















7,329,669













7.90





%









1.82





%









Savings









312,151

















326,179

















311,841













(4.30





)%









0.10





%









Certificates of deposits









2,519,489

















2,689,062

















2,542,735













(6.31





)%









(0.91





)%









Total









14,608,548

















14,126,074

















14,437,298













3.42





%









1.19





%























TOWNEBANK













Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)













(dollars in thousands)

























Three Months Ended













Three Months Ended













Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024

























Interest













Average





















Interest













Average





















Interest













Average

















Average













Income/













Yield/













Average













Income/













Yield/













Average













Income/













Yield/

















Balance













Expense













Rate (1)













Balance













Expense













Rate (1)













Balance













Expense













Rate (1)













Assets:















































































Loans (net of unearned income





and deferred costs)





$





11,527,915













$





153,068













5.38





%









$





11,455,253













$





155,710













5.41





%









$





11,379,323













$





151,811













5.37





%









Taxable investment securities









2,478,048

















21,301













3.44





%













2,421,253

















20,722













3.42





%













2,440,652

















18,716













3.07





%









Tax-exempt investment securities









176,081

















1,860













4.23





%













176,266

















1,832













4.16





%













161,538

















1,549













3.84





%









Total securities









2,654,129

















23,161













3.49





%













2,597,519

















22,554













3.47





%













2,602,190

















20,265













3.12





%









Interest-bearing deposits









1,199,650

















11,801













3.99





%













1,451,121

















15,796













4.33





%













1,167,322

















14,234













4.90





%









Mortgage loans held for sale









164,358

















2,653













6.46





%













209,315

















3,088













5.90





%













116,868

















1,716













5.87





%









Total earning assets









15,546,052

















190,683













4.97





%













15,713,208

















197,148













4.99





%













15,265,703

















188,026













4.95





%









Less: allowance for loan losses









(124,265





)





























(123,068





)





























(127,413





)

























Total nonearning assets









1,790,075

































1,758,988

































1,725,945





























Total assets





$





17,211,862





























$





17,349,128





























$





16,864,235































Liabilities and Equity:















































































Interest-bearing deposits













































































Demand and money market





$





7,279,365













$





40,606













2.26





%









$





7,157,076













$





43,894













2.44





%









$





6,828,053













$





47,985













2.83





%









Savings









312,118

















714













0.93





%













315,414

















777













0.98





%













329,036

















881













1.08





%









Certificates of deposit









2,540,438

















25,813













4.12





%













2,694,236

















31,214













4.61





%













2,583,938

















29,522













4.60





%









Total interest-bearing deposits









10,131,921

















67,133













2.69





%













10,166,726

















75,885













2.97





%













9,741,027

















78,388













3.24





%









Borrowings









29,606

















(300





)









(4.05





)%













36,708

















(151





)









(1.61





)%













212,375

















3,078













5.73





%









Subordinated debt, net









260,070

















2,304













3.54





%













257,667

















2,261













3.51





%













255,878

















2,236













3.50





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities









10,421,597

















69,137













2.69





%













10,461,101

















77,995













2.97





%













10,209,280

















83,702













3.30





%









Demand deposits









4,276,586

































4,386,911

































4,224,104





























Other noninterest-bearing liabilities









353,665

































353,005

































390,576





























Total liabilities









15,051,848

































15,201,017

































14,823,960





























Shareholders’ equity









2,160,014

































2,148,111

































2,040,275





























Total liabilities and equity





$





17,211,862





























$





17,349,128





























$





16,864,235





























Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4)













$





121,546





























$





119,153





























$





104,324























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures











































































Tax-equivalent basis adjustment

















(1,068





)





























(1,096





)





























(1,106





)

















Net interest income (GAAP)













$





120,478





























$





118,057





























$





103,218

































































































Interest rate spread (2)(4)





















2.28





%

























2.02





%

























1.65





%









Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets

















1.80





%

























1.97





%

























2.21





%









Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4)

















3.17





%

























3.02





%

























2.75





%









Total cost of deposits





















1.89





%

























2.07





%

























2.26





%





















































































(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.





