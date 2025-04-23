TowneBank Reports Strong Q1 2025 Earnings of $50.59 Million, Driven by Revenue Growth and Strategic Acquisitions

TowneBank reported strong first-quarter earnings, highlighting significant revenue growth and improved loan performance compared to the previous year.
TowneBank reported a strong financial performance for the first quarter of 2025, with net income of $50.59 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, significantly up from $34.69 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year. Core earnings, excluding certain items, rose to $50.98 million, reflecting robust loan growth of nearly 7% annualized. The bank experienced a 14.93% increase in total revenues to $192.04 million and a 3.42% rise in total deposits, bringing the total to $14.61 billion. Executive Chairman G. Robert Aston, Jr. emphasized the importance of maintaining healthy liquidity and capital levels, positioning the bank well amid economic uncertainties. Additionally, the bank highlighted its strategic partnerships, including a recent merger with Village Bank and an agreement with Old Point Financial Corporation, to enhance shareholder returns.
Potential Positives
- Total revenues increased significantly to $192.04 million, a 14.93% rise compared to the first quarter of 2024, indicating strong growth performance.
- Core earnings of $50.98 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, showed a notable improvement over the previous year's figures, emphasizing the company's operational efficiency and profitability.
- Annualized return on common shareholders' equity rose to 9.57%, up from 6.89% in Q1 2024, reflecting enhanced shareholder value and financial health.
- Completion of the partnership with Village Bank and Trust and the signing of an agreement with Old Point Financial Corporation demonstrate proactive strategic growth through acquisitions, potentially enhancing future profitability.
Potential Negatives
- Increase in provision for credit losses to $2.42 million compared to a benefit of $0.88 million in the prior year, indicating potential concerns about loan quality.
- Net charge-offs increased to $626,000 from $520,000 in the prior year, reflecting a rise in defaulted loans.
- Though quarterly revenues rose significantly, the higher costs associated with acquisitions and operating expenses (3.94% increase in noninterest expenses) could pressure future profit margins.
FAQ
What were TowneBank's earnings for the first quarter of 2025?
TowneBank reported earnings of $50.59 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for Q1 2025.
How much did TowneBank's total deposits increase?
Total deposits increased by $482.47 million, or 3.42%, compared to Q1 2024.
What was the annualized loan growth rate for TowneBank?
The annualized loan growth rate stood at nearly 7% for the first quarter of 2025.
What is the significance of TowneBank's recent partnerships?
The partnerships with Village Bank and Old Point Financial Corp. are aimed at enhancing shareholder returns with low execution risk.
How did net interest margin change in Q1 2025?
The net interest margin increased to 3.14% for Q1 2025, up from 2.72% in Q1 2024.
We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $TOWN stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 672,170 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,894,110
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 310,122 shares (-90.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,562,755
- NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 301,453 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,267,489
- FJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 290,906 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,908,258
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 225,921 shares (+1265.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,694,869
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 210,521 shares (+5.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,170,345
- EMPOWERED FUNDS, LLC removed 189,252 shares (-84.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,445,923
SUFFOLK, Va., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $50.59 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to $34.69 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Excluding certain items affecting comparability, core earnings (non-GAAP) were $50.98 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, in the current quarter compared to $36.27 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
"Our Company had a very strong start to the year earning $0.67 per share and delivering nearly 7% annualized loan growth. Our continued focus on measured growth aligned with a deliberate strategy to maintain healthy liquidity and capital levels should position our Company well during periods of economic uncertainty. While growth could be challenged in the short run, we believe our conservative Main Street approach to relationship banking coupled with our diversified fee income businesses can serve as a pillar of strength for our members, shareholders and the communities we serve," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.
Highlights for First Quarter 2025:
Total revenues were $192.04 million, an increase of $24.94 million, or 14.93%, compared to first quarter 2024. Net interest income increased $17.26 million, driven primarily by lower deposit costs, while noninterest income increased $7.68 million.
Total deposits were $14.61 billion, an increase of $482.47 million, or 3.42%, compared to first quarter 2024. Total deposits increased 1.19%, or $171.25 million, in comparison to December 31, 2024, 4.81% on an annualized basis.
Noninterest-bearing deposits increased 2.85%, to $4.31 billion, compared to first quarter 2024 and represented 29.53% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits increased 1.42%.
Loans held for investment were $11.65 billion, an increase of $200.40 million, or 1.75%, compared to March 31, 2024, and $193.69 million, 1.69%, or 6.86% on an annualized basis, compared to December 31, 2024.
Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 9.57% compared to 6.89% in first quarter 2024. Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 13.21% compared to 9.98% in first quarter 2024.
Net interest margin was 3.14% for the quarter and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.17%, including purchase accounting accretion of 3 basis points, compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 2.72% and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 2.75%, including purchase accounting accretion of 4 basis points.
Compared to the linked quarter, net interest margin increased 15 basis points and spread increased 26 basis points.
