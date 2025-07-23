TowneBank Reports Second Quarter 2025 Earnings of $38.84 Million, Highlights Record Revenue and Successful Acquisition of Village Bank

Stocks
TowneBank reports Q2 2025 earnings of $38.84M, with revenues rising to $207.44M, reflecting strategic growth and acquisitions.

On July 23, 2025, TowneBank reported a quarterly net income of $38.84 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, down from $42.86 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, the previous year. Adjusted core earnings increased significantly to $61.34 million or $0.81 per share, up from $42.56 million in Q2 2024. The bank experienced record revenue of $207.44 million, an 18.56% rise year-over-year, attributed to organic loan growth of nearly 5% and an expansion in net interest margin. Total deposits reached $15.33 billion, with significant contributions from the acquisition of Village Bank. Despite a higher provision for credit losses due to the Village acquisition, the bank maintains strong credit metrics and continued plans for strategic partnerships, including an upcoming merger with Old Point Financial Corporation. Overall, TowneBank demonstrated solid performance amidst a changing economic landscape.

Potential Positives

  • TowneBank reported a record revenue quarter of $207.44 million, representing an 18.56% increase from the second quarter of 2024.
  • Core earnings, a non-GAAP measure, increased significantly to $61.34 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, from $42.56 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, year-over-year.
  • Total deposits increased by $1.06 billion, or 7.40%, compared to the prior year, demonstrating strong customer confidence and growth in the bank's deposit base.
  • The acquisition of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. in April 2025 added substantial assets, including $576.57 million in loans and $637.49 million in deposits, enhancing TowneBank's market position.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income decreased from $42.86 million in Q2 2024 to $38.84 million in Q2 2025, representing a significant decline of 9.9% year-over-year.
  • Annualized return on common shareholders' equity fell to 7.14% from 8.49% in the same quarter of the previous year, indicating reduced profitability for shareholders.
  • The effective tax rate increased significantly to 22.23% in the current quarter compared to 15.93% in Q2 2024, indicating a potential future burden on earnings due to higher tax obligations.

FAQ

What were TowneBank's earnings for Q2 2025?

TowneBank reported earnings of $38.84 million, or $0.51 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

How did TowneBank's revenues change compared to last year?

Total revenues were a record $207.44 million, an increase of $32.47 million or 18.56% from Q2 2024.

What factors contributed to the increase in net interest income?

Net interest income increased due to higher interest income and lower deposit costs, totaling $137.21 million for Q2 2025.

How much did TowneBank's total deposits grow in Q2 2025?

Total deposits grew by $1.06 billion, or 7.40%, compared to the same quarter last year.

What strategic partnerships did TowneBank complete recently?

TowneBank completed the acquisition of Village Bank in April 2025 and is closing a partnership with Old Point.

Suffolk, Va., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 of $38.84 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $42.86 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Excluding certain items affecting comparability, core earnings (non-GAAP) were $61.34 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, in the current quarter compared to $42.56 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.



"Our Company delivered a record revenue quarter highlighting the strength of our Main Street banking strategy. Organic loan growth during the second quarter climbed nearly 5% on an annualized basis while credit trends continue to demonstrate best in class metrics. Our margin expanded 24 basis points during the quarter fueled by our partnership with Village Bank in our Richmond market. As we look ahead, we believe this quarter demonstrates the strength of our diversified revenue model and disciplined approach to strategic partnerships with focused execution. I wish to thank our more than 2,800 family members who work each day to Serve Others and Enrich Lives," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.





Highlights for Second Quarter 2025:





  • Total revenues were a record $207.44 million, an increase of $32.47 million, or 18.56%, compared to second quarter 2024. Net interest income increased $28.17 million, driven by a combination of increased interest income and lower deposit costs. Additionally, noninterest income increased $4.31 million.


  • Towne successfully completed the acquisition of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. and its wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Village Bank ("Village"), in April 2025. Included in that acquisition were $576.57 million in loans, $74.31 million in securities, and $637.49 million in deposits.


  • Total deposits were $15.33 billion, an increase of $1.06 billion, or 7.40%, compared to second quarter 2024. Total deposits increased 4.93%, or $0.72 billion, in comparison to March 31, 2025. Excluding $637.49 million in acquired deposits, total deposits would have increased $418.64 million, or 2.93% compared to the prior year and $82.68 million, or 2.27% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.


  • Noninterest-bearing deposits increased 10.47%, to $4.75 billion, compared to second quarter 2024 and represented 31.02% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits increased 10.22%. The increase includes noninterest-bearing deposits of $238.54 million acquired in the Village transaction.


  • Loans held for investment were $12.36 billion, an increase of $0.91 billion, or 7.93%, compared to June 30, 2024, and $0.71 billion, or 6.07% compared to March 31, 2025. Excluding loans acquired in the quarter, total loans would have increased $331.35 million, or 2.89%, compared to the prior year and $130.35 million, or 4.49% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.


  • Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 7.14% compared to 8.49% in second quarter 2024. Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 10.44% compared to 12.16% in second quarter 2024.


  • Net interest margin was 3.38% for the quarter and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.40%, including purchase accounting accretion of 6 basis points, compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 2.86% and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 2.89%, including purchase accounting accretion of 5 basis points.


  • Compared to the linked quarter, both net interest margin and spread increased 24 basis points.


