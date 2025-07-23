TowneBank Reports Second Quarter 2025 Earnings of $38.84 Million, Highlights Record Revenue and Successful Acquisition of Village Bank

TowneBank reports Q2 2025 earnings of $38.84M, with revenues rising to $207.44M, reflecting strategic growth and acquisitions.
Quiver AI Summary
On July 23, 2025, TowneBank reported a quarterly net income of $38.84 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, down from $42.86 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, the previous year. Adjusted core earnings increased significantly to $61.34 million or $0.81 per share, up from $42.56 million in Q2 2024. The bank experienced record revenue of $207.44 million, an 18.56% rise year-over-year, attributed to organic loan growth of nearly 5% and an expansion in net interest margin. Total deposits reached $15.33 billion, with significant contributions from the acquisition of Village Bank. Despite a higher provision for credit losses due to the Village acquisition, the bank maintains strong credit metrics and continued plans for strategic partnerships, including an upcoming merger with Old Point Financial Corporation. Overall, TowneBank demonstrated solid performance amidst a changing economic landscape.
Potential Positives
- TowneBank reported a record revenue quarter of $207.44 million, representing an 18.56% increase from the second quarter of 2024.
- Core earnings, a non-GAAP measure, increased significantly to $61.34 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, from $42.56 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, year-over-year.
- Total deposits increased by $1.06 billion, or 7.40%, compared to the prior year, demonstrating strong customer confidence and growth in the bank's deposit base.
- The acquisition of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. in April 2025 added substantial assets, including $576.57 million in loans and $637.49 million in deposits, enhancing TowneBank's market position.
Potential Negatives
- Net income decreased from $42.86 million in Q2 2024 to $38.84 million in Q2 2025, representing a significant decline of 9.9% year-over-year.
- Annualized return on common shareholders' equity fell to 7.14% from 8.49% in the same quarter of the previous year, indicating reduced profitability for shareholders.
- The effective tax rate increased significantly to 22.23% in the current quarter compared to 15.93% in Q2 2024, indicating a potential future burden on earnings due to higher tax obligations.
FAQ
What were TowneBank's earnings for Q2 2025?
TowneBank reported earnings of $38.84 million, or $0.51 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
How did TowneBank's revenues change compared to last year?
Total revenues were a record $207.44 million, an increase of $32.47 million or 18.56% from Q2 2024.
What factors contributed to the increase in net interest income?
Net interest income increased due to higher interest income and lower deposit costs, totaling $137.21 million for Q2 2025.
How much did TowneBank's total deposits grow in Q2 2025?
Total deposits grew by $1.06 billion, or 7.40%, compared to the same quarter last year.
What strategic partnerships did TowneBank complete recently?
TowneBank completed the acquisition of Village Bank in April 2025 and is closing a partnership with Old Point.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $TOWN Data Alerts
Sign Up
$TOWN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $TOWN stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 429,487 shares (+19.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,684,160
- FJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 290,906 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,946,076
- STATE STREET CORP removed 201,395 shares (-9.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,885,695
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 188,795 shares (-44.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,454,901
- CLARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC. added 150,649 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,150,689
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 145,494 shares (+1220.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,974,439
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 137,988 shares (+56.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,717,809
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
Suffolk, Va., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 of $38.84 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $42.86 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Excluding certain items affecting comparability, core earnings (non-GAAP) were $61.34 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, in the current quarter compared to $42.56 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
"Our Company delivered a record revenue quarter highlighting the strength of our Main Street banking strategy. Organic loan growth during the second quarter climbed nearly 5% on an annualized basis while credit trends continue to demonstrate best in class metrics. Our margin expanded 24 basis points during the quarter fueled by our partnership with Village Bank in our Richmond market. As we look ahead, we believe this quarter demonstrates the strength of our diversified revenue model and disciplined approach to strategic partnerships with focused execution. I wish to thank our more than 2,800 family members who work each day to Serve Others and Enrich Lives," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.
Highlights for Second Quarter 2025:
Total revenues were a record $207.44 million, an increase of $32.47 million, or 18.56%, compared to second quarter 2024. Net interest income increased $28.17 million, driven by a combination of increased interest income and lower deposit costs. Additionally, noninterest income increased $4.31 million.
Towne successfully completed the acquisition of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. and its wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Village Bank ("Village"), in April 2025. Included in that acquisition were $576.57 million in loans, $74.31 million in securities, and $637.49 million in deposits.
Total deposits were $15.33 billion, an increase of $1.06 billion, or 7.40%, compared to second quarter 2024. Total deposits increased 4.93%, or $0.72 billion, in comparison to March 31, 2025. Excluding $637.49 million in acquired deposits, total deposits would have increased $418.64 million, or 2.93% compared to the prior year and $82.68 million, or 2.27% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.