The effective tax rate was 13.95% in the quarter compared to 17.31% in first quarter 2024 and 13.92% in the linked quarter. The lower effective tax rate in the current quarter as compared to first quarter 2024 was primarily due to the impact on state and federal taxes from the increase in credits and losses related to tax advantaged investment properties placed in service over the past 12 months and purchase accounting adjustments for a prior partnership acquisition.
"We were pleased to close our partnership with Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. on April 1, 2025 followed by our latest announcement of the signing of a definitive agreement with Old Point Financial Corporation. Both transactions are strategically important for our Company and follow our disciplined model of targeting partnerships that enhance shareholder returns with low execution risk," stated William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Quarterly Net Interest Income:
Net interest income was $120.48 million compared to $103.22 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
On an average basis, loans held for investment, with a yield of 5.38%, represented 74.15% of earning assets at March 31, 2025 compared to a yield of 5.37% and 74.54% of earning assets at March 31, 2024.
The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.69% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 3.24% in first quarter 2024. Interest expense on deposits decreased $11.26 million, or 14.36%, from the prior year quarter driven by decreases in rate.
Our total cost of deposits decreased to 1.89% from 2.26% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 due to lower interest-bearing deposit rates. The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee lowered the overnight funds rate a total of 100 basis points in the last four months of 2024.
Average interest-earning assets totaled $15.55 billion at March 31, 2025 compared to $15.27 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of 1.84%. The Company anticipates approximately $760 million of cash flows from its securities portfolio to be available for reinvestment in the next 24 months.
Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $10.42 billion, an increase of $212.32 million, or 2.08%, from prior year, driven by demand and money market deposit growth. Borrowings have declined between periods. There were no short term FHLB borrowings in first quarter 2025, compared to an average of $174.73 million in the prior year quarter.
Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:
The quarterly provision for credit losses was an expense of $2.42 million compared to a benefit of $0.88 million in the prior year quarter and an expense of $1.61 million in the linked quarter.
The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $2.21 million in first quarter 2025, compared to the linked quarter. The increase in the allowance was driven by increases in the loan portfolio combined with a continuation of our use of higher weightings of more adverse macroeconomic forecast scenarios utilized in our model.
Net loan charge-offs were $626 thousand in the quarter compared to $520 thousand in the prior year quarter and $382 thousand in the linked quarter.
The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.02% in first quarter 2025, compared to 0.02% in first quarter 2024 and 0.01% in the linked quarter.
The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.08% of total loans at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.10% at March 31, 2024, and 1.08% at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 19.15 times nonperforming loans compared to 18.01 times at March 31, 2024 and 16.69 times at December 31, 2024.
Quarterly Noninterest Income:
Total noninterest income was $71.57 million compared to $63.88 million in 2024, an increase of $7.68 million, or 12.02%.
Total net insurance commissions increased $0.89 million, or 3.47%, to $26.42 million in first quarter 2025 compared to 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in property and casualty commissions, which were driven by organic growth.
Property management fee revenue increased 16.26%, or $2.73 million, to $19.50 million in first quarter 2025 compared to 2024. Future reservations increased compared to the prior year, primarily driven by an acquisition in 2024.
Residential mortgage banking income was $10.36 million compared to $10.48 million in first quarter 2024. Loan volume increased to $445.19 million in first quarter 2025 from $424.39 million in first quarter 2024. Residential purchase activity was 89.94% of production volume in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 95.66% in first quarter 2024.
At 3.18% gross margins on residential mortgage sales decreased 7 basis points from the linked quarter and 16 basis points from 3.34% in first quarter 2024.
Qua
rterly Noninterest Expense:
Total noninterest expense was $130.54 million compared to $125.59 million in 2024, an increase of $4.95 million, or 3.94%. This increase was primarily attributable to growth in salaries and employee benefits of $3.70 million.
Salaries and benefits expense increases were driven by annual base salary adjustments that went into effect October 2024, an increase in banking personnel, and production incentives.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:
Total assets were $17.51 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a $264.99 million increase compared to $17.25 billion at December 31, 2024. Total assets increased $627.64 million, or 3.72%, from $16.88 billion at March 31, 2024.
Loans held for investment increased $193.69 million, or 1.69%, compared to the linked quarter and $200.40 million, or 1.75%, compared to prior year. Real estate construction and development loans declined, but were offset by growth in non owner occupied and multifamily commercial real estate. The Company continues to maintain a strong credit discipline.
Mortgage loans held for sale increased $17.78 million, or 11.80%, compared to prior year but decreased $31.95 million, or 15.94%, compared to the linked quarter, driven by production levels.
Total deposits increased $482.47 million, or 3.42%, driven by interest-bearing demand deposits, compared to prior year. In the linked quarter comparison, total deposits increased $171.25 million, or 4.81% on an annualized basis.
Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $119.42 million, or 2.85%, compared to prior year and $60.50 million, or 1.42%, or 5.77% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.