  • The effective tax rate was 22.23% in the quarter compared to 15.93% in second quarter 2024 and 13.95% in the linked quarter. The higher tax rate in the current quarter was due to an increase in state tax expense, an adjustment to deferred income tax related to the repurchase of noncontrolling interests in Resort Property Management, and nondeductible expenses related to the Village acquisition. Management expects the tax rate to normalize in the second half of 2025.







"We were pleased to close our Village Bank partnership and successfully complete the systems integration during the second quarter. Internally, our focus will shift during the second half of the year to closing our recently announced partnership with Old Point. Both of these strategic transactions will provide meaningful earnings momentum as we manage through an uncertain economic environment," stated William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer.





Quarterly Net Interest Income:





  • Net interest income was $137.21 million compared to $109.05 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.


  • On an average basis, loans held for investment, with a yield of 5.56%, represented 75.52% of earning assets at June 30, 2025 compared to a yield of 5.45% and 74.76% of earning assets at June 30, 2024.


  • The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.61% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.32% in second quarter 2024. Interest expense on deposits decreased $13.87 million, or 16.91%, from the prior year quarter driven by decreases in rate.


  • Our total cost of deposits decreased to 1.80% from 2.32% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 due to lower interest-bearing deposit rates. The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee lowered the overnight funds rate a total of 100 basis points in the last four months of 2024.


  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $16.29 billion at June 30, 2025 compared to $15.34 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of 6.17%. The Company anticipates approximately $885 million in cash flows from its securities portfolio to be available for reinvestment in the next 24 months.


  • Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $10.80 billion, an increase of $509.83 million, or 4.96%, from prior year, driven by demand and money market deposit growth. Borrowings increased over the linked quarter, driven by debt assumed in the Village acquisition, but were nearly level with prior year.









Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:





  • The quarterly provision for credit losses was an expense of $6.41 million compared to a benefit of $177 thousand in the prior year quarter and an expense of $2.42 million in the linked quarter. The provision includes an initial provision for credit losses of $6.24 million related to loans and commitments acquired in the Village transaction.


  • The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $8.06 million in second quarter 2025, compared to the linked quarter, $7.75 million of which resulted from the April 2025 acquisition of Village. In addition to the $6.06 million initial acquisition related provision for the purchased loan portfolio we increased our allowance $1.69 million for purchased credit deteriorated loan marks. Additional allowance increases were primarily driven by loan portfolio growth.


  • Net loan charge-offs were $19 thousand in the quarter, and $626 thousand in the linked quarter, compared to net recoveries of $19 thousand in the prior year quarter.


  • The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.00% in both second quarter 2025 and 2024, compared to 0.02% in the linked quarter.


  • The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.09% of total loans at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.10% at June 30, 2024, and 1.08% at March 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 16.81 times nonperforming loans compared to 19.08 times at June 30, 2024 and 19.15 times at March 31, 2025.









Quarterly Noninterest Income:





  • Total noninterest income was $70.23 million compared to $65.92 million in 2024, an increase of $4.31 million, or 6.53%.


  • Total net insurance commissions increased $1.65 million, or 6.85%, to $25.68 million in second quarter 2025 compared to 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to organic growth-related property and casualty commissions.


  • Property management fee revenue was $15.56 million in second quarter 2025, an increase of 8.69%, or $1.24 million, compared to second quarter 2024. The increase was driven by an acquisition in 2024 and changes to our fee structure.


  • Residential mortgage banking income was $13.56 million compared to $13.42 million in second quarter 2024. Loan volume increased to $671.47 million in second quarter 2025 from $626.98 million in second quarter 2024. Residential purchase activity was 92.37% of production volume in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 94.85% in second quarter 2024.


  • At 3.13%, gross margins on residential mortgage sales decreased 5 basis points from the linked quarter and 15 basis points from 3.28% in second quarter 2024.









Qua




rterly Noninterest Expense:





  • Total noninterest expense was $150.67 million compared to $123.98 million in 2024, an increase of $26.68 million, or 21.52%. This increase was primarily attributable to acquisition-related expenses and growth in salaries and employee benefits.


  • The April 2025 acquisition of Village and the acquisition of Old Point Financial Corporation expected to be completed third quarter 2025, resulted in $18.74 million in acquisition-related expenses in the quarter.


  • Salaries and benefits expense increased $7.01 million, driven by annual base salary adjustments that went into effect October 2024, higher production incentives, and an increase in banking personnel, primarily related to the Village acquisition.









Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:





  • Total assets were $18.26 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, a $0.75 billion increase compared to $17.51 billion at March 31, 2025. Total assets increased $1.20 billion, or 7.01%, from $17.07 billion at June 30, 2024.


  • Loans held for investment increased $0.91 billion, or 7.93%, compared to prior year and $0.71 billion, or 6.07%, compared to the linked quarter. The Company continues to maintain a strong credit discipline.


  • Mortgage loans held for sale increased $37.98 million, or 18.92%, compared to prior year and $70.23 million, or 41.68%, compared to the linked quarter, driven by production levels.


  • Total deposits increased $1.06 billion, or 7.40%, driven by interest-bearing demand deposits, compared to prior year. In the linked quarter comparison, total deposits increased $0.72 billion, or 4.93%.


  • Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $450.57 million, or 10.47%, compared to prior year and $440.79 million, or 10.22%, compared to the linked quarter.


