TowneBank Reports Second Quarter 2025 Earnings of $38.84 Million, Highlights Record Revenue and Successful Acquisition of Village Bank

TowneBank reports Q2 2025 earnings of $38.84M, with revenues rising to $207.44M, reflecting strategic growth and acquisitions.

On July 23, 2025, TowneBank reported a quarterly net income of $38.84 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, down from $42.86 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, the previous year. Adjusted core earnings increased significantly to $61.34 million or $0.81 per share, up from $42.56 million in Q2 2024. The bank experienced record revenue of $207.44 million, an 18.56% rise year-over-year, attributed to organic loan growth of nearly 5% and an expansion in net interest margin. Total deposits reached $15.33 billion, with significant contributions from the acquisition of Village Bank. Despite a higher provision for credit losses due to the Village acquisition, the bank maintains strong credit metrics and continued plans for strategic partnerships, including an upcoming merger with Old Point Financial Corporation. Overall, TowneBank demonstrated solid performance amidst a changing economic landscape.

Potential Positives

TowneBank reported a record revenue quarter of $207.44 million, representing an 18.56% increase from the second quarter of 2024.

Core earnings, a non-GAAP measure, increased significantly to $61.34 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, from $42.56 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, year-over-year.

Total deposits increased by $1.06 billion, or 7.40%, compared to the prior year, demonstrating strong customer confidence and growth in the bank's deposit base.

The acquisition of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. in April 2025 added substantial assets, including $576.57 million in loans and $637.49 million in deposits, enhancing TowneBank's market position.

Potential Negatives

Net income decreased from $42.86 million in Q2 2024 to $38.84 million in Q2 2025, representing a significant decline of 9.9% year-over-year.

Annualized return on common shareholders' equity fell to 7.14% from 8.49% in the same quarter of the previous year, indicating reduced profitability for shareholders.

The effective tax rate increased significantly to 22.23% in the current quarter compared to 15.93% in Q2 2024, indicating a potential future burden on earnings due to higher tax obligations.

FAQ

What were TowneBank's earnings for Q2 2025?

TowneBank reported earnings of $38.84 million, or $0.51 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

How did TowneBank's revenues change compared to last year?

Total revenues were a record $207.44 million, an increase of $32.47 million or 18.56% from Q2 2024.

What factors contributed to the increase in net interest income?

Net interest income increased due to higher interest income and lower deposit costs, totaling $137.21 million for Q2 2025.

How much did TowneBank's total deposits grow in Q2 2025?

Total deposits grew by $1.06 billion, or 7.40%, compared to the same quarter last year.

What strategic partnerships did TowneBank complete recently?

TowneBank completed the acquisition of Village Bank in April 2025 and is closing a partnership with Old Point.

$TOWN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $TOWN stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



Suffolk, Va., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 of $38.84 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $42.86 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Excluding certain items affecting comparability, core earnings (non-GAAP) were $61.34 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, in the current quarter compared to $42.56 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.





"Our Company delivered a record revenue quarter highlighting the strength of our Main Street banking strategy. Organic loan growth during the second quarter climbed nearly 5% on an annualized basis while credit trends continue to demonstrate best in class metrics. Our margin expanded 24 basis points during the quarter fueled by our partnership with Village Bank in our Richmond market. As we look ahead, we believe this quarter demonstrates the strength of our diversified revenue model and disciplined approach to strategic partnerships with focused execution. I wish to thank our more than 2,800 family members who work each day to Serve Others and Enrich Lives," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.









Highlights for Second Quarter 2025:











Total revenues were a record $207.44 million, an increase of $32.47 million, or 18.56%, compared to second quarter 2024. Net interest income increased $28.17 million, driven by a combination of increased interest income and lower deposit costs. Additionally, noninterest income increased $4.31 million.



Total revenues were a record $207.44 million, an increase of $32.47 million, or 18.56%, compared to second quarter 2024. Net interest income increased $28.17 million, driven by a combination of increased interest income and lower deposit costs. Additionally, noninterest income increased $4.31 million.



Towne successfully completed the acquisition of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. and its wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Village Bank ("Village"), in April 2025. Included in that acquisition were $576.57 million in loans, $74.31 million in securities, and $637.49 million in deposits.



Towne successfully completed the acquisition of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. and its wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Village Bank ("Village"), in April 2025. Included in that acquisition were $576.57 million in loans, $74.31 million in securities, and $637.49 million in deposits.



Total deposits were $15.33 billion, an increase of $1.06 billion, or 7.40%, compared to second quarter 2024. Total deposits increased 4.93%, or $0.72 billion, in comparison to March 31, 2025. Excluding $637.49 million in acquired deposits, total deposits would have increased $418.64 million, or 2.93% compared to the prior year and $82.68 million, or 2.27% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.



Total deposits were $15.33 billion, an increase of $1.06 billion, or 7.40%, compared to second quarter 2024. Total deposits increased 4.93%, or $0.72 billion, in comparison to March 31, 2025. Excluding $637.49 million in acquired deposits, total deposits would have increased $418.64 million, or 2.93% compared to the prior year and $82.68 million, or 2.27% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.



Noninterest-bearing deposits increased 10.47%, to $4.75 billion, compared to second quarter 2024 and represented 31.02% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits increased 10.22%. The increase includes noninterest-bearing deposits of $238.54 million acquired in the Village transaction.



Noninterest-bearing deposits increased 10.47%, to $4.75 billion, compared to second quarter 2024 and represented 31.02% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits increased 10.22%. The increase includes noninterest-bearing deposits of $238.54 million acquired in the Village transaction.



Loans held for investment were $12.36 billion, an increase of $0.91 billion, or 7.93%, compared to June 30, 2024, and $0.71 billion, or 6.07% compared to March 31, 2025. Excluding loans acquired in the quarter, total loans would have increased $331.35 million, or 2.89%, compared to the prior year and $130.35 million, or 4.49% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.



Loans held for investment were $12.36 billion, an increase of $0.91 billion, or 7.93%, compared to June 30, 2024, and $0.71 billion, or 6.07% compared to March 31, 2025. Excluding loans acquired in the quarter, total loans would have increased $331.35 million, or 2.89%, compared to the prior year and $130.35 million, or 4.49% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.



Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 7.14% compared to 8.49% in second quarter 2024. Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 10.44% compared to 12.16% in second quarter 2024.



Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 7.14% compared to 8.49% in second quarter 2024. Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 10.44% compared to 12.16% in second quarter 2024.



