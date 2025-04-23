Stocks
TOWN

TowneBank Reports Strong Q1 2025 Earnings of $50.59 Million, Driven by Revenue Growth and Strategic Acquisitions

April 23, 2025 — 04:43 pm EDT

TowneBank reported strong first-quarter earnings, highlighting significant revenue growth and improved loan performance compared to the previous year.

Quiver AI Summary

TowneBank reported a strong financial performance for the first quarter of 2025, with net income of $50.59 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, significantly up from $34.69 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year. Core earnings, excluding certain items, rose to $50.98 million, reflecting robust loan growth of nearly 7% annualized. The bank experienced a 14.93% increase in total revenues to $192.04 million and a 3.42% rise in total deposits, bringing the total to $14.61 billion. Executive Chairman G. Robert Aston, Jr. emphasized the importance of maintaining healthy liquidity and capital levels, positioning the bank well amid economic uncertainties. Additionally, the bank highlighted its strategic partnerships, including a recent merger with Village Bank and an agreement with Old Point Financial Corporation, to enhance shareholder returns.

Potential Positives

  • Total revenues increased significantly to $192.04 million, a 14.93% rise compared to the first quarter of 2024, indicating strong growth performance.
  • Core earnings of $50.98 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, showed a notable improvement over the previous year's figures, emphasizing the company's operational efficiency and profitability.
  • Annualized return on common shareholders' equity rose to 9.57%, up from 6.89% in Q1 2024, reflecting enhanced shareholder value and financial health.
  • Completion of the partnership with Village Bank and Trust and the signing of an agreement with Old Point Financial Corporation demonstrate proactive strategic growth through acquisitions, potentially enhancing future profitability.

Potential Negatives

  • Increase in provision for credit losses to $2.42 million compared to a benefit of $0.88 million in the prior year, indicating potential concerns about loan quality.
  • Net charge-offs increased to $626,000 from $520,000 in the prior year, reflecting a rise in defaulted loans.
  • Though quarterly revenues rose significantly, the higher costs associated with acquisitions and operating expenses (3.94% increase in noninterest expenses) could pressure future profit margins.

FAQ

What were TowneBank's earnings for the first quarter of 2025?

TowneBank reported earnings of $50.59 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for Q1 2025.

How much did TowneBank's total deposits increase?

Total deposits increased by $482.47 million, or 3.42%, compared to Q1 2024.

What was the annualized loan growth rate for TowneBank?

The annualized loan growth rate stood at nearly 7% for the first quarter of 2025.

What is the significance of TowneBank's recent partnerships?

The partnerships with Village Bank and Old Point Financial Corp. are aimed at enhancing shareholder returns with low execution risk.

How did net interest margin change in Q1 2025?

The net interest margin increased to 3.14% for Q1 2025, up from 2.72% in Q1 2024.

Full Release



SUFFOLK, Va., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $50.59 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to $34.69 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Excluding certain items affecting comparability, core earnings (non-GAAP) were $50.98 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, in the current quarter compared to $36.27 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



"Our Company had a very strong start to the year earning $0.67 per share and delivering nearly 7% annualized loan growth. Our continued focus on measured growth aligned with a deliberate strategy to maintain healthy liquidity and capital levels should position our Company well during periods of economic uncertainty. While growth could be challenged in the short run, we believe our conservative Main Street approach to relationship banking coupled with our diversified fee income businesses can serve as a pillar of strength for our members, shareholders and the communities we serve," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.





Highlights for First Quarter 2025:





  • Total revenues were $192.04 million, an increase of $24.94 million, or 14.93%, compared to first quarter 2024. Net interest income increased $17.26 million, driven primarily by lower deposit costs, while noninterest income increased $7.68 million.


  • Total deposits were $14.61 billion, an increase of $482.47 million, or 3.42%, compared to first quarter 2024. Total deposits increased 1.19%, or $171.25 million, in comparison to December 31, 2024, 4.81% on an annualized basis.


  • Noninterest-bearing deposits increased 2.85%, to $4.31 billion, compared to first quarter 2024 and represented 29.53% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits increased 1.42%.


  • Loans held for investment were $11.65 billion, an increase of $200.40 million, or 1.75%, compared to March 31, 2024, and $193.69 million, 1.69%, or 6.86% on an annualized basis, compared to December 31, 2024.


  • Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 9.57% compared to 6.89% in first quarter 2024. Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 13.21% compared to 9.98% in first quarter 2024.


  • Net interest margin was 3.14% for the quarter and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.17%, including purchase accounting accretion of 3 basis points, compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 2.72% and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 2.75%, including purchase accounting accretion of 4 basis points.


  • Compared to the linked quarter, net interest margin increased 15 basis points and spread increased 26 basis points.


  • The effective tax rate was 13.95% in the quarter compared to 17.31% in first quarter 2024 and 13.92% in the linked quarter. The lower effective tax rate in the current quarter as compared to first quarter 2024 was primarily due to the impact on state and federal taxes from the increase in credits and losses related to tax advantaged investment properties placed in service over the past 12 months and purchase accounting adjustments for a prior partnership acquisition.