  • Total borrowings decreased $1.05 million, or 0.36%, compared to second quarter 2024 but increased $10.01 million, or 3.52%, compared to the linked quarter, due to acquired FHLB borrowings and subordinated debt.









Investment Securities:





  • Total investment securities were $2.78 billion compared to $2.70 billion at March 31, 2025 and $2.49 billion at June 30, 2024. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at June 30, 2025 was 3.2 years. The carrying value of the available-for-sale debt securities portfolio included net unrealized losses of $113.14 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $119.25 million at March 31, 2025 and $172.93 million at June 30, 2024, with the changes in fair value due to the change in interest rates.









Loans and Asset Quality:





  • Total loans held for investment were $12.36 billion at June 30, 2025, $11.65 billion at March 31, 2025, and $11.45 billion at June 30, 2024. Excluding loans acquired in the quarter, total loans would have increased $331.35 million, or 2.89%, compared to the prior year and $130.35 million, or 4.49% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter. Real estate construction and development loans declined compared to the prior year, but were offset by increases in non-owner and owner occupied real estate and multifamily commercial real estate.


  • Nonperforming assets were $9.29 million, or 0.05% of total assets, compared to $7.16 million, or 0.04%, at June 30, 2024, and $7.37 million, or 0.04%, at the linked quarter end.


  • Nonperforming loans were 0.06% of period end loans at June 30, 2025, June 30, 2024, and the linked quarter end.


  • Foreclosed property consisted of $966 thousand in other real estate owned and $340 thousand in repossessed autos, for a total of $1.31 million in foreclosed property at June 30, 2025, compared to $581 thousand in repossessed autos, for a total of $581 thousand in foreclosed property at June 30, 2024.









Deposits and Borrowings:





  • Total deposits were $15.33 billion compared to $14.61 billion at March 31, 2025 and $14.27 billion at June 30, 2024. Excluding $0.64 billion in acquired deposits, total deposits would have increased $418.64 million, or 2.93%, compared to the prior year and $82.68 million, or 2.27% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.


  • The ratio of period end loans held for investment to deposits was 80.63% compared to 79.77% at March 31, 2025 and 80.24% at June 30, 2024.


  • Noninterest-bearing deposits were 31.02% of total deposits at June 30, 2025 compared to 29.53% at March 31, 2025 and 30.15% at June 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $450.57 million, or 10.47%, compared to June 30, 2024, and $440.79 million, or 10.22%, compared to the linked quarter.


  • Total borrowings were $294.12 million compared to $284.10 million at March 31, 2025 and $295.17 million at June 30, 2024.









Capital:





  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.77%

    .


  • Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.93%

    .


  • Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.82%

    .


  • Total risk-based capital ratio of 14.49%

    .


  • Book value per common share was $29.58 compared to $29.19 at March 31, 2025 and $27.62 at June 30, 2024.


  • Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $21.98 compared to $22.36 at March 31, 2025 and $20.65 at June 30, 2024.




Preliminary.




About TowneBank:



Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.



Today, TowneBank operates over 55 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its affiliated companies that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $18.26 billion as of June 30, 2025, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, core operating earnings, core net income, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank’s core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.




Forward-Looking Statements:



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan,” "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; an unforeseen outflow of cash or deposits or an inability to access the capital markets, which could jeopardize our overall liquidity or capitalization; changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; insufficiency of our allowance for credit losses due to market conditions, inflation, changing interest rates or other factors; adverse developments in the financial industry generally, such as the 2023 bank failures, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts, trade restrictions and tariffs, civil unrest, and terrorist attacks and the potential impact, directly or indirectly, on our business; the effects of weather-related or natural disasters, which may negatively affect our operations and/or our loan portfolio and increase our cost of conducting business; public health events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and governmental and societal responses to them; changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect our business; our ability to successfully integrate the businesses from recently completed and pending acquisitions, including our pending merger with Old Point Financial Corporation ("Old Point"), to the extent that it may take longer or be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly to accomplish than expected; our ability to close the transaction with Old Point when expected or at all because required approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on the proposed terms or on the anticipated schedule; deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses, and business disruption associated with recently completed or pending acquisitions, including reputational risk and adverse effects on relationships with employees, customers or other business partners, that may be greater than expected; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses we have acquired that may be greater than expected; expected growth opportunities or cost savings associated with recently completed or pending acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; the diversion of management's attention and time from ongoing business operations and opportunities on merger related matters; cybersecurity threats or attacks, whether directed at us or at vendors or other third parties with which we interact, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; our competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area, including any adverse impact of actual and proposed cuts to federal spending, including defense, security and military spending, on the Greater Hampton Roads economy. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.