Net interest margin was 3.38% for the quarter and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.40%, including purchase accounting accretion of 6 basis points, compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 2.86% and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 2.89%, including purchase accounting accretion of 5 basis points.



Net interest margin was 3.38% for the quarter and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.40%, including purchase accounting accretion of 6 basis points, compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 2.86% and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 2.89%, including purchase accounting accretion of 5 basis points.



Compared to the linked quarter, both net interest margin and spread increased 24 basis points.



Compared to the linked quarter, both net interest margin and spread increased 24 basis points.



The effective tax rate was 22.23% in the quarter compared to 15.93% in second quarter 2024 and 13.95% in the linked quarter. The higher tax rate in the current quarter was due to an increase in state tax expense, an adjustment to deferred income tax related to the repurchase of noncontrolling interests in Resort Property Management, and nondeductible expenses related to the Village acquisition. Management expects the tax rate to normalize in the second half of 2025.















"We were pleased to close our Village Bank partnership and successfully complete the systems integration during the second quarter. Internally, our focus will shift during the second half of the year to closing our recently announced partnership with Old Point. Both of these strategic transactions will provide meaningful earnings momentum as we manage through an uncertain economic environment," stated William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer.









Quarterly Net Interest Income:











Net interest income was $137.21 million compared to $109.05 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Net interest income was $137.21 million compared to $109.05 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.



On an average basis, loans held for investment, with a yield of 5.56%, represented 75.52% of earning assets at June 30, 2025 compared to a yield of 5.45% and 74.76% of earning assets at June 30, 2024.



On an average basis, loans held for investment, with a yield of 5.56%, represented 75.52% of earning assets at June 30, 2025 compared to a yield of 5.45% and 74.76% of earning assets at June 30, 2024.



The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.61% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.32% in second quarter 2024. Interest expense on deposits decreased $13.87 million, or 16.91%, from the prior year quarter driven by decreases in rate.



The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.61% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.32% in second quarter 2024. Interest expense on deposits decreased $13.87 million, or 16.91%, from the prior year quarter driven by decreases in rate.



Our total cost of deposits decreased to 1.80% from 2.32% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 due to lower interest-bearing deposit rates. The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee lowered the overnight funds rate a total of 100 basis points in the last four months of 2024.



Our total cost of deposits decreased to 1.80% from 2.32% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 due to lower interest-bearing deposit rates. The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee lowered the overnight funds rate a total of 100 basis points in the last four months of 2024.



Average interest-earning assets totaled $16.29 billion at June 30, 2025 compared to $15.34 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of 6.17%. The Company anticipates approximately $885 million in cash flows from its securities portfolio to be available for reinvestment in the next 24 months.



Average interest-earning assets totaled $16.29 billion at June 30, 2025 compared to $15.34 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of 6.17%. The Company anticipates approximately $885 million in cash flows from its securities portfolio to be available for reinvestment in the next 24 months.



Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $10.80 billion, an increase of $509.83 million, or 4.96%, from prior year, driven by demand and money market deposit growth. Borrowings increased over the linked quarter, driven by debt assumed in the Village acquisition, but were nearly level with prior year.



















Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:











The quarterly provision for credit losses was an expense of $6.41 million compared to a benefit of $177 thousand in the prior year quarter and an expense of $2.42 million in the linked quarter. The provision includes an initial provision for credit losses of $6.24 million related to loans and commitments acquired in the Village transaction.



The quarterly provision for credit losses was an expense of $6.41 million compared to a benefit of $177 thousand in the prior year quarter and an expense of $2.42 million in the linked quarter. The provision includes an initial provision for credit losses of $6.24 million related to loans and commitments acquired in the Village transaction.



The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $8.06 million in second quarter 2025, compared to the linked quarter, $7.75 million of which resulted from the April 2025 acquisition of Village. In addition to the $6.06 million initial acquisition related provision for the purchased loan portfolio we increased our allowance $1.69 million for purchased credit deteriorated loan marks. Additional allowance increases were primarily driven by loan portfolio growth.



The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $8.06 million in second quarter 2025, compared to the linked quarter, $7.75 million of which resulted from the April 2025 acquisition of Village. In addition to the $6.06 million initial acquisition related provision for the purchased loan portfolio we increased our allowance $1.69 million for purchased credit deteriorated loan marks. Additional allowance increases were primarily driven by loan portfolio growth.



Net loan charge-offs were $19 thousand in the quarter, and $626 thousand in the linked quarter, compared to net recoveries of $19 thousand in the prior year quarter.



Net loan charge-offs were $19 thousand in the quarter, and $626 thousand in the linked quarter, compared to net recoveries of $19 thousand in the prior year quarter.



The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.00% in both second quarter 2025 and 2024, compared to 0.02% in the linked quarter.



The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.00% in both second quarter 2025 and 2024, compared to 0.02% in the linked quarter.



The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.09% of total loans at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.10% at June 30, 2024, and 1.08% at March 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 16.81 times nonperforming loans compared to 19.08 times at June 30, 2024 and 19.15 times at March 31, 2025.



















Quarterly Noninterest Income:











Total noninterest income was $70.23 million compared to $65.92 million in 2024, an increase of $4.31 million, or 6.53%.



Total noninterest income was $70.23 million compared to $65.92 million in 2024, an increase of $4.31 million, or 6.53%.



Total net insurance commissions increased $1.65 million, or 6.85%, to $25.68 million in second quarter 2025 compared to 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to organic growth-related property and casualty commissions.



Total net insurance commissions increased $1.65 million, or 6.85%, to $25.68 million in second quarter 2025 compared to 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to organic growth-related property and casualty commissions.



Property management fee revenue was $15.56 million in second quarter 2025, an increase of 8.69%, or $1.24 million, compared to second quarter 2024. The increase was driven by an acquisition in 2024 and changes to our fee structure.



Property management fee revenue was $15.56 million in second quarter 2025, an increase of 8.69%, or $1.24 million, compared to second quarter 2024. The increase was driven by an acquisition in 2024 and changes to our fee structure.



Residential mortgage banking income was $13.56 million compared to $13.42 million in second quarter 2024. Loan volume increased to $671.47 million in second quarter 2025 from $626.98 million in second quarter 2024. Residential purchase activity was 92.37% of production volume in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 94.85% in second quarter 2024.



Residential mortgage banking income was $13.56 million compared to $13.42 million in second quarter 2024. Loan volume increased to $671.47 million in second quarter 2025 from $626.98 million in second quarter 2024. Residential purchase activity was 92.37% of production volume in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 94.85% in second quarter 2024.