"We were pleased to close our partnership with Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. on April 1, 2025 followed by our latest announcement of the signing of a definitive agreement with Old Point Financial Corporation. Both transactions are strategically important for our Company and follow our disciplined model of targeting partnerships that enhance shareholder returns with low execution risk," stated William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer.





Quarterly Net Interest Income:





  • Net interest income was $120.48 million compared to $103.22 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.


  • On an average basis, loans held for investment, with a yield of 5.38%, represented 74.15% of earning assets at March 31, 2025 compared to a yield of 5.37% and 74.54% of earning assets at March 31, 2024.


  • The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.69% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 3.24% in first quarter 2024. Interest expense on deposits decreased $11.26 million, or 14.36%, from the prior year quarter driven by decreases in rate.


  • Our total cost of deposits decreased to 1.89% from 2.26% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 due to lower interest-bearing deposit rates. The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee lowered the overnight funds rate a total of 100 basis points in the last four months of 2024.


  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $15.55 billion at March 31, 2025 compared to $15.27 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of 1.84%. The Company anticipates approximately $760 million of cash flows from its securities portfolio to be available for reinvestment in the next 24 months.


  • Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $10.42 billion, an increase of $212.32 million, or 2.08%, from prior year, driven by demand and money market deposit growth. Borrowings have declined between periods. There were no short term FHLB borrowings in first quarter 2025, compared to an average of $174.73 million in the prior year quarter.





Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:





  • The quarterly provision for credit losses was an expense of $2.42 million compared to a benefit of $0.88 million in the prior year quarter and an expense of $1.61 million in the linked quarter.


  • The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $2.21 million in first quarter 2025, compared to the linked quarter. The increase in the allowance was driven by increases in the loan portfolio combined with a continuation of our use of higher weightings of more adverse macroeconomic forecast scenarios utilized in our model.


  • Net loan charge-offs were $626 thousand in the quarter compared to $520 thousand in the prior year quarter and $382 thousand in the linked quarter.


  • The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.02% in first quarter 2025, compared to 0.02% in first quarter 2024 and 0.01% in the linked quarter.


  • The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.08% of total loans at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.10% at March 31, 2024, and 1.08% at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 19.15 times nonperforming loans compared to 18.01 times at March 31, 2024 and 16.69 times at December 31, 2024.





Quarterly Noninterest Income:





  • Total noninterest income was $71.57 million compared to $63.88 million in 2024, an increase of $7.68 million, or 12.02%.


  • Total net insurance commissions increased $0.89 million, or 3.47%, to $26.42 million in first quarter 2025 compared to 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in property and casualty commissions, which were driven by organic growth.


  • Property management fee revenue increased 16.26%, or $2.73 million, to $19.50 million in first quarter 2025 compared to 2024. Future reservations increased compared to the prior year, primarily driven by an acquisition in 2024.


  • Residential mortgage banking income was $10.36 million compared to $10.48 million in first quarter 2024. Loan volume increased to $445.19 million in first quarter 2025 from $424.39 million in first quarter 2024. Residential purchase activity was 89.94% of production volume in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 95.66% in first quarter 2024.


  • At 3.18% gross margins on residential mortgage sales decreased 7 basis points from the linked quarter and 16 basis points from 3.34% in first quarter 2024.





Qua




rterly Noninterest Expense:





  • Total noninterest expense was $130.54 million compared to $125.59 million in 2024, an increase of $4.95 million, or 3.94%.   This increase was primarily attributable to growth in salaries and employee benefits of $3.70 million.


  • Salaries and benefits expense increases were driven by annual base salary adjustments that went into effect October 2024, an increase in banking personnel, and production incentives.





Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:





  • Total assets were $17.51 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a $264.99 million increase compared to $17.25 billion at December 31, 2024. Total assets increased $627.64 million, or 3.72%, from $16.88 billion at March 31, 2024.


  • Loans held for investment increased $193.69 million, or 1.69%, compared to the linked quarter and $200.40 million, or 1.75%, compared to prior year. Real estate construction and development loans declined, but were offset by growth in non owner occupied and multifamily commercial real estate. The Company continues to maintain a strong credit discipline.


  • Mortgage loans held for sale increased $17.78 million, or 11.80%, compared to prior year but decreased $31.95 million, or 15.94%, compared to the linked quarter, driven by production levels.


  • Total deposits increased $482.47 million, or 3.42%, driven by interest-bearing demand deposits, compared to prior year. In the linked quarter comparison, total deposits increased $171.25 million, or 4.81% on an annualized basis.


  • Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $119.42 million, or 2.85%, compared to prior year and $60.50 million, or 1.42%, or 5.77% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.


  • Total borrowings decreased $6.88 million, or 2.37%, compared to first quarter 2024 and $12.80 million, or 4.31%, compared to the linked quarter, due to declines in repurchase agreements and other borrowings.





Investment Securities:





  • Total investment securities were $2.70 billion compared to $2.59 billion at December 31, 2024 and $2.54 billion at March 31, 2024. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at March 31, 2025 was 3.3 years. The carrying value of the available-for-sale debt securities portfolio included net unrealized losses of $119.25 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $155.28 million at December 31, 2024 and $170.84 million at March 31, 2024, with the changes in fair value due to the change in interest rates.