Media contact:



G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman, 757-638-6780


William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer, 757-417-6482




Investor contact:



William B. Littreal, Chief Financial Officer, 757-638-6813
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TOWNEBANK


Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended




June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,




2025




2025




2024




2024




2024


Income and Performance Ratios:










Total revenue
$
207,442


$
192,044


$
177,160


$
174,518


$
174,970


Net income

39,269



50,887



41,441



43,126



43,039


Net income available to common shareholders

38,837



50,592



41,265



42,949



42,856


Net income per common share - diluted

0.51



0.67



0.55



0.57



0.57


Book value per common share

29.58



29.19



28.43



28.59



27.62


Book value per common share - tangible

(non-GAAP)

21.98



22.36



21.55



21.65



20.65


Return on average assets

0.86
%


1.19
%


0.95
%


1.00
%


1.01
%


Return on average assets - tangible

(non-GAAP)

0.96
%


1.29
%


1.03
%


1.09
%


1.11
%


Return on average equity

7.12
%


9.50
%


7.64
%


8.12
%


8.43
%


Return on average equity - tangible

(non-GAAP)

10.39
%


13.08
%


10.68
%


11.42
%


12.03
%


Return on average common equity

7.14
%


9.57
%


7.70
%


8.18
%


8.49
%


Return on average common equity - tangible

(non-GAAP)

10.44
%


13.21
%


10.79
%


11.54
%


12.16
%


Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue

33.85
%


37.27
%


33.36
%


35.66
%


37.68
%


Regulatory Capital Ratios (1):










Common equity tier 1

11.77
%


12.75
%


12.77
%


12.63
%


12.43
%


Tier 1

11.82
%


12.87
%


12.89
%


12.76
%


12.55
%


Total

14.49
%


15.65
%


15.68
%


15.54
%


15.34
%


Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.93
%


10.61
%


10.36
%


10.38
%


10.25
%


Asset Quality:










Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans
16.81x

19.15x

16.69x

18.70x

19.08x


Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans

1.09
%


1.08
%


1.08
%


1.08
%


1.10
%


Nonperforming loans to period end loans

0.06
%


0.06
%


0.06
%


0.06
%


0.06
%


Nonperforming assets to period end assets

0.05
%


0.04
%


0.05
%


0.04
%


0.04
%


Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)



%


0.02
%


0.01
%


0.02
%




%


Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
19


$
626


$
382


$
677


$
(19
)













Nonperforming loans
$
7,982


$
6,586


$
7,424


$
6,588


$
6,582


Foreclosed property

1,306



786



443



884



581


Total nonperforming assets
$
9,288


$
7,372


$
7,867


$
7,472


$
7,163


Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest
$
210


$
15


$
1,264


$
510


$
368


Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
134,187


$
126,131


$
123,923


$
123,191


$
125,552


Mortgage Banking:










Loans originated, mortgage
$
494,108


$
300,699


$
385,238


$
421,571


$
430,398


Loans originated, joint venture

177,359



144,495



180,188



176,612



196,583


Total loans originated
$
671,467


$
445,194


$
565,426


$
598,183


$
626,981


Number of loans originated

1,750



1,181



1,489



1,637



1,700


Number of originators

166



161



160



159



169


Purchase %

92.37
%


89.94
%


89.46
%


91.49
%


94.85
%


Loans sold
$
596,009


$
475,518


$
629,120


$
526,998


$
605,134


Rate lock asset
$
2,186


$
1,880


$
1,150


$
1,548


$
1,930


Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated

3.13
%


3.18
%


3.25
%


3.28
%


3.28
%


Other Ratios:










Net interest margin

3.38
%


3.14
%


2.99
%


2.90
%


2.86
%


Net interest margin-fully tax-equivalent

(non-GAAP)

3.40
%


3.17
%


3.02
%


2.93
%


2.89
%


Average earning assets/total average assets

90.23
%


90.32
%


90.57
%


90.43
%


90.36
%


Average loans/average deposits

81.09
%


80.01
%


78.71
%


80.07
%


80.80
%


Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits

30.88
%


29.68
%


30.14
%


30.19
%


30.06
%


Period end equity/period end total assets

12.26
%


12.66
%


12.50
%


12.58
%


12.24
%


Efficiency ratio

(non-GAAP)

70.71
%


67.10
%


70.28
%


70.93
%


68.98
%


(1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.














































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TOWNEBANK


Selected Data (unaudited)


(dollars in thousands)




Investment Securities







% Change



Q2


Q2


Q1


Q2 25 vs.


Q2 25 vs.



Available-for-sale securities, at fair value


2025




2024




2025



Q2 24


Q1 25

U.S. agency securities
$
345,808


$
281,934


$
320,190


22.66
%

8.00
%

U.S. Treasury notes

78,746



27,701



78,184


184.27
%

0.72
%

Municipal securities

438,490



442,474



439,379


(0.90
)%

(0.20
)%

Trust preferred and other corporate securities

115,126



88,228



98,463


30.49
%

16.92
%

Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs and GNMA

1,577,325



1,411,883



1,535,217


11.72
%

2.74
%

Allowance for credit losses

(1,520
)


(1,541
)


(1,262
)

(1.36
)%

20.44
%

Total
$
2,553,975


$
2,250,679


$
2,470,171


13.48
%

3.39
%



Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements






Total gross unrealized gains
$
6,048


$
1,983


$
5,909


204.99
%

2.35
%

Total gross unrealized losses

(119,186
)


(174,911
)


(125,156
)

(31.86
)%

(4.77
)%

Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities
$
(113,138
)

$
(172,928
)

$
(119,247
)

(34.58
)%

(5.12
)%



Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost









U.S. agency securities
$
92,973


$
102,234


$
92,805


(9.06
)%

0.18
%

U.S. Treasury notes

96,250



97,171



96,481


(0.95
)%

(0.24
)%

Municipal securities

5,414



5,318



5,390


1.81
%

0.45
%

Trust preferred corporate securities

2,094



2,147



2,107


(2.47
)%

(0.62
)%

Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs

5,201



5,618



5,235


(7.42
)%

(0.65
)%

Allowance for credit losses

(67
)