(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax-equivalent.





(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax-equivalent.





(4) Non-GAAP.



















TOWNEBANK













Consolidated Balance Sheets













(dollars in thousands, except share data)













































March 31,













December 31,





















2025





















2024



















(unaudited)









(audited)











ASSETS























Cash and due from banks





$





126,526













$





108,750













Interest-bearing deposits at FRB









1,090,555

















1,127,878













Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions









100,249

















102,847















Total Cash and Cash Equivalents











1,317,330

















1,339,475













Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,590,680 and $2,509,970, and allowance for credit losses of $1,262 and $1,326 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)









2,470,171

















2,353,365













Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $195,631 and $203,883 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)









202,018

















212,352













Less: allowance for credit losses









(68





)













(77





)









Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses









201,950

















212,275













Other equity securities









12,223

















12,100













FHLB stock









12,425

















12,136















Total Securities











2,696,769

















2,589,876













Mortgage loans held for sale









168,510

















200,460













Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs









11,652,746

















11,459,055













Less: allowance for credit losses









(126,131





)













(123,923





)











Net Loans











11,526,615

















11,335,132













Premises and equipment, net









373,111

















368,876













Goodwill









457,619

















457,619













Other intangible assets, net









57,145

















60,171













BOLI









280,344

















279,802













Other assets









634,437

















615,479















TOTAL ASSETS







$





17,511,880













$





17,246,890



































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY























Deposits:





















Noninterest-bearing demand





$





4,313,553













$





4,253,053













Interest-bearing:





















Demand and money market accounts









7,463,355

















7,329,669













Savings









312,151

















311,841













Certificates of deposit









2,519,489

















2,542,735















Total Deposits











14,608,548

















14,437,298













Advances from the FHLB









3,029

















3,218













Subordinated debt, net









260,198

















260,001













Repurchase agreements and other borrowings









20,875

















33,683















Total Borrowings











284,102

















296,902













Other liabilities









402,252

















357,063















TOTAL LIABILITIES











15,294,902

















15,091,263













Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000









—

















—













Common stock, $1.667 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized;





















75,392,225 and 75,255,205 shares issued at





















March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









125,679

















125,455













Capital surplus









1,123,330

















1,122,147













Retained earnings









1,039,518

















1,007,775













Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost:





















1,049,002 and 1,046,121 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









(21,969





)













(21,868





)









Deferred compensation trust









21,969

















21,868













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









(87,869





)













(116,045





)











TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY











2,200,658

















2,139,332













Noncontrolling interest









16,320

















16,295















TOTAL EQUITY











2,216,978

















2,155,627















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







$





17,511,880













$





17,246,890



























TOWNEBANK













Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)













(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

























































Three Months Ended

















March 31,





















2025





















2024

















INTEREST INCOME:























Loans, including fees





$





152,322













$





150,974













Investment securities









22,839

















19,996













Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold









11,801

















14,234













Mortgage loans held for sale









2,653

















1,716















Total interest income











189,615

















186,920















INTEREST EXPENSE:























Deposits









67,133

















78,388













Advances from the FHLB









25

















2,438













Subordinated debt, net









2,304

















2,236













Repurchase agreements and other borrowings









(325





)













640















Total interest expense











69,137

















83,702















Net interest income











120,478

















103,218















PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES











2,420

















(877





)











Net interest income after provision for credit losses











118,058

















104,095















NONINTEREST INCOME:























Residential mortgage banking income, net









10,361

















10,477













Insurance commissions and related income, net









26,424

















25,539













Property management income, net









19,500

















16,773













Service charges on deposit accounts









3,327

















3,079













Credit card merchant fees, net









1,697

















1,551













Investment commissions, net









3,075

















2,343













BOLI









1,872

















1,842













Gain on sale of equity investment









2,000

















—













Other income









3,310

















2,206













Net gain on investment securities









—

















74















Total noninterest income











71,566

















63,884















NONINTEREST EXPENSE:























Salaries and employee benefits









75,078

















71,377













Occupancy









9,333

















9,422













Furniture and equipment









4,621

















4,478













Amortization - intangibles









3,026

















3,246













Software









6,293

















6,100













Data processing









3,835

















3,916













Professional fees









2,653

















3,180













Advertising and marketing









4,472

















4,582













FDIC and other insurance









2,860

















4,358













Acquisition related expenses









420

















595













Other expenses









17,945

















14,337















Total noninterest expense











130,536

















125,591















Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest











59,088

















42,388













Provision for income tax expense









8,201

















7,261















Net income







$





50,887













$





35,127













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest









(295





)













(440





)











Net income attributable to TowneBank







$





50,592













$





34,687















Per common share information























Basic earnings





$





0.67













$





0.46













Diluted earnings





$





0.67













$





0.46













Cash dividends declared





$





0.25













$





0.25



























TOWNEBANK













Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend













(dollars in thousands, except share data)





































































March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024



















(unaudited)









(audited)









(unaudited)









(unaudited)









(unaudited)











ASSETS















































Cash and due from banks





$





126,526













$





108,750













$





131,068













$





140,028













$





75,802













Interest-bearing deposits at FRB









1,090,555

















1,127,878

















1,061,596

















1,062,115

















926,635













Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions









100,249

















102,847

















103,400

















99,303

















98,673















Total Cash and Cash Equivalents











1,317,330

















1,339,475

















1,296,064

















1,301,446

















1,101,110













Securities available for sale









2,470,171

















2,353,365

















2,363,176

















2,250,679

















2,204,101













Securities held to maturity









202,018

















212,352

















212,422

















212,488

















312,510













Less: allowance for credit losses









(68





)













(77





)













(77





)













(79





)













(82





)









Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses









201,950

















212,275

















212,345

















212,409

















312,428













Other equity securities









12,223

















12,100

















12,681

















13,566

















13,661













FHLB stock









12,425

















12,136

















12,134

















12,134

















12,139















Total Securities











2,696,769

















2,589,876

















2,600,336

















2,488,788

















2,542,329













Mortgage loans held for sale









168,510

















200,460

















264,320

















200,762

















150,727













Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs









11,652,746

















11,459,055

















11,412,518

















11,451,747

















11,452,343













Less: allowance for credit losses









(126,131





)













(123,923





)













(123,191





)













(125,552





)













(125,835





)











Net Loans











11,526,615

















11,335,132

















11,289,327

















11,326,195

















11,326,508













Premises and equipment, net









373,111

















368,876

















365,764

















340,348

















342,569













Goodwill









457,619

















457,619

















457,619

















457,619

















457,619













Other intangible assets, net









57,145

















60,171

















63,265

















65,460

















68,758













BOLI









280,344

















279,802

















279,325

















277,434

















279,293













Other assets









634,437

















615,479

















572,000

















610,791

















615,324















TOTAL ASSETS







$





17,511,880













$





17,246,890













$





17,188,020













$





17,068,843













$





16,884,237















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















































Deposits:













































Noninterest-bearing demand





$





4,313,553













$





4,253,053













$





4,267,628













$





4,303,773













$





4,194,132













Interest-bearing:













































Demand and money market accounts









7,463,355

















7,329,669

















6,990,103

















6,940,086

















6,916,701













Savings









312,151

















311,841

















319,970

















312,881

















326,179













Certificates of deposit









2,519,489

















2,542,735

















2,785,469

















2,715,848

















2,689,062















Total Deposits











14,608,548

















14,437,298

















14,363,170

















14,272,588

















14,126,074













Advances from the FHLB









3,029

















3,218

















3,405

















3,591

















3,775













Subordinated debt, net









260,198

















260,001

















256,444

















256,227

















256,011













Repurchase agreements and other borrowings









20,875

















33,683

















30,970

















35,351

















31,198















Total Borrowings











284,102

















296,902

















290,819

















295,169

















290,984













Other liabilities









402,252

















357,063

















371,316

















411,770

















401,307















TOTAL LIABILITIES











15,294,902

















15,091,263

















15,025,305

















14,979,527

















14,818,365

























































Preferred stock









—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Common stock, $1.667 par value