At 3.13%, gross margins on residential mortgage sales decreased 5 basis points from the linked quarter and 15 basis points from 3.28% in second quarter 2024.



















Qua









rterly Noninterest Expense:











Total noninterest expense was $150.67 million compared to $123.98 million in 2024, an increase of $26.68 million, or 21.52%. This increase was primarily attributable to acquisition-related expenses and growth in salaries and employee benefits.



Total noninterest expense was $150.67 million compared to $123.98 million in 2024, an increase of $26.68 million, or 21.52%. This increase was primarily attributable to acquisition-related expenses and growth in salaries and employee benefits.



The April 2025 acquisition of Village and the acquisition of Old Point Financial Corporation expected to be completed third quarter 2025, resulted in $18.74 million in acquisition-related expenses in the quarter.



The April 2025 acquisition of Village and the acquisition of Old Point Financial Corporation expected to be completed third quarter 2025, resulted in $18.74 million in acquisition-related expenses in the quarter.



Salaries and benefits expense increased $7.01 million, driven by annual base salary adjustments that went into effect October 2024, higher production incentives, and an increase in banking personnel, primarily related to the Village acquisition.



















Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:











Total assets were $18.26 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, a $0.75 billion increase compared to $17.51 billion at March 31, 2025. Total assets increased $1.20 billion, or 7.01%, from $17.07 billion at June 30, 2024.



Total assets were $18.26 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, a $0.75 billion increase compared to $17.51 billion at March 31, 2025. Total assets increased $1.20 billion, or 7.01%, from $17.07 billion at June 30, 2024.



Loans held for investment increased $0.91 billion, or 7.93%, compared to prior year and $0.71 billion, or 6.07%, compared to the linked quarter. The Company continues to maintain a strong credit discipline.



Loans held for investment increased $0.91 billion, or 7.93%, compared to prior year and $0.71 billion, or 6.07%, compared to the linked quarter. The Company continues to maintain a strong credit discipline.



Mortgage loans held for sale increased $37.98 million, or 18.92%, compared to prior year and $70.23 million, or 41.68%, compared to the linked quarter, driven by production levels.



Mortgage loans held for sale increased $37.98 million, or 18.92%, compared to prior year and $70.23 million, or 41.68%, compared to the linked quarter, driven by production levels.



Total deposits increased $1.06 billion, or 7.40%, driven by interest-bearing demand deposits, compared to prior year. In the linked quarter comparison, total deposits increased $0.72 billion, or 4.93%.



Total deposits increased $1.06 billion, or 7.40%, driven by interest-bearing demand deposits, compared to prior year. In the linked quarter comparison, total deposits increased $0.72 billion, or 4.93%.



Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $450.57 million, or 10.47%, compared to prior year and $440.79 million, or 10.22%, compared to the linked quarter.



Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $450.57 million, or 10.47%, compared to prior year and $440.79 million, or 10.22%, compared to the linked quarter.



Total borrowings decreased $1.05 million, or 0.36%, compared to second quarter 2024 but increased $10.01 million, or 3.52%, compared to the linked quarter, due to acquired FHLB borrowings and subordinated debt.



















Investment Securities:











Total investment securities were $2.78 billion compared to $2.70 billion at March 31, 2025 and $2.49 billion at June 30, 2024. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at June 30, 2025 was 3.2 years. The carrying value of the available-for-sale debt securities portfolio included net unrealized losses of $113.14 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $119.25 million at March 31, 2025 and $172.93 million at June 30, 2024, with the changes in fair value due to the change in interest rates.



















Loans and Asset Quality:











Total loans held for investment were $12.36 billion at June 30, 2025, $11.65 billion at March 31, 2025, and $11.45 billion at June 30, 2024. Excluding loans acquired in the quarter, total loans would have increased $331.35 million, or 2.89%, compared to the prior year and $130.35 million, or 4.49% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter. Real estate construction and development loans declined compared to the prior year, but were offset by increases in non-owner and owner occupied real estate and multifamily commercial real estate.



Total loans held for investment were $12.36 billion at June 30, 2025, $11.65 billion at March 31, 2025, and $11.45 billion at June 30, 2024. Excluding loans acquired in the quarter, total loans would have increased $331.35 million, or 2.89%, compared to the prior year and $130.35 million, or 4.49% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter. Real estate construction and development loans declined compared to the prior year, but were offset by increases in non-owner and owner occupied real estate and multifamily commercial real estate.



Nonperforming assets were $9.29 million, or 0.05% of total assets, compared to $7.16 million, or 0.04%, at June 30, 2024, and $7.37 million, or 0.04%, at the linked quarter end.



Nonperforming assets were $9.29 million, or 0.05% of total assets, compared to $7.16 million, or 0.04%, at June 30, 2024, and $7.37 million, or 0.04%, at the linked quarter end.



Nonperforming loans were 0.06% of period end loans at June 30, 2025, June 30, 2024, and the linked quarter end.



Nonperforming loans were 0.06% of period end loans at June 30, 2025, June 30, 2024, and the linked quarter end.



Foreclosed property consisted of $966 thousand in other real estate owned and $340 thousand in repossessed autos, for a total of $1.31 million in foreclosed property at June 30, 2025, compared to $581 thousand in repossessed autos, for a total of $581 thousand in foreclosed property at June 30, 2024.



















Deposits and Borrowings:











Total deposits were $15.33 billion compared to $14.61 billion at March 31, 2025 and $14.27 billion at June 30, 2024. Excluding $0.64 billion in acquired deposits, total deposits would have increased $418.64 million, or 2.93%, compared to the prior year and $82.68 million, or 2.27% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.



Total deposits were $15.33 billion compared to $14.61 billion at March 31, 2025 and $14.27 billion at June 30, 2024. Excluding $0.64 billion in acquired deposits, total deposits would have increased $418.64 million, or 2.93%, compared to the prior year and $82.68 million, or 2.27% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.



The ratio of period end loans held for investment to deposits was 80.63% compared to 79.77% at March 31, 2025 and 80.24% at June 30, 2024.



The ratio of period end loans held for investment to deposits was 80.63% compared to 79.77% at March 31, 2025 and 80.24% at June 30, 2024.



Noninterest-bearing deposits were 31.02% of total deposits at June 30, 2025 compared to 29.53% at March 31, 2025 and 30.15% at June 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $450.57 million, or 10.47%, compared to June 30, 2024, and $440.79 million, or 10.22%, compared to the linked quarter.