(79
)


(68
)

(15.19
)%

(1.47
)%

Total
$
201,865


$
212,409


$
201,950


(4.96
)%

(0.04
)%











Total gross unrealized gains
$
214


$
175


$
176


22.29
%

21.59
%

Total gross unrealized losses

(5,148
)


(12,880
)


(6,563
)

(60.03
)%

(21.56
)%

Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities
$
(4,934
)

$
(12,705
)

$
(6,387
)

(61.16
)%

(22.75
)%

Total unrealized gains (losses) on AFS and HTM securities
$
(118,072
)

$
(185,633
)

$
(125,634
)

(36.39
)%

(6.02
)%









% Change



Loans Held For Investment

Q2


Q2


Q1


Q2 25 vs.


Q2 25 vs.




2025




2024




2025



Q2 24


Q1 25

Real estate - construction and development
$
1,072,625


$
1,190,768


$
1,006,086


(9.92
)%

6.61
%

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

1,815,900



1,673,582



1,654,401


8.50
%

9.76
%

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

3,557,175



3,155,958



3,329,728


12.71
%

6.83
%

Real estate - multifamily

887,083



682,537



841,330


29.97
%

5.44
%

Residential 1-4 family

1,997,395



1,887,420



1,886,107


5.83
%

5.90
%

HELOC

480,610



408,273



429,152


17.72
%

11.99
%

Commercial and industrial business (C&I)

1,370,564



1,297,538



1,337,254


5.63
%

2.49
%

Government

510,902



517,954



511,676


(1.36
)%

(0.15
)%

Indirect

579,041



558,216



570,795


3.73
%

1.44
%

Consumer loans and other

88,378



79,501



86,217


11.17
%

2.51
%

Total
$
12,359,673


$
11,451,747


$
11,652,746


7.93
%

6.07
%



















% Change



Deposits

Q2


Q2


Q1


Q2 25 vs.


Q2 25 vs.




2025




2024




2025



Q2 24


Q1 25

Noninterest-bearing demand
$
4,754,340


$
4,303,773


$
4,313,553


10.47
%

10.22
%

Interest-bearing:









Demand and money market accounts

7,654,317



6,940,086



7,463,355


10.29
%

2.56
%

Savings

332,108



312,881



312,151


6.15
%

6.39
%

Certificates of deposits

2,587,951



2,715,848



2,519,489


(4.71
)%

2.72
%

Total

15,328,716



14,272,588



14,608,548


7.40
%

4.93
%













































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TOWNEBANK


Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)


(dollars in thousands)




Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended



June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


June 30, 2024





Interest


Average




Interest


Average




Interest


Average



Average


Income/


Yield/


Average


Income/


Yield/


Average


Income/


Yield/



Balance


Expense


Rate (1)


Balance


Expense


Rate (1)


Balance


Expense


Rate (1)


Assets:

















Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs)
$
12,304,172


$
170,520


5.56
%

$
11,527,915


$
153,068


5.38
%

$
11,471,669


$
155,374


5.45
%

Taxable investment securities

2,598,093



23,361


3.60
%


2,478,048



21,301


3.44
%


2,368,476



21,671


3.66
%

Tax-exempt investment securities

172,083



1,802


4.19
%


176,081



1,860


4.23
%


156,503



1,521


3.89
%

Total securities

2,770,176



25,163


3.63
%


2,654,129



23,161


3.49
%


2,524,979



23,192


3.67
%

Interest-bearing deposits

1,045,727



10,241


3.93
%


1,199,650



11,801


3.99
%


1,182,816



14,512


4.93
%

Mortgage loans held for sale

172,102



2,770


6.44
%


164,358



2,653


6.46
%


165,392



2,945


7.12
%

Total earning assets

16,292,177



208,694


5.14
%


15,546,052



190,683


4.97
%


15,344,856



196,023


5.14
%

Less: allowance for loan losses

(131,837
)






(124,265
)






(126,792
)




Total nonearning assets

1,896,640







1,790,075







1,764,418





Total assets
$
18,056,980






$
17,211,862






$
16,982,482






Liabilities and Equity:

















Interest-bearing deposits

















Demand and money market
$
7,590,290


$
42,054


2.22
%

$
7,279,365


$
40,606


2.26
%

$
6,896,176


$
48,161


2.81
%

Savings

337,807



704


0.84
%


312,118



714


0.93
%


317,774



845


1.07
%

Certificates of deposit

2,560,313



25,394


3.98
%


2,540,438



25,813


4.12
%


2,715,615



33,017


4.89
%

Total interest-bearing deposits

10,488,410



68,152


2.61
%


10,131,921



67,133


2.69
%


9,929,565



82,023


3.32
%

Borrowings

34,799



(341
)

(3.88
)%


29,606



(300
)

(4.05
)%


100,165



1,627


6.43
%

Subordinated debt, net

272,448



2,609


3.83
%


260,070



2,304


3.54
%


256,093



2,236


3.49
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

10,795,657



70,420


2.62
%


10,421,597



69,137


2.69
%


10,285,823



85,886


3.36
%

Demand deposits

4,685,835







4,276,586







4,267,590





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

387,166







353,665







383,447





Total liabilities

15,868,658







15,051,848







14,936,860





Shareholders’ equity

2,188,322







2,160,014







2,045,622





Total liabilities and equity
$
18,056,980






$
17,211,862






$
16,982,482





Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4)


$
138,274






$
121,546






$
110,137




Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures


































Tax-equivalent basis adjustment



(1,061
)






(1,068
)






(1,089
)


Net interest income (GAAP)


$
137,213






$
120,478






$
109,048





















Interest rate spread (2)(4)




2.52
%





2.28
%





1.78
%

Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets



1.73
%





1.80
%





2.25
%

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4)



3.40
%





3.17
%





2.89
%

Total cost of deposits




1.80
%





1.89
%





2.32
%




















(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.