Total borrowings decreased $6.88 million, or 2.37%, compared to first quarter 2024 and $12.80 million, or 4.31%, compared to the linked quarter, due to declines in repurchase agreements and other borrowings.
Investment Securities:
Total investment securities were $2.70 billion compared to $2.59 billion at December 31, 2024 and $2.54 billion at March 31, 2024. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at March 31, 2025 was 3.3 years. The carrying value of the available-for-sale debt securities portfolio included net unrealized losses of $119.25 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $155.28 million at December 31, 2024 and $170.84 million at March 31, 2024, with the changes in fair value due to the change in interest rates.
Loans and Asset Quality:
Total loans held for investment were $11.65 billion at March 31, 2025, $11.46 billion at December 31, 2024, and $11.45 billion at March 31, 2024.
Nonperforming assets were $7.37 million, or 0.04% of total assets, compared to $7.77 million, or 0.05%, at March 31, 2024, and $7.87 million, or 0.05%, in the linked quarter end.
Nonperforming loans were 0.06% of period end loans at March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and the linked quarter end.
Foreclosed property consisted of $235 thousand in other real estate owned and $551 thousand in repossessed autos, for a total of $786 thousand in foreclosed property at March 31, 2025, compared to $175 thousand in other real estate owned and $605 thousand in repossessed autos, for a total of $780 thousand in foreclosed property at March 31, 2024.
Deposits and Borrowings:
Total deposits were $14.61 billion compared to $14.44 billion at December 31, 2024 and $14.13 billion at March 31, 2024.
The ratio of period end loans held for investment to deposits was 79.77% compared to 79.37% at December 31, 2024 and 81.07% at March 31, 2024.
Noninterest-bearing deposits were 29.53% of total deposits at March 31, 2025 compared to 29.46% at December 31, 2024 and 29.69% at March 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $119.42 million, or 2.85%, compared to March 31, 2024, and $60.50 million, or 1.42%, or 5.77% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.
Total borrowings were $284.10 million compared to $296.90 million at December 31, 2024 and $290.98 million at March 31, 2024.
Capital:
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.75%
(1)
.
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.61%
(1)
.
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.87%
(1)
.
Total risk-based capital ratio of 15.65%
(1)
.
Book value per common share was $29.19 compared to $28.43 at December 31, 2024 and $27.33 at March 31, 2024.
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $22.36 compared to $21.55 at December 31, 2024 and $20.31 at March 31, 2024.
(1)
Preliminary.
About TowneBank:
Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.
Today, TowneBank operates over 55 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its affiliated companies that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $17.51 billion as of March 31, 2025, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, core operating earnings, core net income, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank’s core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan,” "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; an unforeseen outflow of cash or deposits or an inability to access the capital markets, which could jeopardize our overall liquidity or capitalization; changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; insufficiency of our allowance for credit losses due to market conditions, inflation, changing interest rates or other factors; adverse developments in the financial industry generally, such as the 2023 bank failures, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts, trade restrictions and tariffs, civil unrest, and terrorist attacks and the potential impact, directly or indirectly, on our business; the effects of weather-related or natural disasters, which may negatively affect our operations and/or our loan portfolio and increase our cost of conducting business; public health events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and governmental and societal responses to them; changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect our business; our ability to successfully integrate the businesses of Old Point Financial Corporation ("Old Point"), a pending merger, and Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. ("Village"), a recently completed merger, to the extent that it may take longer or be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly to accomplish than expected, our ability to close the transaction with Old Point when expected or at all because required approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on the proposed terms or on the anticipated schedule; deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses, and business disruption associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions, including reputational risk and adverse effects on relationships with employees, customers or other business partners, that may be greater than expected; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses we have acquired that may be greater than expected; expected growth opportunities or cost savings associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; the diversion of management's attention and time from ongoing business operations and opportunities on merger related matters; cybersecurity threats or attacks, whether directed at us or at vendors or other third parties with which we interact, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; our competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area, including any adverse impact of actual and proposed cuts to federal spending, including defense, security and military spending, on the Greater Hampton Roads economy. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