Loans and Asset Quality:





  • Total loans held for investment were $11.65 billion at March 31, 2025, $11.46 billion at December 31, 2024, and $11.45 billion at March 31, 2024.


  • Nonperforming assets were $7.37 million, or 0.04% of total assets, compared to $7.77 million, or 0.05%, at March 31, 2024, and $7.87 million, or 0.05%, in the linked quarter end.


  • Nonperforming loans were 0.06% of period end loans at March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and the linked quarter end.


  • Foreclosed property consisted of $235 thousand in other real estate owned and $551 thousand in repossessed autos, for a total of $786 thousand in foreclosed property at March 31, 2025, compared to $175 thousand in other real estate owned and $605 thousand in repossessed autos, for a total of $780 thousand in foreclosed property at March 31, 2024.





Deposits and Borrowings:





  • Total deposits were $14.61 billion compared to $14.44 billion at December 31, 2024 and $14.13 billion at March 31, 2024.


  • The ratio of period end loans held for investment to deposits was 79.77% compared to 79.37% at December 31, 2024 and 81.07% at March 31, 2024.


  • Noninterest-bearing deposits were 29.53% of total deposits at March 31, 2025 compared to 29.46% at December 31, 2024 and 29.69% at March 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $119.42 million, or 2.85%, compared to March 31, 2024, and $60.50 million, or 1.42%, or 5.77% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.


  • Total borrowings were $284.10 million compared to $296.90 million at December 31, 2024 and $290.98 million at March 31, 2024.





Capital:





  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.75%

    (1)

    .


  • Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.61%

    (1)

    .


  • Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.87%

    (1)

    .


  • Total risk-based capital ratio of 15.65%

    (1)

    .


  • Book value per common share was $29.19 compared to $28.43 at December 31, 2024 and $27.33 at March 31, 2024.


  • Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $22.36 compared to $21.55 at December 31, 2024 and $20.31 at March 31, 2024.




(1)

Preliminary.




About TowneBank:



Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.



Today, TowneBank operates over 55 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its affiliated companies that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $17.51 billion as of March 31, 2025, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, core operating earnings, core net income, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank’s core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.




Forward-Looking Statements:



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan,” "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; an unforeseen outflow of cash or deposits or an inability to access the capital markets, which could jeopardize our overall liquidity or capitalization; changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; insufficiency of our allowance for credit losses due to market conditions, inflation, changing interest rates or other factors; adverse developments in the financial industry generally, such as the 2023 bank failures, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts, trade restrictions and tariffs, civil unrest, and terrorist attacks and the potential impact, directly or indirectly, on our business; the effects of weather-related or natural disasters, which may negatively affect our operations and/or our loan portfolio and increase our cost of conducting business; public health events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and governmental and societal responses to them; changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect our business; our ability to successfully integrate the businesses of Old Point Financial Corporation ("Old Point"), a pending merger, and Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. ("Village"), a recently completed merger, to the extent that it may take longer or be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly to accomplish than expected, our ability to close the transaction with Old Point when expected or at all because required approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on the proposed terms or on the anticipated schedule; deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses, and business disruption associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions, including reputational risk and adverse effects on relationships with employees, customers or other business partners, that may be greater than expected; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses we have acquired that may be greater than expected; expected growth opportunities or cost savings associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; the diversion of management's attention and time from ongoing business operations and opportunities on merger related matters; cybersecurity threats or attacks, whether directed at us or at vendors or other third parties with which we interact, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; our competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area, including any adverse impact of actual and proposed cuts to federal spending, including defense, security and military spending, on the Greater Hampton Roads economy. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.




Media contact:



G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman, 757-638-6780


William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer, 757-417-6482




Investor contact:



William B. Littreal, Chief Financial Officer, 757-638-6813


TOWNEBANK


Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended




March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,




2025




2024




2024




2024




2024


Income and Performance Ratios:










Total revenue
$
192,044


$
177,160


$
174,518


$
174,970


$
167,102


Net income

50,887



41,441



43,126



43,039



35,127


Net income available to common shareholders

50,592



41,265



42,949



42,856



34,687


Net income per common share - diluted

0.67



0.55



0.57



0.57



0.46


Book value per common share

29.19



28.43



28.59



27.62



27.33


Book value per common share - tangible

(non-GAAP)

22.36



21.55



21.65



20.65



20.31


Return on average assets

1.19
%


0.95
%


1.00
%


1.01
%


0.83
%


Return on average assets - tangible

(non-GAAP)

1.29
%


1.03
%


1.09
%


1.11
%


0.92
%


Return on average equity

9.50
%


7.64
%


8.12
%


8.43
%


6.84
%


Return on average equity - tangible

(non-GAAP)

13.08
%


10.68
%


11.42
%


12.03
%


9.87
%


Return on average common equity

9.57
%


7.70
%


8.18
%


8.49
%


6.89
%


Return on average common equity - tangible

(non-GAAP)

13.21
%


10.79
%


11.54
%


12.16
%


9.98
%


Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue

37.27
%


33.36
%


35.66
%


37.68
%


38.23
%


Regulatory Capital Ratios (1):