(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax-equivalent.


(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax-equivalent.


(4) Non-GAAP.


























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TOWNEBANK


Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)


(dollars in thousands)




Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024





Interest


Average




Interest


Average



Average


Income/


Yield/


Average


Income/


Yield/



Balance


Expense


Rate (1)


Balance


Expense


Rate (1)


Assets:











Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs)
$
11,918,188


$
323,586


5.48
%

$
11,425,496


$
307,186


5.41
%

Taxable investment securities

2,538,402



44,662


3.52
%


2,404,564



40,385


3.36
%

Tax-exempt investment securities

174,071



3,663


4.21
%


159,021



3,071


3.86
%

Total securities

2,712,473



48,325


3.56
%


2,563,585



43,456


3.39
%

Interest-bearing deposits

1,122,263



22,042


3.96
%


1,175,069



28,746


4.92
%

Mortgage loans held for sale

168,251



5,423


6.45
%


141,130



4,661


6.61
%

Total earning assets

15,921,175



399,376


5.06
%


15,305,280



384,049


5.05
%

Less: allowance for loan losses

(128,072
)






(127,102
)




Total nonearning assets

1,843,652







1,745,180





Total assets
$
17,636,755






$
16,923,358






Liabilities and Equity:











Interest-bearing deposits











Demand and money market
$
7,435,687


$
82,659


2.24
%

$
6,862,115


$
96,146


2.82
%

Savings

325,033



1,419


0.88
%


323,405



1,726


1.07
%

Certificates of deposit

2,550,430



51,207


4.05
%


2,649,777



62,539


4.75
%

Total interest-bearing deposits

10,311,150



135,285


2.65
%


9,835,297



160,411


3.28
%

Borrowings

32,217



(642
)

(3.96
)%


156,270



4,705


5.95
%

Subordinated debt, net

266,293



4,913


3.69
%


255,986



4,472


3.49
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

10,609,660



139,556


2.65
%


10,247,553



169,588


3.33
%

Demand deposits

4,482,341







4,245,847





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

370,508







387,010





Total liabilities

15,462,509







14,880,410





Shareholders’ equity

2,174,246







2,042,948





Total liabilities and equity
$
17,636,755






$
16,923,358





Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)(4)


$
259,820






$
214,461




Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures










Tax-equivalent basis adjustment



(2,129
)






(2,195
)


Net interest income (GAAP)


$
257,691






$
212,266















Interest rate spread (2)(4)




2.41
%





1.72
%

Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets



1.77
%





2.23
%

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4)



3.29
%





2.82
%

Total cost of deposits




1.84
%





2.29
%













(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%.

(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax-equivalent.

(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax-equivalent.

(4) Non-GAAP.

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TOWNEBANK


Consolidated Balance Sheets


(dollars in thousands, except share data)








June 30,


December 31,




2025




2024


(unaudited)

(audited)


ASSETS



Cash and due from banks
$
149,462


$
108,750

Interest-bearing deposits at FRB

838,315



1,127,878

Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions

123,911



102,847


Total Cash and Cash Equivalents

1,111,688



1,339,475

Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,668,633 and $2,509,970, and allowance for credit losses of $1,520 and $1,326 at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)

2,553,975



2,353,365

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $196,998 and $203,883 at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)

201,932



212,352

Less: allowance for credit losses

(67
)


(77
)

Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

201,865



212,275

Other equity securities

12,248



12,100

FHLB stock

13,428



12,136


Total Securities

2,781,516



2,589,876

Mortgage loans held for sale

238,742



200,460

Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs

12,359,673



11,459,055

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans

(134,187
)


(123,923
)


Net Loans

12,225,486



11,335,132

Premises and equipment, net

392,056



368,876

Goodwill

499,709



457,619

Other intangible assets, net

74,186



60,171

BOLI

295,434



279,802

Other assets

645,779



615,479


TOTAL ASSETS
$
18,264,596


$
17,246,890






LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Deposits:



Noninterest-bearing demand
$
4,754,340


$
4,253,053

Interest-bearing:



Demand and money market accounts

7,654,317



7,329,669

Savings

332,108



311,841

Certificates of deposit

2,587,951



2,542,735


Total Deposits

15,328,716



14,437,298

Advances from the FHLB

12,838



3,218

Subordinated debt, net

260,430



260,001

Repurchase agreements and other borrowings

20,847



33,683


Total Borrowings

294,115



296,902

Other liabilities

402,823



357,063


TOTAL LIABILITIES

16,025,654



15,091,263

Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000









Common stock, $1.667 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized;