Noninterest-bearing deposits were 31.02% of total deposits at June 30, 2025 compared to 29.53% at March 31, 2025 and 30.15% at June 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $450.57 million, or 10.47%, compared to June 30, 2024, and $440.79 million, or 10.22%, compared to the linked quarter.



Total borrowings were $294.12 million compared to $284.10 million at March 31, 2025 and $295.17 million at June 30, 2024.



















Capital:











Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.77%



(1)



.



Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.77% .



Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.93%



(1)



.



Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.93% .



Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.82%



(1)



.



Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.82% .



Total risk-based capital ratio of 14.49%



(1)



.



Total risk-based capital ratio of 14.49% .



Book value per common share was $29.58 compared to $29.19 at March 31, 2025 and $27.62 at June 30, 2024.



Book value per common share was $29.58 compared to $29.19 at March 31, 2025 and $27.62 at June 30, 2024.



Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $21.98 compared to $22.36 at March 31, 2025 and $20.65 at June 30, 2024.









(1)



Preliminary.







About TowneBank:







Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.





Today, TowneBank operates over 55 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its affiliated companies that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $18.26 billion as of June 30, 2025, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures:







This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, core operating earnings, core net income, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank’s core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.







Forward-Looking Statements:







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan,” "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; an unforeseen outflow of cash or deposits or an inability to access the capital markets, which could jeopardize our overall liquidity or capitalization; changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; insufficiency of our allowance for credit losses due to market conditions, inflation, changing interest rates or other factors; adverse developments in the financial industry generally, such as the 2023 bank failures, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts, trade restrictions and tariffs, civil unrest, and terrorist attacks and the potential impact, directly or indirectly, on our business; the effects of weather-related or natural disasters, which may negatively affect our operations and/or our loan portfolio and increase our cost of conducting business; public health events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and governmental and societal responses to them; changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect our business; our ability to successfully integrate the businesses from recently completed and pending acquisitions, including our pending merger with Old Point Financial Corporation ("Old Point"), to the extent that it may take longer or be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly to accomplish than expected; our ability to close the transaction with Old Point when expected or at all because required approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on the proposed terms or on the anticipated schedule; deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses, and business disruption associated with recently completed or pending acquisitions, including reputational risk and adverse effects on relationships with employees, customers or other business partners, that may be greater than expected; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses we have acquired that may be greater than expected; expected growth opportunities or cost savings associated with recently completed or pending acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; the diversion of management's attention and time from ongoing business operations and opportunities on merger related matters; cybersecurity threats or attacks, whether directed at us or at vendors or other third parties with which we interact, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; our competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area, including any adverse impact of actual and proposed cuts to federal spending, including defense, security and military spending, on the Greater Hampton Roads economy. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.







TOWNEBANK













Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)













(dollars in thousands, except per share data)





































Three Months Ended





















June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,





















2025





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024

















Income and Performance Ratios:



















































Total revenue





$





207,442













$





192,044













$





177,160













$





174,518













$





174,970

















Net income









39,269

















50,887

















41,441

















43,126

















43,039

















Net income available to common shareholders









38,837

















50,592

















41,265

















42,949

















42,856

















Net income per common share - diluted









0.51

















0.67

















0.55

















0.57

















0.57

















Book value per common share









29.58

















29.19

















28.43

















28.59

















27.62

















Book value per common share - tangible



(non-GAAP)











21.98

















22.36

















21.55

















21.65

















20.65

















Return on average assets









0.86





%













1.19





%













0.95





%













1.00





%













1.01





%













Return on average assets - tangible



(non-GAAP)











0.96





%













1.29





%













1.03





%













1.09





%













1.11





%













Return on average equity









7.12





%













9.50





%













7.64





%













8.12





%













8.43





%













Return on average equity - tangible



(non-GAAP)











10.39





%













13.08





%













10.68





%













11.42





%













12.03





%













Return on average common equity









7.14





%













9.57





%













7.70





%













8.18





%













8.49





%













Return on average common equity - tangible



(non-GAAP)











10.44





%













13.21





%













10.79





%













11.54





%













12.16





%













Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue









33.85





%













37.27





%













33.36





%













35.66





%













37.68





%











Regulatory Capital Ratios (1):



















































Common equity tier 1









11.77





%













12.75





%













12.77





%













12.63





%













12.43





%













Tier 1









11.82





%













12.87





%













12.89





%













12.76





%













12.55





%













Total









14.49





%













15.65





%













15.68





%













15.54





%













15.34





%













Tier 1 leverage ratio









9.93





%













10.61





%













10.36





%













10.38





%













10.25





%











Asset Quality:



















































Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans





16.81x









19.15x









16.69x









18.70x









19.08x













Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans









1.09





%













1.08





%













1.08





%













1.08





%













1.10





%













Nonperforming loans to period end loans









0.06





%













0.06





%













0.06





%













0.06





%













0.06





%













Nonperforming assets to period end assets









0.05





%













0.04





%













0.05





%













0.04





%













0.04





%













Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)









—





%













0.02





%













0.01





%













0.02





%













—





%













Net charge-offs (recoveries)





$





19













$





626













$





382













$





677













$





(19





)





























































Nonperforming loans





$





7,982













$





6,586













$





7,424













$





6,588













$





6,582

















Foreclosed property









1,306

















786

















443

















884

















581

















Total nonperforming assets





$





9,288













$





7,372













$





7,867













$





7,472













$





7,163

















Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest





$





210













$





15













$





1,264













$





510













$





368

















Allowance for credit losses on loans





$





134,187













$





126,131













$





123,923













$





123,191













$





125,552















Mortgage Banking:



















































Loans originated, mortgage





$





494,108













$





300,699













$





385,238













$





421,571













$





430,398

















Loans originated, joint venture









177,359

















144,495

















180,188

















176,612

















196,583

















Total loans originated





$





671,467













$





445,194













$





565,426













$





598,183













$





626,981

















Number of loans originated









1,750

















1,181

















1,489

















1,637

















1,700

















Number of originators









166

















161

















160

















159

















169

















Purchase %









92.37





%













89.94





%













89.46





%













91.49





%













94.85





%













Loans sold





$





596,009













$





475,518













$





629,120













$





526,998













$





605,134

















Rate lock asset





$





2,186













$





1,880













$





1,150













$





1,548













$





1,930

















Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated









3.13





%













3.18





%













3.25





%













3.28





%













3.28





%











Other Ratios:



















