Common equity tier 1

12.75
%


12.77
%


12.63
%


12.43
%


12.20
%


Tier 1

12.87
%


12.89
%


12.76
%


12.55
%


12.32
%


Total

15.65
%


15.68
%


15.54
%


15.34
%


15.10
%


Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.61
%


10.36
%


10.38
%


10.25
%


10.15
%


Asset Quality:










Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans
19.15x

16.69x

18.70x

19.08x

18.01x


Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans

1.08
%


1.08
%


1.08
%


1.10
%


1.10
%


Nonperforming loans to period end loans

0.06
%


0.06
%


0.06
%


0.06
%


0.06
%


Nonperforming assets to period end assets

0.04
%


0.05
%


0.04
%


0.04
%


0.05
%


Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)

0.02
%


0.01
%


0.02
%




%


0.02
%


Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
626


$
382


$
677


$
(19
)

$
520













Nonperforming loans
$
6,586


$
7,424


$
6,588


$
6,582


$
6,987


Foreclosed property

786



443



884



581



780


Total nonperforming assets
$
7,372


$
7,867


$
7,472


$
7,163


$
7,767


Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest
$
15


$
1,264


$
510


$
368


$
323


Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
126,131


$
123,923


$
123,191


$
125,552


$
125,835


Mortgage Banking:










Loans originated, mortgage
$
300,699


$
385,238


$
421,571


$
430,398


$
289,191


Loans originated, joint venture

144,495



180,188



176,612



196,583



135,197


Total loans originated
$
445,194


$
565,426


$
598,183


$
626,981


$
424,388


Number of loans originated

1,181



1,489



1,637



1,700



1,247


Number of originators

161



160



159



169



176


Purchase %

89.94
%


89.46
%


91.49
%


94.85
%


95.66
%


Loans sold
$
475,518


$
629,120


$
526,998


$
605,134


$
410,895


Rate lock asset
$
1,880


$
1,150


$
1,548


$
1,930


$
1,681


Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated

3.18
%


3.25
%


3.28
%


3.28
%


3.34
%


Other Ratios:










Net interest margin

3.14
%


2.99
%


2.90
%


2.86
%


2.72
%


Net interest margin-fully tax-equivalent

(non-GAAP)

3.17
%


3.02
%


2.93
%


2.89
%


2.75
%


Average earning assets/total average assets

90.32
%


90.57
%


90.43
%


90.36
%


90.52
%


Average loans/average deposits

80.01
%


78.71
%


80.07
%


80.80
%


81.48
%


Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits

29.68
%


30.14
%


30.19
%


30.06
%


30.25
%


Period end equity/period end total assets

12.66
%


12.50
%


12.58
%


12.24
%


12.24
%


Efficiency ratio

(non-GAAP)

67.10
%


70.28
%


70.93
%


68.98
%


73.25
%


(1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.














































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TOWNEBANK


Selected Data (unaudited)


(dollars in thousands)




Investment Securities







% Change



Q1


Q1


Q4


Q1 25 vs.


Q1 25 vs.



Available-for-sale securities, at fair value


2025




2024




2024



Q1 24


Q4 24

U.S. agency securities
$
320,190


$
294,723


$
293,917


8.64
%

8.94
%

U.S. Treasury notes

78,184



27,534



28,429


183.95
%

175.01
%

Municipal securities

439,379



447,323



439,115


(1.78
)%

0.06
%

Trust preferred and other corporate securities

98,463



87,983



95,279


11.91
%

3.34
%

Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs and GNMA

1,535,217



1,347,920



1,497,951


13.90
%

2.49
%

Allowance for credit losses

(1,262
)


(1,382
)


(1,326
)

(8.68
)%

(4.83
)%

Total
$
2,470,171


$
2,204,101


$
2,353,365


12.07
%

4.96
%



Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements






Total gross unrealized gains
$
5,909


$
1,868


$
2,572


216.33
%

129.74
%

Total gross unrealized losses

(125,156
)


(172,708
)


(157,851
)

(27.53
)%

(20.71
)%

Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities
$
(119,247
)

$
(170,840
)

$
(155,279
)

(30.20
)%

(23.20
)%



Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost









U.S. agency securities
$
92,805


$
102,042


$
102,622


(9.05
)%

(9.57
)%

U.S. Treasury notes

96,481



197,356



96,710


(51.11
)%

(0.24
)%

Municipal securities

5,390



5,294



5,366


1.81
%

0.45
%

Trust preferred corporate securities

2,107



2,159



2,121


(2.41
)%

(0.66
)%

Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs

5,235



5,659



5,533


(7.49
)%

(5.39
)%

Allowance for credit losses

(68
)


(82
)


(77
)

(17.07
)%

(11.69
)%

Total
$
201,950


$
312,428


$
212,275


(35.36
)%

(4.86
)%











Total gross unrealized gains
$
176


$
265


$
178


(33.58
)%

(1.12
)%

Total gross unrealized losses

(6,563
)


(14,262
)


(8,647
)

(53.98
)%

(24.10
)%

Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities
$
(6,387
)

$
(13,997
)

$
(8,469
)

(54.37
)%

(24.58
)%

Total unrealized gains (losses) on AFS and HTM securities
$
(125,634
)

$
(184,837
)

$
(163,748
)

(32.03
)%

(23.28
)%









% Change



Loans Held For Investment

Q1


Q1


Q4


Q1 25 vs.