Noninterest-bearing deposits increased 10.47%, to $4.75 billion, compared to second quarter 2024 and represented 31.02% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits increased 10.22%. The increase includes noninterest-bearing deposits of $238.54 million acquired in the Village transaction.
Loans held for investment were $12.36 billion, an increase of $0.91 billion, or 7.93%, compared to June 30, 2024, and $0.71 billion, or 6.07% compared to March 31, 2025. Excluding loans acquired in the quarter, total loans would have increased $331.35 million, or 2.89%, compared to the prior year and $130.35 million, or 4.49% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.
Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 7.14% compared to 8.49% in second quarter 2024. Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 10.44% compared to 12.16% in second quarter 2024.
Net interest margin was 3.38% for the quarter and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.40%, including purchase accounting accretion of 6 basis points, compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 2.86% and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 2.89%, including purchase accounting accretion of 5 basis points.
Compared to the linked quarter, both net interest margin and spread increased 24 basis points.
The effective tax rate was 22.23% in the quarter compared to 15.93% in second quarter 2024 and 13.95% in the linked quarter. The higher tax rate in the current quarter was due to an increase in state tax expense, an adjustment to deferred income tax related to the repurchase of noncontrolling interests in Resort Property Management, and nondeductible expenses related to the Village acquisition. Management expects the tax rate to normalize in the second half of 2025.
"We were pleased to close our Village Bank partnership and successfully complete the systems integration during the second quarter. Internally, our focus will shift during the second half of the year to closing our recently announced partnership with Old Point. Both of these strategic transactions will provide meaningful earnings momentum as we manage through an uncertain economic environment," stated William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Quarterly Net Interest Income:
Net interest income was $137.21 million compared to $109.05 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
On an average basis, loans held for investment, with a yield of 5.56%, represented 75.52% of earning assets at June 30, 2025 compared to a yield of 5.45% and 74.76% of earning assets at June 30, 2024.
The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.61% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.32% in second quarter 2024. Interest expense on deposits decreased $13.87 million, or 16.91%, from the prior year quarter driven by decreases in rate.
Our total cost of deposits decreased to 1.80% from 2.32% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 due to lower interest-bearing deposit rates. The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee lowered the overnight funds rate a total of 100 basis points in the last four months of 2024.
Average interest-earning assets totaled $16.29 billion at June 30, 2025 compared to $15.34 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of 6.17%. The Company anticipates approximately $885 million in cash flows from its securities portfolio to be available for reinvestment in the next 24 months.
Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $10.80 billion, an increase of $509.83 million, or 4.96%, from prior year, driven by demand and money market deposit growth. Borrowings increased over the linked quarter, driven by debt assumed in the Village acquisition, but were nearly level with prior year.
Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:
The quarterly provision for credit losses was an expense of $6.41 million compared to a benefit of $177 thousand in the prior year quarter and an expense of $2.42 million in the linked quarter. The provision includes an initial provision for credit losses of $6.24 million related to loans and commitments acquired in the Village transaction.
The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $8.06 million in second quarter 2025, compared to the linked quarter, $7.75 million of which resulted from the April 2025 acquisition of Village. In addition to the $6.06 million initial acquisition related provision for the purchased loan portfolio we increased our allowance $1.69 million for purchased credit deteriorated loan marks. Additional allowance increases were primarily driven by loan portfolio growth.
Net loan charge-offs were $19 thousand in the quarter, and $626 thousand in the linked quarter, compared to net recoveries of $19 thousand in the prior year quarter.
The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.00% in both second quarter 2025 and 2024, compared to 0.02% in the linked quarter.
The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.09% of total loans at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.10% at June 30, 2024, and 1.08% at March 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 16.81 times nonperforming loans compared to 19.08 times at June 30, 2024 and 19.15 times at March 31, 2025.
Quarterly Noninterest Income:
Total noninterest income was $70.23 million compared to $65.92 million in 2024, an increase of $4.31 million, or 6.53%.
Total net insurance commissions increased $1.65 million, or 6.85%, to $25.68 million in second quarter 2025 compared to 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to organic growth-related property and casualty commissions.
Property management fee revenue was $15.56 million in second quarter 2025, an increase of 8.69%, or $1.24 million, compared to second quarter 2024. The increase was driven by an acquisition in 2024 and changes to our fee structure.
Residential mortgage banking income was $13.56 million compared to $13.42 million in second quarter 2024. Loan volume increased to $671.47 million in second quarter 2025 from $626.98 million in second quarter 2024. Residential purchase activity was 92.37% of production volume in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 94.85% in second quarter 2024.