Net interest margin









3.38





%













3.14





%













2.99





%













2.90





%













2.86





%













Net interest margin-fully tax-equivalent



(non-GAAP)











3.40





%













3.17





%













3.02





%













2.93





%













2.89





%













Average earning assets/total average assets









90.23





%













90.32





%













90.57





%













90.43





%













90.36





%













Average loans/average deposits









81.09





%













80.01





%













78.71





%













80.07





%













80.80





%













Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits









30.88





%













29.68





%













30.14





%













30.19





%













30.06





%













Period end equity/period end total assets









12.26





%













12.66





%













12.50





%













12.58





%













12.24





%













Efficiency ratio



(non-GAAP)











70.71





%













67.10





%













70.28





%













70.93





%













68.98





%













(1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.















































TOWNEBANK













Selected Data (unaudited)













(dollars in thousands)























Investment Securities



































% Change

















Q2













Q2













Q1













Q2 25 vs.













Q2 25 vs.















Available-for-sale securities, at fair value















2025





















2024





















2025

















Q2 24













Q1 25











U.S. agency securities





$





345,808













$





281,934













$





320,190













22.66





%









8.00





%









U.S. Treasury notes









78,746

















27,701

















78,184













184.27





%









0.72





%









Municipal securities









438,490

















442,474

















439,379













(0.90





)%









(0.20





)%









Trust preferred and other corporate securities









115,126

















88,228

















98,463













30.49





%









16.92





%









Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs and GNMA









1,577,325

















1,411,883

















1,535,217













11.72





%









2.74





%









Allowance for credit losses









(1,520





)













(1,541





)













(1,262





)









(1.36





)%









20.44





%









Total





$





2,553,975













$





2,250,679













$





2,470,171













13.48





%









3.39





%













Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements





































Total gross unrealized gains





$





6,048













$





1,983













$





5,909













204.99





%









2.35





%









Total gross unrealized losses









(119,186





)













(174,911





)













(125,156





)









(31.86





)%









(4.77





)%









Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities





$





(113,138





)









$





(172,928





)









$





(119,247





)









(34.58





)%









(5.12





)%













Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost

















































U.S. agency securities





$





92,973













$





102,234













$





92,805













(9.06





)%









0.18





%









U.S. Treasury notes









96,250

















97,171

















96,481













(0.95





)%









(0.24





)%









Municipal securities









5,414

















5,318

















5,390













1.81





%









0.45





%









Trust preferred corporate securities









2,094

















2,147

















2,107













(2.47





)%









(0.62





)%









Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs









5,201

















5,618

















5,235













(7.42





)%









(0.65





)%









Allowance for credit losses









(67





)













(79





)













(68





)









(15.19





)%









(1.47





)%









Total





$





201,865













$





212,409













$





201,950













(4.96





)%









(0.04





)%





















































Total gross unrealized gains





$





214













$





175













$





176













22.29





%









21.59





%









Total gross unrealized losses









(5,148





)













(12,880





)













(6,563





)









(60.03





)%









(21.56





)%









Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities





$





(4,934





)









$





(12,705





)









$





(6,387





)









(61.16





)%









(22.75





)%









Total unrealized gains (losses) on AFS and HTM securities





$





(118,072





)









$





(185,633





)









$





(125,634





)









(36.39





)%









(6.02





)%







































% Change















Loans Held For Investment











Q2













Q2













Q1













Q2 25 vs.













Q2 25 vs.





















2025





















2024





















2025

















Q2 24













Q1 25











Real estate - construction and development





$





1,072,625













$





1,190,768













$





1,006,086













(9.92





)%









6.61





%









Commercial real estate - owner occupied









1,815,900

















1,673,582

















1,654,401













8.50





%









9.76





%









Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied









3,557,175

















3,155,958

















3,329,728













12.71





%









6.83





%









Real estate - multifamily









887,083

















682,537

















841,330













29.97





%









5.44





%









Residential 1-4 family









1,997,395

















1,887,420

















1,886,107













5.83





%









5.90





%









HELOC









480,610

















408,273

















429,152













17.72





%









11.99





%









Commercial and industrial business (C&I)









1,370,564

















1,297,538

















1,337,254













5.63





%









2.49





%









Government









510,902

















517,954

















511,676













(1.36





)%









(0.15





)%









Indirect









579,041

















558,216

















570,795













3.73





%









1.44





%









Consumer loans and other









88,378

















79,501

















86,217













11.17





%









2.51





%









Total





$





12,359,673













$





11,451,747













$





11,652,746













7.93





%









6.07





%



















































































% Change















Deposits











Q2













Q2













Q1













Q2 25 vs.













Q2 25 vs.





















2025





















2024





















2025

















Q2 24













Q1 25











Noninterest-bearing demand





$





4,754,340













$





4,303,773













$





4,313,553













10.47





%









10.22





%









Interest-bearing:













































Demand and money market accounts









7,654,317

















6,940,086

















7,463,355













10.29





%









2.56





%









Savings









332,108

















312,881

















312,151













6.15





%









6.39





%









Certificates of deposits









2,587,951

















2,715,848

















2,519,489













(4.71





)%









2.72





%









Total









15,328,716

















14,272,588

















14,608,548













7.40





%









4.93





%























TOWNEBANK













Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)













(dollars in thousands)

























Three Months Ended













Three Months Ended













Three Months Ended

















June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025













June 30, 2024

























Interest













Average





















Interest













Average





















Interest













Average

















Average













Income/













Yield/













Average













Income/













Yield/













Average













Income/













Yield/

















Balance













Expense













Rate (1)













Balance













Expense













Rate (1)













Balance













Expense













Rate (1)













Assets:















































































Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs)





$





12,304,172













$





170,520













5.56





%









$





11,527,915













$





153,068













5.38





%









$





11,471,669













$





155,374













5.45





%









Taxable investment securities









2,598,093

















23,361













3.60





%













2,478,048

















21,301













3.44





%













2,368,476

















21,671













3.66





%









Tax-exempt investment securities









172,083

















1,802













4.19





%













176,081

















1,860













4.23





%













156,503

















1,521













3.89





%









Total securities









2,770,176

















25,163













3.63





%













2,654,129

















23,161













3.49





%













2,524,979

















23,192













3.67





%









Interest-bearing deposits









1,045,727

















10,241













3.93





%













1,199,650

















11,801













3.99





%













1,182,816

















14,512













4.93





%









Mortgage loans held for sale









172,102

















2,770













6.44





%













164,358

















2,653













6.46





%













165,392

















2,945













7.12





%









Total earning assets









16,292,177

















208,694













5.14





%













15,546,052

















190,683













4.97





%













15,344,856

















196,023













5.14





%









Less: allowance for loan losses









(131,837





)





