Q1 25 vs.




2025




2024




2024



Q1 24


Q4 24

Real estate - construction and development
$
1,006,086


$
1,255,741


$
1,082,161


(19.88
)%

(7.03
)%

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

1,654,401



1,700,753



1,628,731


(2.73
)%

1.58
%

Commercial real estate - non owner occupied

3,329,728



3,178,947



3,196,665


4.74
%

4.16
%

Real estate - multifamily

841,330



595,075



801,079


41.38
%

5.02
%

Residential 1-4 family

1,886,107



1,882,296



1,891,470


0.20
%

(0.28
)%

HELOC

429,152



386,361



410,594


11.08
%

4.52
%

Commercial and industrial business (C&I)

1,337,254



1,288,550



1,280,394


3.78
%

4.44
%

Government

511,676



528,341



513,039


(3.15
)%

(0.27
)%

Indirect

570,795



555,482



567,245


2.76
%

0.63
%

Consumer loans and other

86,217



80,797



87,677


6.71
%

(1.67
)%

Total
$
11,652,746


$
11,452,343


$
11,459,055


1.75
%

1.69
%



















% Change



Deposits

Q1


Q1


Q4


Q1 25 vs.


Q1 25 vs.




2025




2024




2024



Q1 24


Q4 24

Noninterest-bearing demand
$
4,313,553


$
4,194,132


$
4,253,053


2.85
%

1.42
%

Interest-bearing:









Demand and money market accounts

7,463,355



6,916,701



7,329,669


7.90
%

1.82
%

Savings

312,151



326,179



311,841


(4.30
)%

0.10
%

Certificates of deposits

2,519,489



2,689,062



2,542,735


(6.31
)%

(0.91
)%

Total

14,608,548



14,126,074



14,437,298


3.42
%

1.19
%

























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TOWNEBANK


Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)


(dollars in thousands)




Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024





Interest


Average




Interest


Average




Interest


Average



Average


Income/


Yield/


Average


Income/


Yield/


Average


Income/


Yield/



Balance


Expense


Rate (1)


Balance


Expense


Rate (1)


Balance


Expense


Rate (1)


Assets:

















Loans (net of unearned income


and deferred costs)
$
11,527,915


$
153,068


5.38
%

$
11,455,253


$
155,710


5.41
%

$
11,379,323


$
151,811


5.37
%

Taxable investment securities

2,478,048



21,301


3.44
%


2,421,253



20,722


3.42
%


2,440,652



18,716


3.07
%

Tax-exempt investment securities

176,081



1,860


4.23
%


176,266



1,832


4.16
%


161,538



1,549


3.84
%

Total securities

2,654,129



23,161


3.49
%


2,597,519



22,554


3.47
%


2,602,190



20,265


3.12
%

Interest-bearing deposits

1,199,650



11,801


3.99
%


1,451,121



15,796


4.33
%


1,167,322



14,234


4.90
%

Mortgage loans held for sale

164,358



2,653


6.46
%


209,315



3,088


5.90
%


116,868



1,716


5.87
%

Total earning assets

15,546,052



190,683


4.97
%


15,713,208



197,148


4.99
%


15,265,703



188,026


4.95
%

Less: allowance for loan losses

(124,265
)






(123,068
)






(127,413
)




Total nonearning assets

1,790,075







1,758,988







1,725,945





Total assets
$
17,211,862






$
17,349,128






$
16,864,235






Liabilities and Equity:

















Interest-bearing deposits

















Demand and money market
$
7,279,365


$
40,606


2.26
%

$
7,157,076


$
43,894


2.44
%

$
6,828,053


$
47,985


2.83
%

Savings

312,118



714


0.93
%


315,414



777


0.98
%


329,036



881


1.08
%

Certificates of deposit

2,540,438



25,813


4.12
%


2,694,236



31,214


4.61
%


2,583,938



29,522


4.60
%

Total interest-bearing deposits

10,131,921



67,133


2.69
%


10,166,726



75,885


2.97
%


9,741,027



78,388


3.24
%

Borrowings

29,606



(300
)

(4.05
)%


36,708



(151
)

(1.61
)%


212,375



3,078


5.73
%

Subordinated debt, net

260,070



2,304


3.54
%


257,667



2,261


3.51
%


255,878



2,236


3.50
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

10,421,597



69,137


2.69
%


10,461,101



77,995


2.97
%


10,209,280



83,702


3.30
%

Demand deposits

4,276,586







4,386,911







4,224,104





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

353,665







353,005







390,576





Total liabilities

15,051,848







15,201,017







14,823,960





Shareholders’ equity

2,160,014







2,148,111







2,040,275





Total liabilities and equity
$
17,211,862






$
17,349,128






$
16,864,235





Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4)


$
121,546






$
119,153






$
104,324




Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
















Tax-equivalent basis adjustment



(1,068
)






(1,096
)






(1,106
)


Net interest income (GAAP)


$
120,478






$
118,057






$
103,218





















Interest rate spread (2)(4)




2.28
%





2.02
%





1.65
%

Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets



1.80
%





1.97
%





2.21
%

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4)



3.17
%





3.02
%





2.75
%

Total cost of deposits




1.89
%





2.07
%





2.26
%




















(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.