At 3.13%, gross margins on residential mortgage sales decreased 5 basis points from the linked quarter and 15 basis points from 3.28% in second quarter 2024.
Qua
rterly Noninterest Expense:
Total noninterest expense was $150.67 million compared to $123.98 million in 2024, an increase of $26.68 million, or 21.52%. This increase was primarily attributable to acquisition-related expenses and growth in salaries and employee benefits.
The April 2025 acquisition of Village and the acquisition of Old Point Financial Corporation expected to be completed third quarter 2025, resulted in $18.74 million in acquisition-related expenses in the quarter.
Salaries and benefits expense increased $7.01 million, driven by annual base salary adjustments that went into effect October 2024, higher production incentives, and an increase in banking personnel, primarily related to the Village acquisition.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:
Total assets were $18.26 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, a $0.75 billion increase compared to $17.51 billion at March 31, 2025. Total assets increased $1.20 billion, or 7.01%, from $17.07 billion at June 30, 2024.
Loans held for investment increased $0.91 billion, or 7.93%, compared to prior year and $0.71 billion, or 6.07%, compared to the linked quarter. The Company continues to maintain a strong credit discipline.
Mortgage loans held for sale increased $37.98 million, or 18.92%, compared to prior year and $70.23 million, or 41.68%, compared to the linked quarter, driven by production levels.
Total deposits increased $1.06 billion, or 7.40%, driven by interest-bearing demand deposits, compared to prior year. In the linked quarter comparison, total deposits increased $0.72 billion, or 4.93%.
Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $450.57 million, or 10.47%, compared to prior year and $440.79 million, or 10.22%, compared to the linked quarter.
Total borrowings decreased $1.05 million, or 0.36%, compared to second quarter 2024 but increased $10.01 million, or 3.52%, compared to the linked quarter, due to acquired FHLB borrowings and subordinated debt.
Investment Securities:
Total investment securities were $2.78 billion compared to $2.70 billion at March 31, 2025 and $2.49 billion at June 30, 2024. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at June 30, 2025 was 3.2 years. The carrying value of the available-for-sale debt securities portfolio included net unrealized losses of $113.14 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $119.25 million at March 31, 2025 and $172.93 million at June 30, 2024, with the changes in fair value due to the change in interest rates.
Loans and Asset Quality:
Total loans held for investment were $12.36 billion at June 30, 2025, $11.65 billion at March 31, 2025, and $11.45 billion at June 30, 2024. Excluding loans acquired in the quarter, total loans would have increased $331.35 million, or 2.89%, compared to the prior year and $130.35 million, or 4.49% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter. Real estate construction and development loans declined compared to the prior year, but were offset by increases in non-owner and owner occupied real estate and multifamily commercial real estate.
Nonperforming assets were $9.29 million, or 0.05% of total assets, compared to $7.16 million, or 0.04%, at June 30, 2024, and $7.37 million, or 0.04%, at the linked quarter end.
Nonperforming loans were 0.06% of period end loans at June 30, 2025, June 30, 2024, and the linked quarter end.
Foreclosed property consisted of $966 thousand in other real estate owned and $340 thousand in repossessed autos, for a total of $1.31 million in foreclosed property at June 30, 2025, compared to $581 thousand in repossessed autos, for a total of $581 thousand in foreclosed property at June 30, 2024.
Deposits and Borrowings:
Total deposits were $15.33 billion compared to $14.61 billion at March 31, 2025 and $14.27 billion at June 30, 2024. Excluding $0.64 billion in acquired deposits, total deposits would have increased $418.64 million, or 2.93%, compared to the prior year and $82.68 million, or 2.27% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.
The ratio of period end loans held for investment to deposits was 80.63% compared to 79.77% at March 31, 2025 and 80.24% at June 30, 2024.
Noninterest-bearing deposits were 31.02% of total deposits at June 30, 2025 compared to 29.53% at March 31, 2025 and 30.15% at June 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $450.57 million, or 10.47%, compared to June 30, 2024, and $440.79 million, or 10.22%, compared to the linked quarter.
Total borrowings were $294.12 million compared to $284.10 million at March 31, 2025 and $295.17 million at June 30, 2024.
Capital:
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.77%
(1)
.
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.93%
(1)
.
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.82%
(1)
.
Total risk-based capital ratio of 14.49%
(1)
.
Book value per common share was $29.58 compared to $29.19 at March 31, 2025 and $27.62 at June 30, 2024.
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $21.98 compared to $22.36 at March 31, 2025 and $20.65 at June 30, 2024.
(1)
Preliminary.
About TowneBank:
Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.