Media contact:
G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman, 757-638-6780
William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer, 757-417-6482
Investor contact:
William B. Littreal, Chief Financial Officer, 757-638-6813
TOWNEBANK
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Income and Performance Ratios:
Total revenue
$
192,044
$
177,160
$
174,518
$
174,970
$
167,102
Net income
50,887
41,441
43,126
43,039
35,127
Net income available to common shareholders
50,592
41,265
42,949
42,856
34,687
Net income per common share - diluted
0.67
0.55
0.57
0.57
0.46
Book value per common share
29.19
28.43
28.59
27.62
27.33
Book value per common share - tangible
(non-GAAP)
22.36
21.55
21.65
20.65
20.31
Return on average assets
1.19
%
0.95
%
1.00
%
1.01
%
0.83
%
Return on average assets - tangible
(non-GAAP)
1.29
%
1.03
%
1.09
%
1.11
%
0.92
%
Return on average equity
9.50
%
7.64
%
8.12
%
8.43
%
6.84
%
Return on average equity - tangible
(non-GAAP)
13.08
%
10.68
%
11.42
%
12.03
%
9.87
%
Return on average common equity
9.57
%
7.70
%
8.18
%
8.49
%
6.89
%
Return on average common equity - tangible
(non-GAAP)
13.21
%
10.79
%
11.54
%
12.16
%
9.98
%
Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue
37.27
%
33.36
%
35.66
%
37.68
%
38.23
%
Regulatory Capital Ratios (1):
Common equity tier 1
12.75
%
12.77
%
12.63
%
12.43
%
12.20
%
Tier 1
12.87
%
12.89
%
12.76
%
12.55
%
12.32
%
Total
15.65
%
15.68
%
15.54
%
15.34
%
15.10
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.61
%
10.36
%
10.38
%
10.25
%
10.15
%
Asset Quality:
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans
19.15x
16.69x
18.70x
19.08x
18.01x
Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans
1.08
%
1.08
%
1.08
%
1.10
%
1.10
%
Nonperforming loans to period end loans
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
Nonperforming assets to period end assets
0.04
%
0.05
%
0.04
%
0.04
%
0.05
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)
0.02
%
0.01
%
0.02
%
—
%
0.02
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
626
$
382
$
677
$
(19
)
$
520
Nonperforming loans
$
6,586
$
7,424
$
6,588
$
6,582
$
6,987
Foreclosed property
786
443
884
581
780
Total nonperforming assets
$
7,372
$
7,867
$
7,472
$
7,163
$
7,767
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest
$
15
$
1,264
$
510
$
368
$
323
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
126,131
$
123,923
$
123,191
$
125,552
$
125,835
Mortgage Banking:
Loans originated, mortgage
$
300,699
$
385,238
$
421,571
$
430,398
$
289,191
Loans originated, joint venture
144,495
180,188
176,612
196,583
135,197
Total loans originated
$
445,194
$
565,426
$
598,183
$
626,981
$
424,388
Number of loans originated
1,181
1,489
1,637
1,700
1,247
Number of originators
161
160
159
169
176
Purchase %
89.94
%
89.46
%
91.49
%
94.85
%
95.66
%
Loans sold
$
475,518
$
629,120
$
526,998
$
605,134
$
410,895
Rate lock asset
$
1,880
$
1,150
$
1,548
$
1,930
$
1,681
Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated
3.18
%
3.25
%
3.28
%
3.28
%
3.34
%
Other Ratios:
Net interest margin
3.14
%
2.99
%
2.90
%
2.86
%
2.72
%
Net interest margin-fully tax-equivalent
(non-GAAP)
3.17
%
3.02
%
2.93
%
2.89
%
2.75
%
Average earning assets/total average assets
90.32
%
90.57
%
90.43
%
90.36
%
90.52
%
Average loans/average deposits
80.01
%
78.71
%
80.07
%
80.80
%
81.48
%
Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits
29.68
%
30.14
%
30.19
%
30.06
%
30.25
%
Period end equity/period end total assets
12.66
%
12.50
%
12.58
%
12.24
%
12.24
%
Efficiency ratio
(non-GAAP)
67.10
%
70.28
%
70.93
%
68.98
%
73.25
%
(1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.
TOWNEBANK
Selected Data (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Investment Securities
% Change
Q1
Q1
Q4
Q1 25 vs.
Q1 25 vs.
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
2025
2024
2024
Q1 24
Q4 24
U.S. agency securities
$
320,190
$
294,723
$
293,917
8.64
%
8.94
%
U.S. Treasury notes
78,184
27,534
28,429
183.95
%
175.01
%
Municipal securities
439,379
447,323
439,115
(1.78
)%
0.06
%
Trust preferred and other corporate securities
98,463
87,983
95,279
11.91
%
3.34
%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs and GNMA
1,535,217
1,347,920
1,497,951
13.90
%
2.49
%
Allowance for credit losses
(1,262
)
(1,382
)
(1,326
)
(8.68
)%
(4.83
)%
Total
$
2,470,171
$
2,204,101
$
2,353,365
12.07
%
4.96
%
Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements
Total gross unrealized gains
$
5,909
$
1,868
$
2,572
216.33
%
129.74
%
Total gross unrealized losses
(125,156
)
(172,708
)
(157,851
)
(27.53
)%
(20.71
)%
Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities
$
(119,247
)
$
(170,840
)
$
(155,279
)
(30.20
)%
(23.20
)%
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
U.S. agency securities
$
92,805
$
102,042
$
102,622
(9.05
)%
(9.57
)%
U.S. Treasury notes
96,481
197,356
96,710
(51.11
)%
(0.24
)%
Municipal securities
5,390
5,294
5,366
1.81
%
0.45
%
Trust preferred corporate securities
2,107
2,159
2,121
(2.41
)%
(0.66
)%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs
5,235
5,659
5,533
(7.49
)%
(5.39
)%
Allowance for credit losses
(68
)
(82
)
(77
)
(17.07
)%
(11.69
)%
Total
$
201,950
$
312,428
$
212,275
(35.36
)%
(4.86
)%
Total gross unrealized gains
$
176
$
265
$
178
(33.58
)%
(1.12
)%
Total gross unrealized losses
(6,563
)
(14,262
)
(8,647
)
(53.98
)%
(24.10
)%
Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities
$
(6,387
)
$
(13,997
)
$
(8,469
)
(54.37
)%
(24.58
)%
Total unrealized gains (losses) on AFS and HTM securities
$
(125,634
)
$
(184,837
)
$
(163,748
)
(32.03
)%
(23.28
)%
% Change
Loans Held For Investment
Q1
Q1
Q4
Q1 25 vs.