(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax-equivalent.


(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax-equivalent.


(4) Non-GAAP.














































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TOWNEBANK


Consolidated Balance Sheets


(dollars in thousands, except share data)








March 31,


December 31,




2025




2024


(unaudited)

(audited)


ASSETS



Cash and due from banks
$
126,526


$
108,750

Interest-bearing deposits at FRB

1,090,555



1,127,878

Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions

100,249



102,847


Total Cash and Cash Equivalents

1,317,330



1,339,475

Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,590,680 and $2,509,970, and allowance for credit losses of $1,262 and $1,326 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)

2,470,171



2,353,365

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $195,631 and $203,883 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)

202,018



212,352

Less: allowance for credit losses

(68
)


(77
)

Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

201,950



212,275

Other equity securities

12,223



12,100

FHLB stock

12,425



12,136


Total Securities

2,696,769



2,589,876

Mortgage loans held for sale

168,510



200,460

Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs

11,652,746



11,459,055

Less: allowance for credit losses

(126,131
)


(123,923
)


Net Loans

11,526,615



11,335,132

Premises and equipment, net

373,111



368,876

Goodwill

457,619



457,619

Other intangible assets, net

57,145



60,171

BOLI

280,344



279,802

Other assets

634,437



615,479


TOTAL ASSETS
$
17,511,880


$
17,246,890






LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Deposits:



Noninterest-bearing demand
$
4,313,553


$
4,253,053

Interest-bearing:



Demand and money market accounts

7,463,355



7,329,669

Savings

312,151



311,841

Certificates of deposit

2,519,489



2,542,735


Total Deposits

14,608,548



14,437,298

Advances from the FHLB

3,029



3,218

Subordinated debt, net

260,198



260,001

Repurchase agreements and other borrowings

20,875



33,683


Total Borrowings

284,102



296,902

Other liabilities

402,252



357,063


TOTAL LIABILITIES

15,294,902



15,091,263

Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000









Common stock, $1.667 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized;



75,392,225 and 75,255,205 shares issued at



March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

125,679



125,455

Capital surplus

1,123,330



1,122,147

Retained earnings

1,039,518



1,007,775

Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost:



1,049,002 and 1,046,121 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

(21,969
)


(21,868
)

Deferred compensation trust

21,969



21,868

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(87,869
)


(116,045
)


TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

2,200,658



2,139,332

Noncontrolling interest

16,320



16,295


TOTAL EQUITY

2,216,978



2,155,627


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
17,511,880


$
17,246,890





































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TOWNEBANK


Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)











Three Months Ended



March 31,




2025




2024


INTEREST INCOME:



Loans, including fees
$
152,322


$
150,974

Investment securities

22,839



19,996

Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold

11,801



14,234

Mortgage loans held for sale

2,653



1,716


Total interest income

189,615



186,920


INTEREST EXPENSE:



Deposits

67,133



78,388

Advances from the FHLB

25



2,438

Subordinated debt, net

2,304



2,236

Repurchase agreements and other borrowings

(325
)


640


Total interest expense

69,137



83,702


Net interest income

120,478



103,218


PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

2,420



(877
)


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

118,058



104,095


NONINTEREST INCOME:



Residential mortgage banking income, net

10,361



10,477

Insurance commissions and related income, net

26,424



25,539

Property management income, net

19,500



16,773

Service charges on deposit accounts

3,327



3,079

Credit card merchant fees, net

1,697



1,551

Investment commissions, net

3,075



2,343

BOLI

1,872



1,842

Gain on sale of equity investment

2,000






Other income

3,310



2,206

Net gain on investment securities






74


Total noninterest income

71,566



63,884


NONINTEREST EXPENSE:



Salaries and employee benefits

75,078



71,377

Occupancy

9,333



9,422

Furniture and equipment

4,621



4,478

Amortization - intangibles

3,026



3,246

Software

6,293



6,100

Data processing

3,835



3,916

Professional fees

2,653



3,180

Advertising and marketing

4,472



4,582

FDIC and other insurance

2,860



4,358

Acquisition related expenses

420



595

Other expenses

17,945



14,337


Total noninterest expense

130,536



125,591


Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest

59,088



42,388

Provision for income tax expense

8,201



7,261


Net income
$
50,887


$
35,127

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(295
)


(440
)


Net income attributable to TowneBank
$
50,592


$
34,687


Per common share information



Basic earnings
$
0.67


$
0.46

Diluted earnings
$
0.67


$
0.46

Cash dividends declared
$
0.25


$
0.25








































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TOWNEBANK


Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend


(dollars in thousands, except share data)














March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,




2025




2024




2024




2024




2024


(unaudited)

(audited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)