(124,265





)





























(126,792





)

























Total nonearning assets









1,896,640

































1,790,075

































1,764,418





























Total assets





$





18,056,980





























$





17,211,862





























$





16,982,482































Liabilities and Equity:















































































Interest-bearing deposits













































































Demand and money market





$





7,590,290













$





42,054













2.22





%









$





7,279,365













$





40,606













2.26





%









$





6,896,176













$





48,161













2.81





%









Savings









337,807

















704













0.84





%













312,118

















714













0.93





%













317,774

















845













1.07





%









Certificates of deposit









2,560,313

















25,394













3.98





%













2,540,438

















25,813













4.12





%













2,715,615

















33,017













4.89





%









Total interest-bearing deposits









10,488,410

















68,152













2.61





%













10,131,921

















67,133













2.69





%













9,929,565

















82,023













3.32





%









Borrowings









34,799

















(341





)









(3.88





)%













29,606

















(300





)









(4.05





)%













100,165

















1,627













6.43





%









Subordinated debt, net









272,448

















2,609













3.83





%













260,070

















2,304













3.54





%













256,093

















2,236













3.49





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities









10,795,657

















70,420













2.62





%













10,421,597

















69,137













2.69





%













10,285,823

















85,886













3.36





%









Demand deposits









4,685,835

































4,276,586

































4,267,590





























Other noninterest-bearing liabilities









387,166

































353,665

































383,447





























Total liabilities









15,868,658

































15,051,848

































14,936,860





























Shareholders’ equity









2,188,322

































2,160,014

































2,045,622





























Total liabilities and equity





$





18,056,980





























$





17,211,862





























$





16,982,482





























Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4)













$





138,274





























$





121,546





























$





110,137























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures























































































































































Tax-equivalent basis adjustment

















(1,061





)





























(1,068





)





























(1,089





)

















Net interest income (GAAP)













$





137,213





























$





120,478





























$





109,048

































































































Interest rate spread (2)(4)





















2.52





%

























2.28





%

























1.78





%









Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets

















1.73





%

























1.80





%

























2.25





%









Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4)

















3.40





%

























3.17





%

























2.89





%









Total cost of deposits





















1.80





%

























1.89





%

























2.32





%





















































































(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.





(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax-equivalent.





(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax-equivalent.





(4) Non-GAAP.











TOWNEBANK













Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)













(dollars in thousands)

























Six Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















June 30, 2025













June 30, 2024

























Interest













Average





















Interest













Average

















Average













Income/













Yield/













Average













Income/













Yield/

















Balance













Expense













Rate (1)













Balance













Expense













Rate (1)













Assets:























































Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs)





$





11,918,188













$





323,586













5.48





%









$





11,425,496













$





307,186













5.41





%









Taxable investment securities









2,538,402

















44,662













3.52





%













2,404,564

















40,385













3.36





%









Tax-exempt investment securities









174,071

















3,663













4.21





%













159,021

















3,071













3.86





%









Total securities









2,712,473

















48,325













3.56





%













2,563,585

















43,456













3.39





%









Interest-bearing deposits









1,122,263

















22,042













3.96





%













1,175,069

















28,746













4.92





%









Mortgage loans held for sale









168,251

















5,423













6.45





%













141,130

















4,661













6.61





%









Total earning assets









15,921,175

















399,376













5.06





%













15,305,280

















384,049













5.05





%









Less: allowance for loan losses









(128,072





)





























(127,102





)

























Total nonearning assets









1,843,652

































1,745,180





























Total assets





$





17,636,755





























$





16,923,358































Liabilities and Equity:























































Interest-bearing deposits





















































Demand and money market





$





7,435,687













$





82,659













2.24





%









$





6,862,115













$





96,146













2.82





%









Savings









325,033

















1,419













0.88





%













323,405

















1,726













1.07





%









Certificates of deposit









2,550,430

















51,207













4.05





%













2,649,777

















62,539













4.75





%









Total interest-bearing deposits









10,311,150

















135,285













2.65





%













9,835,297

















160,411













3.28





%









Borrowings









32,217

















(642





)









(3.96





)%













156,270

















4,705













5.95





%









Subordinated debt, net









266,293

















4,913













3.69





%













255,986

















4,472













3.49





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities









10,609,660

















139,556













2.65





%













10,247,553

















169,588













3.33





%









Demand deposits









4,482,341

































4,245,847





























Other noninterest-bearing liabilities









370,508

































387,010





























Total liabilities









15,462,509

































14,880,410





























Shareholders’ equity









2,174,246

































2,042,948





























Total liabilities and equity





$





17,636,755





























$





16,923,358





























Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)(4)













$





259,820





























$





214,461























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



















































Tax-equivalent basis adjustment

















(2,129





)





























(2,195





)

















Net interest income (GAAP)













$





257,691





























$





212,266









































































Interest rate spread (2)(4)





















2.41





%

























1.72





%









Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets

















1.77





%

























2.23





%









Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4)

















3.29





%

























2.82





%









Total cost of deposits





















1.84





%

























2.29





%





























































(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%.









(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax-equivalent.









(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax-equivalent.









(4) Non-GAAP.