Q1 25 vs.
2025
2024
2024
Q1 24
Q4 24
Real estate - construction and development
$
1,006,086
$
1,255,741
$
1,082,161
(19.88
)%
(7.03
)%
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
1,654,401
1,700,753
1,628,731
(2.73
)%
1.58
%
Commercial real estate - non owner occupied
3,329,728
3,178,947
3,196,665
4.74
%
4.16
%
Real estate - multifamily
841,330
595,075
801,079
41.38
%
5.02
%
Residential 1-4 family
1,886,107
1,882,296
1,891,470
0.20
%
(0.28
)%
HELOC
429,152
386,361
410,594
11.08
%
4.52
%
Commercial and industrial business (C&I)
1,337,254
1,288,550
1,280,394
3.78
%
4.44
%
Government
511,676
528,341
513,039
(3.15
)%
(0.27
)%
Indirect
570,795
555,482
567,245
2.76
%
0.63
%
Consumer loans and other
86,217
80,797
87,677
6.71
%
(1.67
)%
Total
$
11,652,746
$
11,452,343
$
11,459,055
1.75
%
1.69
%
% Change
Deposits
Q1
Q1
Q4
Q1 25 vs.
Q1 25 vs.
2025
2024
2024
Q1 24
Q4 24
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
4,313,553
$
4,194,132
$
4,253,053
2.85
%
1.42
%
Interest-bearing:
Demand and money market accounts
7,463,355
6,916,701
7,329,669
7.90
%
1.82
%
Savings
312,151
326,179
311,841
(4.30
)%
0.10
%
Certificates of deposits
2,519,489
2,689,062
2,542,735
(6.31
)%
(0.91
)%
Total
14,608,548
14,126,074
14,437,298
3.42
%
1.19
%
TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate (1)
Balance
Expense
Rate (1)
Balance
Expense
Rate (1)
Assets:
Loans (net of unearned income
and deferred costs)
$
11,527,915
$
153,068
5.38
%
$
11,455,253
$
155,710
5.41
%
$
11,379,323
$
151,811
5.37
%
Taxable investment securities
2,478,048
21,301
3.44
%
2,421,253
20,722
3.42
%
2,440,652
18,716
3.07
%
Tax-exempt investment securities
176,081
1,860
4.23
%
176,266
1,832
4.16
%
161,538
1,549
3.84
%
Total securities
2,654,129
23,161
3.49
%
2,597,519
22,554
3.47
%
2,602,190
20,265
3.12
%
Interest-bearing deposits
1,199,650
11,801
3.99
%
1,451,121
15,796
4.33
%
1,167,322
14,234
4.90
%
Mortgage loans held for sale
164,358
2,653
6.46
%
209,315
3,088
5.90
%
116,868
1,716
5.87
%
Total earning assets
15,546,052
190,683
4.97
%
15,713,208
197,148
4.99
%
15,265,703
188,026
4.95
%
Less: allowance for loan losses
(124,265
)
(123,068
)
(127,413
)
Total nonearning assets
1,790,075
1,758,988
1,725,945
Total assets
$
17,211,862
$
17,349,128
$
16,864,235
Liabilities and Equity:
Interest-bearing deposits
Demand and money market
$
7,279,365
$
40,606
2.26
%
$
7,157,076
$
43,894
2.44
%
$
6,828,053
$
47,985
2.83
%
Savings
312,118
714
0.93
%
315,414
777
0.98
%
329,036
881
1.08
%
Certificates of deposit
2,540,438
25,813
4.12
%
2,694,236
31,214
4.61
%
2,583,938
29,522
4.60
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
10,131,921
67,133
2.69
%
10,166,726
75,885
2.97
%
9,741,027
78,388
3.24
%
Borrowings
29,606
(300
)
(4.05
)%
36,708
(151
)
(1.61
)%
212,375
3,078
5.73
%
Subordinated debt, net
260,070
2,304
3.54
%
257,667
2,261
3.51
%
255,878
2,236
3.50
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
10,421,597
69,137
2.69
%
10,461,101
77,995
2.97
%
10,209,280
83,702
3.30
%
Demand deposits
4,276,586
4,386,911
4,224,104
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
353,665
353,005
390,576
Total liabilities
15,051,848
15,201,017
14,823,960
Shareholders’ equity
2,160,014
2,148,111
2,040,275
Total liabilities and equity
$
17,211,862
$
17,349,128
$
16,864,235
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4)
$
121,546
$
119,153
$
104,324
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment
(1,068
)
(1,096
)
(1,106
)
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
120,478
$
118,057
$
103,218
Interest rate spread (2)(4)
2.28
%
2.02
%
1.65
%
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets
1.80
%
1.97
%
2.21
%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4)
3.17
%
3.02
%
2.75
%
Total cost of deposits
1.89
%
2.07
%
2.26
%
(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax-equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax-equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.
TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
(unaudited)
(audited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
126,526
$
108,750
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB
1,090,555
1,127,878
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions
100,249
102,847
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents
1,317,330
1,339,475
Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,590,680 and $2,509,970, and allowance for credit losses of $1,262 and $1,326 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
2,470,171
2,353,365
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $195,631 and $203,883 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
202,018
212,352
Less: allowance for credit losses
(68
)
(77
)
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
201,950
212,275
Other equity securities
12,223
12,100
FHLB stock
12,425
12,136
Total Securities
2,696,769
2,589,876
Mortgage loans held for sale
168,510
200,460
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs
11,652,746
11,459,055
Less: allowance for credit losses
(126,131
)
(123,923
)
Net Loans
11,526,615
11,335,132
Premises and equipment, net
373,111
368,876
Goodwill
457,619
457,619
Other intangible assets, net
57,145
60,171
BOLI
280,344
279,802
Other assets
634,437
615,479
TOTAL ASSETS
$
17,511,880
$
17,246,890
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
4,313,553
$
4,253,053
Interest-bearing:
Demand and money market accounts
7,463,355
7,329,669
Savings
312,151
311,841
Certificates of deposit
2,519,489
2,542,735
Total Deposits
14,608,548
14,437,298
Advances from the FHLB
3,029
3,218
Subordinated debt, net
260,198
260,001
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings
20,875
33,683
Total Borrowings
284,102
296,902
Other liabilities
402,252
357,063
TOTAL LIABILITIES
15,294,902
15,091,263
Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000
—
—
Common stock, $1.667 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized;
75,392,225 and 75,255,205 shares issued at
March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
125,679
125,455
Capital surplus
1,123,330
1,122,147
Retained earnings
1,039,518
1,007,775
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost:
1,049,002 and 1,046,121 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
(21,969
)
(21,868
)
Deferred compensation trust
21,969
21,868
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(87,869
)
(116,045
)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
2,200,658
2,139,332
Noncontrolling interest
16,320
16,295
TOTAL EQUITY
2,216,978
2,155,627
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
17,511,880
$
17,246,890
TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
INTEREST INCOME:
Loans, including fees
$
152,322
$
150,974
Investment securities
22,839
19,996
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold
11,801
14,234
Mortgage loans held for sale
2,653
1,716
Total interest income
189,615
186,920
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposits
67,133
78,388
Advances from the FHLB
25
2,438
Subordinated debt, net
2,304
2,236
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings
(325
)
640
Total interest expense
69,137
83,702
Net interest income
120,478
103,218
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
2,420
(877
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
118,058
104,095
NONINTEREST INCOME:
Residential mortgage banking income, net
10,361
10,477
Insurance commissions and related income, net
26,424
25,539
Property management income, net
19,500
16,773
Service charges on deposit accounts
3,327
3,079
Credit card merchant fees, net
1,697
1,551
Investment commissions, net
3,075
2,343
BOLI
1,872
1,842
Gain on sale of equity investment
2,000
—
Other income
3,310
2,206
Net gain on investment securities
—
74
Total noninterest income
71,566
63,884
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
75,078
71,377
Occupancy
9,333
9,422
Furniture and equipment
4,621
4,478
Amortization - intangibles
3,026
3,246
Software
6,293
6,100
Data processing
3,835
3,916
Professional fees
2,653
3,180
Advertising and marketing
4,472
4,582
FDIC and other insurance
2,860
4,358
Acquisition related expenses
420
595
Other expenses
17,945
14,337
Total noninterest expense
130,536
125,591
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest
59,088
42,388
Provision for income tax expense
8,201
7,261
Net income
$
50,887
$
35,127
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(295
)
(440
)
Net income attributable to TowneBank