ASSETS









Cash and due from banks
$
126,526


$
108,750


$
131,068


$
140,028


$
75,802

Interest-bearing deposits at FRB

1,090,555



1,127,878



1,061,596



1,062,115



926,635

Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions

100,249



102,847



103,400



99,303



98,673


Total Cash and Cash Equivalents

1,317,330



1,339,475



1,296,064



1,301,446



1,101,110

Securities available for sale

2,470,171



2,353,365



2,363,176



2,250,679



2,204,101

Securities held to maturity

202,018



212,352



212,422



212,488



312,510

Less: allowance for credit losses

(68
)


(77
)


(77
)


(79
)


(82
)

Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

201,950



212,275



212,345



212,409



312,428

Other equity securities

12,223



12,100



12,681



13,566



13,661

FHLB stock

12,425



12,136



12,134



12,134



12,139


Total Securities

2,696,769



2,589,876



2,600,336



2,488,788



2,542,329

Mortgage loans held for sale

168,510



200,460



264,320



200,762



150,727

Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs

11,652,746



11,459,055



11,412,518



11,451,747



11,452,343

Less: allowance for credit losses

(126,131
)


(123,923
)


(123,191
)


(125,552
)


(125,835
)


Net Loans

11,526,615



11,335,132



11,289,327



11,326,195



11,326,508

Premises and equipment, net

373,111



368,876



365,764



340,348



342,569

Goodwill

457,619



457,619



457,619



457,619



457,619

Other intangible assets, net

57,145



60,171



63,265



65,460



68,758

BOLI

280,344



279,802



279,325



277,434



279,293

Other assets

634,437



615,479



572,000



610,791



615,324


TOTAL ASSETS
$
17,511,880


$
17,246,890


$
17,188,020


$
17,068,843


$
16,884,237


LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing demand
$
4,313,553


$
4,253,053


$
4,267,628


$
4,303,773


$
4,194,132

Interest-bearing:









Demand and money market accounts

7,463,355



7,329,669



6,990,103



6,940,086



6,916,701

Savings

312,151



311,841



319,970



312,881



326,179

Certificates of deposit

2,519,489



2,542,735



2,785,469



2,715,848



2,689,062


Total Deposits

14,608,548



14,437,298



14,363,170



14,272,588



14,126,074

Advances from the FHLB

3,029



3,218



3,405



3,591



3,775

Subordinated debt, net

260,198



260,001



256,444



256,227



256,011

Repurchase agreements and other borrowings

20,875



33,683



30,970



35,351



31,198


Total Borrowings

284,102



296,902



290,819



295,169



290,984

Other liabilities

402,252



357,063



371,316



411,770



401,307


TOTAL LIABILITIES

15,294,902



15,091,263



15,025,305



14,979,527



14,818,365











Preferred stock
























Common stock, $1.667 par value

125,679



125,455



125,139



125,090



125,009

Capital surplus

1,123,330



1,122,147



1,117,279



1,115,759



1,114,038

Retained earnings

1,039,518



1,007,775



985,343



961,162



937,065

Common stock issued to deferred compensation









trust, at cost

(21,969
)


(21,868
)


(22,224
)


(22,756
)


(20,915
)

Deferred compensation trust

21,969



21,868



22,224



22,756



20,915

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(87,869
)


(116,045
)


(81,482
)


(129,224
)


(126,586
)


TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

2,200,658



2,139,332



2,146,279



2,072,787



2,049,526

Noncontrolling interest

16,320



16,295



16,436



16,529



16,346


TOTAL EQUITY

2,216,978



2,155,627



2,162,715



2,089,316



2,065,872


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
17,511,880


$
17,246,890


$
17,188,020


$
17,068,843


$
16,884,237













































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TOWNEBANK


Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)


(dollars in thousands, except share data)







Three Months Ended



March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,




2025




2024




2024




2024




2024


INTEREST INCOME:









Loans, including fees
$
152,322


$
154,933


$
155,792


$
154,549


$
150,974

Investment securities

22,839



22,236



22,334



22,928



19,996

Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold

11,801



15,796



15,249



14,512



14,234

Mortgage loans held for sale

2,653



3,087



3,247



2,945



1,716


Total interest income

189,615



196,052



196,622



194,934



186,920


INTEREST EXPENSE:









Deposits

67,133



75,885



82,128



82,023



78,388

Advances from the FHLB

25



26



29



942



2,438

Subordinated debt, net

2,304



2,261



2,237



2,236



2,236

Repurchase agreements and other borrowings

(325
)


(177
)


(54
)


685



640


Total interest expense

69,137



77,995



84,340



85,886



83,702


Net interest income

120,478



118,057



112,282



109,048



103,218


PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

2,420



1,606



(1,100
)


(177
)


(877
)


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

118,058



116,451



113,382



109,225



104,095


NONINTEREST INCOME:









Residential mortgage banking income, net

10,361



11,272



11,786



13,422



10,477

Insurance commissions and related income, net

26,424



23,265



25,727



24,031



25,539

Property management income, net

19,500



8,186



11,221



14,312



16,773

Service charges on deposit accounts

3,327



3,289



3,117



3,353



3,079

Credit card merchant fees, net

1,697



1,486



1,830



1,662



1,551

Investment commissions, net

3,075



3,195



2,835



2,580



2,343

BOLI

1,872



4,478



1,886



3,238



1,842

Other income

5,310



3,932



3,834



3,324



2,206

Net gain on investment securities





















74


Total noninterest income

71,566



59,103



62,236



65,922



63,884


NONINTEREST EXPENSE:









Salaries and employee benefits

75,078



74,399



72,123



71,349



71,377

Occupancy

9,333



9,819



9,351



9,717



9,422

Furniture and equipment

4,621



4,850



4,657



4,634



4,478

Amortization - intangibles

3,026



3,095



3,130



3,298



3,246

Software

6,293



6,870



6,790



7,056



6,100

Data processing

3,835



3,788



4,701



4,606



3,916

Professional fees

2,653



3,446



4,720



3,788



3,180

Advertising and marketing

4,472



3,359



4,162



3,524



4,582

Other expenses

21,225



17,815



17,266



16,012



19,290


Total noninterest expense

130,536



127,441



126,900



123,984



125,591


Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest

59,088



48,113



48,718



51,163



42,388

Provision for income tax expense

8,201



6,672



5,592



8,124



7,261


Net income

50,887



41,441



43,126



43,039



35,127

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(295
)


(176
)


(177
)


(183
)


(440
)


Net income attributable to TowneBank
$
50,592


$
41,265


$
42,949


$
42,856


$
34,687


Per common share information









Basic earnings
$
0.67


$
0.55


$
0.57


$
0.57


$
0.46

Diluted earnings
$
0.67


$
0.55


$
0.57


$
0.57


$
0.46

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

75,149,668



75,034,688



74,940,827



74,925,877



74,816,420

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

75,527,713



75,309,989



75,141,661



75,037,955



74,979,501

Cash dividends declared
$
0.25


$
0.25


$
0.25


$
0.25


$
0.25












































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TOWNEBANK


Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited)


(dollars in thousands)










Three Months Ended


Increase/(Decrease)



March 31,


December 31,


YTD 2025 over 2024




2025




2024




2024



Amount


Percent

Revenue









Net interest income
$
119,584


$
102,682


$
117,137


$
16,902


16.46
%

Service charges on deposit accounts

3,327



3,079



3,289



248


8.05
%

Credit card merchant fees

1,697



1,551



1,486



146


9.41
%

Investment commissions, net

3,075



2,343



3,195



732


31.24
%

Other income

6,495



3,429



6,456



3,066


89.41
%

Subtotal

14,594



10,402



14,426



4,192


40.30
%

Net gain/(loss) on investment securities






74








(74
)

N/M

Total noninterest income

14,594



10,476



14,426



4,118


39.31
%

Total revenue

134,178



113,158



131,563



21,020


18.58
%











Provision for credit losses

2,367



(976
)


1,525



3,343


(342.52
)%











Expenses









Salaries and employee benefits

49,684



46,474



50,130



3,210


6.91
%

Occupancy

6,979



7,061



7,362



(82
)

(1.16
)%

Furniture and equipment

3,808



3,648



4,087



160


4.39
%

Amortization of intangible assets

981



1,162



1,027



(181
)

(15.58
)%

Software

4,022



4,054



4,548



(32
)

(0.79
)%

Data processing

2,609



2,548



2,581



61


2.39
%

Accounting and professional fees

2,010



2,659



2,649



(649
)

(24.41
)%

Advertising and marketing

2,897



3,008



1,985



(111
)

(3.69
)%

FDIC and other insurance

2,590



4,122



2,244



(1,532
)

(37.17
)%

Acquisition related

420



147



268



273


185.71
%

Other expenses

11,971



10,415



11,315



1,556


14.94
%

Total expenses

87,971



85,298



88,196



2,673


3.13
%

Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest

43,840



28,836



41,842



15,004


52.03
%

Corporate allocation

1,396



1,069



1,172



327


30.59
%

Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest

45,236



29,905



43,014



15,331


51.27
%

Provision for income tax expense

4,681



4,105



5,275



576


14.03
%

Net income

40,555



25,800



37,739



14,755


57.19
%

Noncontrolling interest

42



120



(63
)


(78
)

(65.00
)%

Net income attributable to TowneBank
$
40,597


$
25,920


$
37,676


$
14,677


56.62
%











Efficiency ratio

(non-GAAP)

64.83
%


74.40
%


66.26
%

(9.57
)%

(12.86
)%













































































































































































































































































TOWNEBANK


Mortgage Segment Financial Information (unaudited)


(dollars in thousands)








Three Months Ended


Increase/(Decrease)



March 31,


December 31,


YTD 2025 over 2024




2025




2024




2024



Amount


Percent

Revenue









Residential mortgage brokerage income, net
$
10,580


$
10,798


$
11,580


$
(218
)

(2.02
)%

Income (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiary

42



30



68



12


40.00
%

Net interest and other income

1,110



768



1,661



342


44.53
%

Total revenue

11,732



11,596



13,309



136


1.17
%











Provision for credit losses

53



99



81



(46
)

(46.46
)%











Expenses









Salaries and employee benefits

7,031



6,656



6,712



375


5.63
%

Occupancy

939



1,061



981



(122
)

(11.50
)%

Furniture and equipment

195



178



158



17