TOWNEBANK













Consolidated Balance Sheets













(dollars in thousands, except share data)













































June 30,













December 31,





















2025





















2024



















(unaudited)









(audited)











ASSETS























Cash and due from banks





$





149,462













$





108,750













Interest-bearing deposits at FRB









838,315

















1,127,878













Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions









123,911

















102,847















Total Cash and Cash Equivalents











1,111,688

















1,339,475













Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,668,633 and $2,509,970, and allowance for credit losses of $1,520 and $1,326 at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)









2,553,975

















2,353,365













Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $196,998 and $203,883 at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)









201,932

















212,352













Less: allowance for credit losses









(67





)













(77





)









Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses









201,865

















212,275













Other equity securities









12,248

















12,100













FHLB stock









13,428

















12,136















Total Securities











2,781,516

















2,589,876













Mortgage loans held for sale









238,742

















200,460













Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs









12,359,673

















11,459,055













Less: allowance for credit losses on loans









(134,187





)













(123,923





)











Net Loans











12,225,486

















11,335,132













Premises and equipment, net









392,056

















368,876













Goodwill









499,709

















457,619













Other intangible assets, net









74,186

















60,171













BOLI









295,434

















279,802













Other assets









645,779

















615,479















TOTAL ASSETS







$





18,264,596













$





17,246,890



































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY























Deposits:





















Noninterest-bearing demand





$





4,754,340













$





4,253,053













Interest-bearing:





















Demand and money market accounts









7,654,317

















7,329,669













Savings









332,108

















311,841













Certificates of deposit









2,587,951

















2,542,735















Total Deposits











15,328,716

















14,437,298













Advances from the FHLB









12,838

















3,218













Subordinated debt, net









260,430

















260,001













Repurchase agreements and other borrowings









20,847

















33,683















Total Borrowings











294,115

















296,902













Other liabilities









402,823

















357,063















TOTAL LIABILITIES











16,025,654

















15,091,263













Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000









—

















—













Common stock, $1.667 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized;





















75,421,737 and 75,255,205 shares issued at





















June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









125,728

















125,455













Capital surplus









1,130,728

















1,122,147













Retained earnings









1,057,992

















1,007,775













Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost:





















1,107,681 and 1,046,121 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









(23,977





)













(21,868





)









Deferred compensation trust









23,977

















21,868













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









(83,103





)













(116,045





)











TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY











2,231,345

















2,139,332













Noncontrolling interest









7,597

















16,295















TOTAL EQUITY











2,238,942

















2,155,627















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







$





18,264,596













$





17,246,890



































TOWNEBANK













Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)













(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

























































































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















June 30,













June 30,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

















INTEREST INCOME:







































Loans, including fees





$





169,772













$





154,549













$





322,093













$





305,523













Investment securities









24,850

















22,928

















47,689

















42,924













Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold









10,241

















14,512

















22,042

















28,746













Mortgage loans held for sale









2,770

















2,945

















5,423

















4,661















Total interest income











207,633

















194,934

















397,247

















381,854















INTEREST EXPENSE:







































Deposits









68,152

















82,023

















135,285

















160,411













Advances from the FHLB









124

















942

















149

















3,380













Subordinated debt, net









2,609

















2,236

















4,913

















4,472













Repurchase agreements and other borrowings









(465





)













685

















(791





)













1,325















Total interest expense











70,420

















85,886

















139,556

















169,588















Net interest income











137,213

















109,048

















257,691

















212,266















PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES











6,410

















(177





)













8,830

















(1,054





)











Net interest income after provision for credit losses











130,803

















109,225

















248,861

















213,320















NONINTEREST INCOME:







































Residential mortgage banking income, net









13,561

















13,422

















23,922

















23,899













Insurance commissions and related income, net









25,677

















24,031

















52,102

















49,570













Property management income, net









15,556

















14,312

















35,056

















31,085













Service charges on deposit accounts









3,642

















3,353

















6,969

















6,431













Credit card merchant fees, net









1,794

















1,662

















3,491

















3,213













Investment commissions, net









3,158

















2,580

















6,233

















4,923













BOLI









1,992

















3,238

















3,864

















5,080













Gain on sale of equity investment









—

















—

















2,000

















—













Other income









4,849

















3,324

















8,158

















5,531













Net gain on investment securities









—

















—

















—

















74















Total noninterest income











70,229

















65,922

















141,795

















129,806















NONINTEREST EXPENSE:







































Salaries and employee benefits









78,362

















71,349

















153,440

















142,726













Occupancy









9,791

















9,717

















19,124

















19,139













Furniture and equipment









4,770

















4,634

















9,392

















9,112













Amortization - intangibles









3,979

















3,298

















7,005

















6,544













Software









6,835

















7,056

















13,128

















13,156













Data processing









4,510

















4,606

















8,344

















8,522













Professional fees









2,539

















3,788

















5,192

















6,968













Advertising and marketing









3,228

















3,524

















7,701

















8,106













FDIC and other insurance









3,032

















2,133

















5,893

















6,491













Acquisition related expenses









18,737

















19

















19,157

















614













Other expenses









14,882

















13,860

















32,825

















28,197















Total noninterest expense











150,665

















123,984

















281,201

















249,575















Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest











50,367

















51,163

















109,455

















93,551













Provision for income tax expense









11,098

















8,124

















19,299

















15,385















Net income







$





39,269













$





43,039













$





90,156













$





78,166













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest









(432





)













(183





)













(727





)













(623





)











Net income attributable to TowneBank







$





38,837













$





42,856













$





89,429













$





77,543















Per common share information







































Basic earnings





$





0.52













$





0.57













$





1.19













$





1.04













Diluted earnings





$





0.51













$





0.57













$





1.19













$





1.03













Cash dividends declared





$





0.27













$





0.25













$





0.52













$





0.50



























TOWNEBANK













Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend













(dollars in thousands, except share data)





































































June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,





















2025





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024



















(unaudited)









(unaudited)









(audited)









(unaudited)









(unaudited)











ASSETS















































Cash and due from banks





$





149,462













$





126,526













$





108,750













$





131,068













$





140,028













Interest-bearing deposits at FRB









838,315

















1,090,555

















1,127,878

















1,061,596

















1,062,115













Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions









123,911

















100,249

















102,847

















103,400

















99,303















Total Cash and Cash Equivalents











1,111,688

















1,317,330

















1,339,475

















1,296,064

















1,301,446













Securities available for sale









2,553,975

















2,470,171

















2,353,365

















2,363,176

















2,250,679













Securities held to maturity









201,932

















202,018

















212,352

















212,422

















212,488













Less: allowance for credit losses









(67





)













(68





)













(77





)













(77





)













(79





)









Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses









201,865

















201,950

















212,275

















212,345

















212,409













Other equity securities









12,248

















12,223

















12,100

















12,681

















13,566













FHLB stock









13,428

















12,425

















12,136

















12,134

















12,134















Total Securities











2,781,516

















2,696,769

















2,589,876

















2,600,336

















2,488,788













Mortgage loans held for sale









238,742

















168,510

















200,460

















264,320

















200,762













Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs









12,359,673

















11,652,746

















11,459,055

















11,412,518

















11,451,747













Less: allowance for credit losses









(134,187





)













(126,131





)













(123,923





)













(123,191





)













(125,552





)