$
50,592
$
34,687
Per common share information
Basic earnings
$
0.67
$
0.46
Diluted earnings
$
0.67
$
0.46
Cash dividends declared
$
0.25
$
0.25
TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
(unaudited)
(audited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
126,526
$
108,750
$
131,068
$
140,028
$
75,802
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB
1,090,555
1,127,878
1,061,596
1,062,115
926,635
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions
100,249
102,847
103,400
99,303
98,673
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents
1,317,330
1,339,475
1,296,064
1,301,446
1,101,110
Securities available for sale
2,470,171
2,353,365
2,363,176
2,250,679
2,204,101
Securities held to maturity
202,018
212,352
212,422
212,488
312,510
Less: allowance for credit losses
(68
)
(77
)
(77
)
(79
)
(82
)
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
201,950
212,275
212,345
212,409
312,428
Other equity securities
12,223
12,100
12,681
13,566
13,661
FHLB stock
12,425
12,136
12,134
12,134
12,139
Total Securities
2,696,769
2,589,876
2,600,336
2,488,788
2,542,329
Mortgage loans held for sale
168,510
200,460
264,320
200,762
150,727
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs
11,652,746
11,459,055
11,412,518
11,451,747
11,452,343
Less: allowance for credit losses
(126,131
)
(123,923
)
(123,191
)
(125,552
)
(125,835
)
Net Loans
11,526,615
11,335,132
11,289,327
11,326,195
11,326,508
Premises and equipment, net
373,111
368,876
365,764
340,348
342,569
Goodwill
457,619
457,619
457,619
457,619
457,619
Other intangible assets, net
57,145
60,171
63,265
65,460
68,758
BOLI
280,344
279,802
279,325
277,434
279,293
Other assets
634,437
615,479
572,000
610,791
615,324
TOTAL ASSETS
$
17,511,880
$
17,246,890
$
17,188,020
$
17,068,843
$
16,884,237
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
4,313,553
$
4,253,053
$
4,267,628
$
4,303,773
$
4,194,132
Interest-bearing:
Demand and money market accounts
7,463,355
7,329,669
6,990,103
6,940,086
6,916,701
Savings
312,151
311,841
319,970
312,881
326,179
Certificates of deposit
2,519,489
2,542,735
2,785,469
2,715,848
2,689,062
Total Deposits
14,608,548
14,437,298
14,363,170
14,272,588
14,126,074
Advances from the FHLB
3,029
3,218
3,405
3,591
3,775
Subordinated debt, net
260,198
260,001
256,444
256,227
256,011
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings
20,875
33,683
30,970
35,351
31,198
Total Borrowings
284,102
296,902
290,819
295,169
290,984
Other liabilities
402,252
357,063
371,316
411,770
401,307
TOTAL LIABILITIES
15,294,902
15,091,263
15,025,305
14,979,527
14,818,365
Preferred stock
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock, $1.667 par value
125,679
125,455
125,139
125,090
125,009
Capital surplus
1,123,330
1,122,147
1,117,279
1,115,759
1,114,038
Retained earnings
1,039,518
1,007,775
985,343
961,162
937,065
Common stock issued to deferred compensation
trust, at cost
(21,969
)
(21,868
)
(22,224
)
(22,756
)
(20,915
)
Deferred compensation trust
21,969
21,868
22,224
22,756
20,915
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(87,869
)
(116,045
)
(81,482
)
(129,224
)
(126,586
)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
2,200,658
2,139,332
2,146,279
2,072,787
2,049,526
Noncontrolling interest
16,320
16,295
16,436
16,529
16,346
TOTAL EQUITY
2,216,978
2,155,627
2,162,715
2,089,316
2,065,872
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
17,511,880
$
17,246,890
$
17,188,020
$
17,068,843
$
16,884,237
TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
INTEREST INCOME:
Loans, including fees
$
152,322
$
154,933
$
155,792
$
154,549
$
150,974
Investment securities
22,839
22,236
22,334
22,928
19,996
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold
11,801
15,796
15,249
14,512
14,234
Mortgage loans held for sale
2,653
3,087
3,247
2,945
1,716
Total interest income
189,615
196,052
196,622
194,934
186,920
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposits
67,133
75,885
82,128
82,023
78,388
Advances from the FHLB
25
26
29
942
2,438
Subordinated debt, net
2,304
2,261
2,237
2,236
2,236
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings
(325
)
(177
)
(54
)
685
640
Total interest expense
69,137
77,995
84,340
85,886
83,702
Net interest income
120,478
118,057
112,282
109,048
103,218
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
2,420
1,606
(1,100
)
(177
)
(877
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
118,058
116,451
113,382
109,225
104,095
NONINTEREST INCOME:
Residential mortgage banking income, net