125,679

















125,455

















125,139

















125,090

















125,009













Capital surplus









1,123,330

















1,122,147

















1,117,279

















1,115,759

















1,114,038













Retained earnings









1,039,518

















1,007,775

















985,343

















961,162

















937,065













Common stock issued to deferred compensation













































trust, at cost









(21,969





)













(21,868





)













(22,224





)













(22,756





)













(20,915





)









Deferred compensation trust









21,969

















21,868

















22,224

















22,756

















20,915













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









(87,869





)













(116,045





)













(81,482





)













(129,224





)













(126,586





)











TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY











2,200,658

















2,139,332

















2,146,279

















2,072,787

















2,049,526













Noncontrolling interest









16,320

















16,295

















16,436

















16,529

















16,346















TOTAL EQUITY











2,216,978

















2,155,627

















2,162,715

















2,089,316

















2,065,872















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







$





17,511,880













$





17,246,890













$





17,188,020













$





17,068,843













$





16,884,237



























TOWNEBANK













Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)













(dollars in thousands, except share data)









































Three Months Ended

















March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024

















INTEREST INCOME:















































Loans, including fees





$





152,322













$





154,933













$





155,792













$





154,549













$





150,974













Investment securities









22,839

















22,236

















22,334

















22,928

















19,996













Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold









11,801

















15,796

















15,249

















14,512

















14,234













Mortgage loans held for sale









2,653

















3,087

















3,247

















2,945

















1,716















Total interest income











189,615

















196,052

















196,622

















194,934

















186,920















INTEREST EXPENSE:















































Deposits









67,133

















75,885

















82,128

















82,023

















78,388













Advances from the FHLB









25

















26

















29

















942

















2,438













Subordinated debt, net









2,304

















2,261

















2,237

















2,236

















2,236













Repurchase agreements and other borrowings









(325





)













(177





)













(54





)













685

















640















Total interest expense











69,137

















77,995

















84,340

















85,886

















83,702















Net interest income











120,478

















118,057

















112,282

















109,048

















103,218















PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES











2,420

















1,606

















(1,100





)













(177





)













(877





)











Net interest income after provision for credit losses











118,058

















116,451

















113,382

















109,225

















104,095















NONINTEREST INCOME:















































Residential mortgage banking income, net









10,361

















11,272

















11,786

















13,422

















10,477













Insurance commissions and related income, net









26,424

















23,265

















25,727

















24,031

















25,539













Property management income, net









19,500

















8,186

















11,221

















14,312

















16,773













Service charges on deposit accounts









3,327

















3,289

















3,117

















3,353

















3,079













Credit card merchant fees, net









1,697

















1,486

















1,830

















1,662

















1,551













Investment commissions, net









3,075

















3,195

















2,835

















2,580

















2,343













BOLI









1,872

















4,478

















1,886

















3,238

















1,842













Other income









5,310

















3,932

















3,834

















3,324

















2,206













Net gain on investment securities









—

















—

















—

















—

















74















Total noninterest income











71,566

















59,103

















62,236

















65,922

















63,884















NONINTEREST EXPENSE:















































Salaries and employee benefits









75,078

















74,399

















72,123

















71,349

















71,377













Occupancy









9,333

















9,819

















9,351

















9,717

















9,422













Furniture and equipment









4,621

















4,850

















4,657

















4,634

















4,478













Amortization - intangibles









3,026

















3,095

















3,130

















3,298

















3,246













Software









6,293

















6,870

















6,790

















7,056

















6,100













Data processing









3,835

















3,788

















4,701

















4,606

















3,916













Professional fees









2,653

















3,446

















4,720

















3,788

















3,180













Advertising and marketing









4,472

















3,359

















4,162

















3,524

















4,582













Other expenses









21,225

















17,815

















17,266

















16,012

















19,290















Total noninterest expense











130,536

















127,441

















126,900

















123,984

















125,591















Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest











59,088

















48,113

















48,718

















51,163

















42,388













Provision for income tax expense









8,201

















6,672

















5,592

















8,124

















7,261















Net income











50,887

















41,441

















43,126

















43,039

















35,127













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest









(295





)