75,421,737 and 75,255,205 shares issued at



June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

125,728



125,455

Capital surplus

1,130,728



1,122,147

Retained earnings

1,057,992



1,007,775

Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost:



1,107,681 and 1,046,121 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

(23,977
)


(21,868
)

Deferred compensation trust

23,977



21,868

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(83,103
)


(116,045
)


TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

2,231,345



2,139,332

Noncontrolling interest

7,597



16,295


TOTAL EQUITY

2,238,942



2,155,627


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
18,264,596


$
17,246,890














































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TOWNEBANK


Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



















Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,




2025




2024




2025




2024


INTEREST INCOME:







Loans, including fees
$
169,772


$
154,549


$
322,093


$
305,523

Investment securities

24,850



22,928



47,689



42,924

Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold

10,241



14,512



22,042



28,746

Mortgage loans held for sale

2,770



2,945



5,423



4,661


Total interest income

207,633



194,934



397,247



381,854


INTEREST EXPENSE:







Deposits

68,152



82,023



135,285



160,411

Advances from the FHLB

124



942



149



3,380

Subordinated debt, net

2,609



2,236



4,913



4,472

Repurchase agreements and other borrowings

(465
)


685



(791
)


1,325


Total interest expense

70,420



85,886



139,556



169,588


Net interest income

137,213



109,048



257,691



212,266


PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

6,410



(177
)


8,830



(1,054
)


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

130,803



109,225



248,861



213,320


NONINTEREST INCOME:







Residential mortgage banking income, net

13,561



13,422



23,922



23,899

Insurance commissions and related income, net

25,677



24,031



52,102



49,570

Property management income, net

15,556



14,312



35,056



31,085

Service charges on deposit accounts

3,642



3,353



6,969



6,431

Credit card merchant fees, net

1,794



1,662



3,491



3,213

Investment commissions, net

3,158



2,580



6,233



4,923

BOLI

1,992



3,238



3,864



5,080

Gain on sale of equity investment











2,000






Other income

4,849



3,324



8,158



5,531

Net gain on investment securities
















74


Total noninterest income

70,229



65,922



141,795



129,806


NONINTEREST EXPENSE:







Salaries and employee benefits

78,362



71,349



153,440



142,726

Occupancy

9,791



9,717



19,124



19,139

Furniture and equipment

4,770



4,634



9,392



9,112

Amortization - intangibles

3,979



3,298



7,005



6,544

Software

6,835



7,056



13,128



13,156

Data processing

4,510



4,606



8,344



8,522

Professional fees

2,539



3,788



5,192



6,968

Advertising and marketing

3,228



3,524



7,701



8,106

FDIC and other insurance

3,032



2,133



5,893



6,491

Acquisition related expenses

18,737



19



19,157



614

Other expenses

14,882



13,860



32,825



28,197


Total noninterest expense

150,665



123,984



281,201



249,575


Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest

50,367



51,163



109,455



93,551

Provision for income tax expense

11,098



8,124



19,299



15,385


Net income
$
39,269


$
43,039


$
90,156


$
78,166

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(432
)


(183
)


(727
)


(623
)


Net income attributable to TowneBank
$
38,837


$
42,856


$
89,429


$
77,543


Per common share information







Basic earnings
$
0.52


$
0.57


$
1.19


$
1.04

Diluted earnings
$
0.51


$
0.57


$
1.19


$
1.03

Cash dividends declared
$
0.27


$
0.25


$
0.52


$
0.50








































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TOWNEBANK


Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend


(dollars in thousands, except share data)














June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,




2025




2025




2024




2024




2024


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)


ASSETS









Cash and due from banks
$
149,462


$
126,526


$
108,750


$
131,068


$
140,028

Interest-bearing deposits at FRB

838,315



1,090,555



1,127,878



1,061,596



1,062,115

Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions

123,911



100,249



102,847



103,400



99,303


Total Cash and Cash Equivalents

1,111,688



1,317,330



1,339,475



1,296,064



1,301,446

Securities available for sale

2,553,975



2,470,171



2,353,365



2,363,176



2,250,679

Securities held to maturity

201,932



202,018



212,352



212,422



212,488

Less: allowance for credit losses

(67
)


(68
)


(77
)


(77
)


(79
)

Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

201,865



201,950



212,275



212,345



212,409

Other equity securities

12,248



12,223



12,100



12,681



13,566

FHLB stock

13,428



12,425



12,136



12,134



12,134


Total Securities

2,781,516



2,696,769



2,589,876



2,600,336



2,488,788

Mortgage loans held for sale

238,742



168,510



200,460



264,320



200,762

Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs

12,359,673



11,652,746



11,459,055



11,412,518



11,451,747

Less: allowance for credit losses

(134,187
)


(126,131
)


(123,923
)


(123,191
)


(125,552
)


Net Loans

12,225,486



11,526,615



11,335,132



11,289,327



11,326,195

Premises and equipment, net

392,056



373,111



368,876



365,764



340,348

Goodwill

499,709



457,619



457,619



457,619



457,619

Other intangible assets, net

74,186



57,145



60,171



63,265



65,460

BOLI

295,434



280,344



279,802



279,325



277,434

Other assets

645,779



634,437



615,479



572,000



610,791


TOTAL ASSETS
$
18,264,596


$
17,511,880


$
17,246,890


$
17,188,020


$
17,068,843


LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing demand
$
4,754,340


$
4,313,553


$
4,253,053


$
4,267,628


$
4,303,773

Interest-bearing:









Demand and money market accounts

7,654,317



7,463,355



7,329,669



6,990,103



6,940,086

Savings

332,108



312,151



311,841



319,970



312,881

Certificates of deposit

2,587,951



2,519,489



2,542,735



2,785,469



2,715,848


Total Deposits

15,328,716



14,608,548



14,437,298



14,363,170



14,272,588

Advances from the FHLB

12,838



3,029



3,218



3,405



3,591

Subordinated debt, net

260,430



260,198



260,001



256,444



256,227

Repurchase agreements and other borrowings

20,847



20,875



33,683



30,970



35,351


Total Borrowings

294,115



284,102



296,902



290,819



295,169

Other liabilities

402,823



402,252



357,063



371,316



411,770


TOTAL LIABILITIES

16,025,654



15,294,902



15,091,263



15,025,305



14,979,527











Preferred stock
























Common stock, $1.667 par value

125,728



125,679



125,455



125,139



125,090

Capital surplus

1,131,536



1,123,330



1,122,147



1,117,279



1,115,759

Retained earnings

1,057,184



1,039,518



1,007,775



985,343



961,162

Common stock issued to deferred compensation









trust, at cost

(23,977
)


(21,969
)


(21,868
)


(22,224
)


(22,756
)

Deferred compensation trust

23,977



21,969



21,868



22,224



22,756

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(83,103
)


(87,869
)


(116,045
)


(81,482
)


(129,224
)


TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

2,231,345



2,200,658



2,139,332



2,146,279



2,072,787

Noncontrolling interest

7,597



16,320



16,295



16,436



16,529


TOTAL EQUITY

2,238,942



2,216,978



2,155,627



2,162,715



2,089,316


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
18,264,596


$
17,511,880


$
17,246,890


$
17,188,020


$
17,068,843























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TOWNEBANK


Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)


(dollars in thousands, except share data)







Three Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,




2025




2025




2024




2024




2024


INTEREST INCOME:









Loans, including fees
$
169,772


$
152,322


$
154,933


$
155,792


$
154,549

Investment securities

24,850



22,839



22,236



22,334



22,928

Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold

10,241



11,801



15,796



15,249



14,512

Mortgage loans held for sale

2,770



2,653



3,087



3,247



2,945


Total interest income

207,633



189,615



196,052



196,622



194,934


INTEREST EXPENSE:









Deposits

68,152



67,133



75,885



82,128



82,023

Advances from the FHLB

124



25



26



29



942

Subordinated debt, net

2,609



2,304



2,261



2,237



2,236

Repurchase agreements and other borrowings

(465
)


(325
)


(177
)


(54
)


685


Total interest expense

70,420



69,137



77,995



84,340



85,886


Net interest income

137,213



120,478



118,057



112,282



109,048


PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

6,410



2,420



1,606



(1,100
)


(177
)


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

130,803



118,058



116,451



113,382



109,225


NONINTEREST INCOME:









Residential mortgage banking income, net

13,561



10,361



11,272



11,786



13,422

Insurance commissions and related income, net

25,677



26,424



23,265



25,727



24,031

Property management income, net

15,556



19,500



8,186



11,221



14,312

Service charges on deposit accounts

3,642



3,327



3,289



3,117



3,353

Credit card merchant fees, net

1,794



1,697



1,486



1,830



1,662

Investment commissions, net

3,158



3,075



3,195



2,835



2,580

BOLI

1,992



1,872



4,478



1,886



3,238

Other income

4,849



5,310



3,932



3,834



3,324


Total noninterest income

70,229



71,566



59,103



62,236



65,922


NONINTEREST EXPENSE:









Salaries and employee benefits

78,362



75,078



74,399



72,123



71,349

Occupancy

9,791



9,333



9,819



9,351



9,717

Furniture and equipment

4,770



4,621



4,850



4,657



4,634

Amortization - intangibles

3,979



3,026



3,095



3,130



3,298

Software

6,835



6,293



6,870



6,790



7,056

Data processing

4,510



3,835



3,788



4,701



4,606

Professional fees

2,539



2,653



3,446



4,720



3,788

Advertising and marketing

3,228



4,472



3,359



4,162



3,524

Other expenses

36,651



21,225



17,815



17,266



16,012


Total noninterest expense

150,665



130,536



127,441



126,900



123,984


Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest

50,367



59,088



48,113



48,718



51,163

Provision for income tax expense

11,098



8,201



6,672



5,592



8,124


Net income

39,269



50,887



41,441



43,126



43,039

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(432
)


(295
)


(176
)


(177
)


(183
)


Net income attributable to TowneBank
$
38,837


$
50,592


$
41,265


$
42,949


$
42,856


Per common share information









Basic earnings
$
0.52


$
0.67


$
0.55


$
0.57


$
0.57

Diluted earnings
$
0.51


$
0.67


$
0.55


$
0.57


$
0.57

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

75,240,678



75,149,668



75,034,688



74,940,827



74,925,877

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

75,540,822



75,527,713



75,318,578



75,141,661



75,037,955

Cash dividends declared
$
0.27


$
0.25


$
0.25


$
0.25


$
0.25












TOWNEBANK


Bank