10,361
11,272
11,786
13,422
10,477
Insurance commissions and related income, net
26,424
23,265
25,727
24,031
25,539
Property management income, net
19,500
8,186
11,221
14,312
16,773
Service charges on deposit accounts
3,327
3,289
3,117
3,353
3,079
Credit card merchant fees, net
1,697
1,486
1,830
1,662
1,551
Investment commissions, net
3,075
3,195
2,835
2,580
2,343
BOLI
1,872
4,478
1,886
3,238
1,842
Other income
5,310
3,932
3,834
3,324
2,206
Net gain on investment securities
—
—
—
—
74
Total noninterest income
71,566
59,103
62,236
65,922
63,884
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
75,078
74,399
72,123
71,349
71,377
Occupancy
9,333
9,819
9,351
9,717
9,422
Furniture and equipment
4,621
4,850
4,657
4,634
4,478
Amortization - intangibles
3,026
3,095
3,130
3,298
3,246
Software
6,293
6,870
6,790
7,056
6,100
Data processing
3,835
3,788
4,701
4,606
3,916
Professional fees
2,653
3,446
4,720
3,788
3,180
Advertising and marketing
4,472
3,359
4,162
3,524
4,582
Other expenses
21,225
17,815
17,266
16,012
19,290
Total noninterest expense
130,536
127,441
126,900
123,984
125,591
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest
59,088
48,113
48,718
51,163
42,388
Provision for income tax expense
8,201
6,672
5,592
8,124
7,261
Net income
50,887
41,441
43,126
43,039
35,127
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(295
)
(176
)
(177
)
(183
)
(440
)
Net income attributable to TowneBank
$
50,592
$
41,265
$
42,949
$
42,856
$
34,687
Per common share information
Basic earnings
$
0.67
$
0.55
$
0.57
$
0.57
$
0.46
Diluted earnings
$
0.67
$
0.55
$
0.57
$
0.57
$
0.46
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
75,149,668
75,034,688
74,940,827
74,925,877
74,816,420
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
75,527,713
75,309,989
75,141,661
75,037,955
74,979,501
Cash dividends declared
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.25
TOWNEBANK
Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Increase/(Decrease)
March 31,
December 31,
YTD 2025 over 2024
2025
2024
2024
Amount
Percent
Revenue
Net interest income
$
119,584
$
102,682
$
117,137
$
16,902
16.46
%
Service charges on deposit accounts
3,327
3,079
3,289
248
8.05
%
Credit card merchant fees
1,697
1,551
1,486
146
9.41
%
Investment commissions, net
3,075
2,343
3,195
732
31.24
%
Other income
6,495
3,429
6,456
3,066
89.41
%
Subtotal
14,594
10,402
14,426
4,192
40.30
%
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities
—
74
—
(74
)
N/M
Total noninterest income
14,594
10,476
14,426
4,118
39.31
%
Total revenue
134,178
113,158
131,563
21,020
18.58
%
Provision for credit losses
2,367
(976
)
1,525
3,343
(342.52
)%
Expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
49,684
46,474
50,130
3,210
6.91
%
Occupancy
6,979
7,061
7,362
(82
)
(1.16
)%
Furniture and equipment
3,808
3,648
4,087
160
4.39
%
Amortization of intangible assets
981
1,162
1,027
(181
)
(15.58
)%
Software
4,022
4,054
4,548
(32
)
(0.79
)%
Data processing
2,609
2,548
2,581
61
2.39
%
Accounting and professional fees
2,010
2,659
2,649
(649
)
(24.41
)%
Advertising and marketing
2,897
3,008
1,985
(111
)
(3.69
)%
FDIC and other insurance
2,590
4,122
2,244
(1,532
)
(37.17
)%
Acquisition related
420
147
268
273
185.71
%
Other expenses
11,971
10,415
11,315
1,556
14.94
%
Total expenses
87,971
85,298
88,196
2,673
3.13
%
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest
43,840
28,836
41,842
15,004
52.03
%
Corporate allocation
1,396
1,069
1,172
327
30.59
%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest
45,236
29,905
43,014
15,331
51.27
%
Provision for income tax expense
4,681
4,105
5,275
576
14.03
%
Net income
40,555
25,800
37,739
14,755
57.19
%
Noncontrolling interest
42
120
(63
)
(78
)
(65.00
)%
Net income attributable to TowneBank
$
40,597
$
25,920
$
37,676
$
14,677
56.62
%
Efficiency ratio
(non-GAAP)
64.83
%
74.40
%
66.26
%
(9.57
)%
(12.86
)%
TOWNEBANK
Mortgage Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Increase/(Decrease)
March 31,
December 31,
YTD 2025 over 2024
2025
2024
2024
Amount
Percent
Revenue
Residential mortgage brokerage income, net
$
10,580
$
10,798
$
11,580
$
(218
)
(2.02
)%
Income (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiary
42
30
68
12
40.00
%
Net interest and other income
1,110
768
1,661
342
44.53
%
Total revenue
11,732
11,596
13,309
136
1.17
%
Provision for credit losses
53
99
81
(46
)
(46.46
)%
Expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
7,031
6,656
6,712
375
5.63
%
Occupancy
939
1,061
981
(122
)
(11.50
)%
Furniture and equipment
195
178
158
17