(176





)













(177





)













(183





)













(440





)











Net income attributable to TowneBank







$





50,592













$





41,265













$





42,949













$





42,856













$





34,687















Per common share information















































Basic earnings





$





0.67













$





0.55













$





0.57













$





0.57













$





0.46













Diluted earnings





$





0.67













$





0.55













$





0.57













$





0.57













$





0.46













Basic weighted average shares outstanding









75,149,668

















75,034,688

















74,940,827

















74,925,877

















74,816,420













Diluted weighted average shares outstanding









75,527,713

















75,309,989

















75,141,661

















75,037,955

















74,979,501













Cash dividends declared





$





0.25













$





0.25













$





0.25













$





0.25













$





0.25



























TOWNEBANK













Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited)













(dollars in thousands)





















































Three Months Ended













Increase/(Decrease)

















March 31,













December 31,













YTD 2025 over 2024





















2025





















2024





















2024

















Amount













Percent











Revenue













































Net interest income





$





119,584













$





102,682













$





117,137













$





16,902













16.46





%









Service charges on deposit accounts









3,327

















3,079

















3,289

















248













8.05





%









Credit card merchant fees









1,697

















1,551

















1,486

















146













9.41





%









Investment commissions, net









3,075

















2,343

















3,195

















732













31.24





%









Other income









6,495

















3,429

















6,456

















3,066













89.41





%









Subtotal









14,594

















10,402

















14,426

















4,192













40.30





%









Net gain/(loss) on investment securities









—

















74

















—

















(74





)









N/M









Total noninterest income









14,594

















10,476

















14,426

















4,118













39.31





%









Total revenue









134,178

















113,158

















131,563

















21,020













18.58





%





















































Provision for credit losses









2,367

















(976





)













1,525

















3,343













(342.52





)%





















































Expenses













































Salaries and employee benefits









49,684

















46,474

















50,130

















3,210













6.91





%









Occupancy









6,979

















7,061

















7,362

















(82





)









(1.16





)%









Furniture and equipment









3,808

















3,648

















4,087

















160













4.39





%









Amortization of intangible assets









981

















1,162

















1,027

















(181





)









(15.58





)%









Software









4,022

















4,054

















4,548

















(32





)









(0.79





)%









Data processing









2,609

















2,548

















2,581

















61













2.39





%









Accounting and professional fees









2,010

















2,659

















2,649

















(649





)









(24.41





)%









Advertising and marketing









2,897

















3,008

















1,985

















(111





)









(3.69





)%









FDIC and other insurance









2,590

















4,122

















2,244

















(1,532





)









(37.17





)%









Acquisition related









420

















147

















268

















273













185.71





%









Other expenses









11,971

















10,415

















11,315

















1,556













14.94





%









Total expenses









87,971

















85,298

















88,196

















2,673













3.13





%









Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest









43,840

















28,836

















41,842

















15,004













52.03





%









Corporate allocation









1,396

















1,069

















1,172

















327













30.59





%









Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest









45,236

















29,905

















43,014

















15,331













51.27





%









Provision for income tax expense









4,681

















4,105

















5,275

















576













14.03





%









Net income









40,555

















25,800

















37,739

















14,755













57.19





%









Noncontrolling interest









42

















120

















(63





)













(78





)









(65.00





)%









Net income attributable to TowneBank





$





40,597













$





25,920













$





37,676













$





14,677













56.62





%





















































Efficiency ratio



(non-GAAP)











64.83





%













74.40





%













66.26





%









(9.57





)%









(12.86





)%