Net Loans











12,225,486

















11,526,615

















11,335,132

















11,289,327

















11,326,195













Premises and equipment, net









392,056

















373,111

















368,876

















365,764

















340,348













Goodwill









499,709

















457,619

















457,619

















457,619

















457,619













Other intangible assets, net









74,186

















57,145

















60,171

















63,265

















65,460













BOLI









295,434

















280,344

















279,802

















279,325

















277,434













Other assets









645,779

















634,437

















615,479

















572,000

















610,791















TOTAL ASSETS







$





18,264,596













$





17,511,880













$





17,246,890













$





17,188,020













$





17,068,843















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















































Deposits:













































Noninterest-bearing demand





$





4,754,340













$





4,313,553













$





4,253,053













$





4,267,628













$





4,303,773













Interest-bearing:













































Demand and money market accounts









7,654,317

















7,463,355

















7,329,669

















6,990,103

















6,940,086













Savings









332,108

















312,151

















311,841

















319,970

















312,881













Certificates of deposit









2,587,951

















2,519,489

















2,542,735

















2,785,469

















2,715,848















Total Deposits











15,328,716

















14,608,548

















14,437,298

















14,363,170

















14,272,588













Advances from the FHLB









12,838

















3,029

















3,218

















3,405

















3,591













Subordinated debt, net









260,430

















260,198

















260,001

















256,444

















256,227













Repurchase agreements and other borrowings









20,847

















20,875

















33,683

















30,970

















35,351















Total Borrowings











294,115

















284,102

















296,902

















290,819

















295,169













Other liabilities









402,823

















402,252

















357,063

















371,316

















411,770















TOTAL LIABILITIES











16,025,654

















15,294,902

















15,091,263

















15,025,305

















14,979,527

























































Preferred stock









—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Common stock, $1.667 par value









125,728

















125,679

















125,455

















125,139

















125,090













Capital surplus









1,131,536

















1,123,330

















1,122,147

















1,117,279

















1,115,759













Retained earnings









1,057,184

















1,039,518

















1,007,775

















985,343

















961,162













Common stock issued to deferred compensation













































trust, at cost









(23,977





)













(21,969





)













(21,868





)













(22,224





)













(22,756





)









Deferred compensation trust









23,977

















21,969

















21,868

















22,224

















22,756













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









(83,103





)













(87,869





)













(116,045





)













(81,482





)













(129,224





)











TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY











2,231,345

















2,200,658

















2,139,332

















2,146,279

















2,072,787













Noncontrolling interest









7,597

















16,320

















16,295

















16,436

















16,529















TOTAL EQUITY











2,238,942

















2,216,978

















2,155,627

















2,162,715

















2,089,316















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







$





18,264,596













$





17,511,880













$





17,246,890













$





17,188,020













$





17,068,843



























TOWNEBANK













Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)













(dollars in thousands, except share data)









































Three Months Ended

















June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,





















2025





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024

















INTEREST INCOME:















































Loans, including fees





$





169,772













$





152,322













$





154,933













$





155,792













$





154,549













Investment securities









24,850

















22,839

















22,236

















22,334

















22,928













Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold









10,241

















11,801

















15,796

















15,249

















14,512













Mortgage loans held for sale









2,770

















2,653

















3,087

















3,247

















2,945















Total interest income











207,633

















189,615

















196,052

















196,622

















194,934















INTEREST EXPENSE:















































Deposits









68,152

















67,133

















75,885

















82,128

















82,023













Advances from the FHLB









124

















25

















26

















29

















942













Subordinated debt, net









2,609

















2,304

















2,261

















2,237

















2,236













Repurchase agreements and other borrowings









(465





)













(325





)













(177





)













(54





)













685















Total interest expense











70,420

















69,137

















77,995

















84,340

















85,886















Net interest income











137,213

















120,478

















118,057

















112,282

















109,048















PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES











6,410

















2,420

















1,606

















(1,100





)













(177





)











Net interest income after provision for credit losses











130,803

















118,058

















116,451

















113,382

















109,225















NONINTEREST INCOME:















































Residential mortgage banking income, net









13,561

















10,361

















11,272

















11,786

















13,422













Insurance commissions and related income, net









25,677

















26,424

















23,265

















25,727

















24,031













Property management income, net









15,556

















19,500

















8,186

















11,221

















14,312













Service charges on deposit accounts









3,642

















3,327

















3,289

















3,117

















3,353













Credit card merchant fees, net









1,794

















1,697

















1,486

















1,830

















1,662













Investment commissions, net









3,158

















3,075

















3,195

















2,835

















2,580













BOLI









1,992

















1,872

















4,478

















1,886

















3,238













Other income









4,849

















5,310

















3,932

















3,834

















3,324















Total noninterest income











70,229

















71,566

















59,103

















62,236

















65,922















NONINTEREST EXPENSE:















































Salaries and employee benefits









78,362

















75,078

















74,399

















72,123

















71,349













Occupancy









9,791

















9,333

















9,819

















9,351

















9,717













Furniture and equipment









4,770

















4,621

















4,850

















4,657

















4,634













Amortization - intangibles









3,979

















3,026

















3,095

















3,130

















3,298













Software









6,835

















6,293

















6,870

















6,790

















7,056













Data processing









4,510

















3,835

















3,788

















4,701

















4,606













Professional fees









2,539

















2,653

















3,446

















4,720

















3,788













Advertising and marketing









3,228

















4,472

















3,359

















4,162

















3,524













Other expenses









36,651

















21,225

















17,815

















17,266

















16,012















Total noninterest expense











150,665

















130,536

















127,441

















126,900

















123,984















Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest











50,367

















59,088

















48,113

















48,718

















51,163













Provision for income tax expense









11,098

















8,201

















6,672

















5,592

















8,124















Net income











39,269

















50,887

















41,441

















43,126

















43,039













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest









(432





)













(295





)













(176





)













(177





)













(183





)











Net income attributable to TowneBank







$





38,837













$





50,592













$





41,265













$





42,949













$





42,856















Per common share information















































Basic earnings





$





0.52













$





0.67













$





0.55













$





0.57













$





0.57













Diluted earnings





$





0.51













$





0.67













$





0.55













$





0.57













$





0.57













Basic weighted average shares outstanding









75,240,678

















75,149,668

















75,034,688

















74,940,827

















74,925,877













Diluted weighted average shares outstanding









75,540,822

















75,527,713

















75,318,578

















75,141,661

















75,037,955













Cash dividends declared





$





0.27













$





0.25













$





0.25













$





0.25













$





0.25

