Today, TowneBank operates over 55 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its affiliated companies that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $18.26 billion as of June 30, 2025, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, core operating earnings, core net income, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank’s core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan,” "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; an unforeseen outflow of cash or deposits or an inability to access the capital markets, which could jeopardize our overall liquidity or capitalization; changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; insufficiency of our allowance for credit losses due to market conditions, inflation, changing interest rates or other factors; adverse developments in the financial industry generally, such as the 2023 bank failures, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts, trade restrictions and tariffs, civil unrest, and terrorist attacks and the potential impact, directly or indirectly, on our business; the effects of weather-related or natural disasters, which may negatively affect our operations and/or our loan portfolio and increase our cost of conducting business; public health events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and governmental and societal responses to them; changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect our business; our ability to successfully integrate the businesses from recently completed and pending acquisitions, including our pending merger with Old Point Financial Corporation ("Old Point"), to the extent that it may take longer or be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly to accomplish than expected; our ability to close the transaction with Old Point when expected or at all because required approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on the proposed terms or on the anticipated schedule; deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses, and business disruption associated with recently completed or pending acquisitions, including reputational risk and adverse effects on relationships with employees, customers or other business partners, that may be greater than expected; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses we have acquired that may be greater than expected; expected growth opportunities or cost savings associated with recently completed or pending acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; the diversion of management's attention and time from ongoing business operations and opportunities on merger related matters; cybersecurity threats or attacks, whether directed at us or at vendors or other third parties with which we interact, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; our competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area, including any adverse impact of actual and proposed cuts to federal spending, including defense, security and military spending, on the Greater Hampton Roads economy. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
Media contact:
G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman, 757-638-6780
William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer, 757-417-6482
Investor contact:
William B. Littreal, Chief Financial Officer, 757-638-6813
TOWNEBANK
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Income and Performance Ratios:
Total revenue
$
207,442
$
192,044
$
177,160
$
174,518
$
174,970
Net income
39,269
50,887
41,441
43,126
43,039
Net income available to common shareholders
38,837
50,592
41,265
42,949
42,856
Net income per common share - diluted
0.51
0.67
0.55
0.57
0.57
Book value per common share
29.58
29.19
28.43
28.59
27.62
Book value per common share - tangible
(non-GAAP)
21.98
22.36
21.55
21.65
20.65
Return on average assets
0.86
%
1.19
%
0.95
%
1.00
%
1.01
%
Return on average assets - tangible
(non-GAAP)
0.96
%
1.29
%
1.03
%
1.09
%
1.11
%
Return on average equity
7.12
%
9.50
%
7.64
%
8.12
%
8.43
%
Return on average equity - tangible
(non-GAAP)
10.39
%
13.08
%
10.68
%
11.42
%
12.03
%
Return on average common equity
7.14
%
9.57
%
7.70
%
8.18
%
8.49
%
Return on average common equity - tangible
(non-GAAP)
10.44
%
13.21
%
10.79
%
11.54
%
12.16
%
Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue
33.85
%
37.27
%
33.36
%
35.66
%
37.68
%
Regulatory Capital Ratios (1):
Common equity tier 1
11.77
%
12.75
%
12.77
%
12.63
%
12.43
%
Tier 1
11.82
%
12.87
%
12.89
%
12.76
%
12.55
%
Total
14.49
%
15.65
%
15.68
%
15.54
%
15.34
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.93
%
10.61
%
10.36
%
10.38
%
10.25
%
Asset Quality:
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans
16.81x
19.15x
16.69x
18.70x
19.08x
Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans
1.09
%
1.08
%
1.08
%
1.08
%
1.10
%
Nonperforming loans to period end loans
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
Nonperforming assets to period end assets
0.05
%
0.04
%
0.05
%
0.04
%
0.04
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)
—
%
0.02
%
0.01
%
0.02
%
—
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
19
$
626
$
382
$
677
$
(19
)
Nonperforming loans
$
7,982
$
6,586
$
7,424
$
6,588
$
6,582
Foreclosed property
1,306
786
443
884
581
Total nonperforming assets
$
9,288
$
7,372
$
7,867
$
7,472
$
7,163
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest
$
210
$
15
$
1,264
$
510
$
368
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
134,187
$
126,131
$
123,923
$
123,191
$
125,552
Mortgage Banking:
Loans originated, mortgage
$
494,108
$
300,699
$
385,238
$
421,571
$
430,398
Loans originated, joint venture
177,359
144,495
180,188
176,612
196,583
Total loans originated
$
671,467
$
445,194
$
565,426
$
598,183
$
626,981
Number of loans originated
1,750
1,181
1,489
1,637
1,700
Number of originators
166
161
160
159
169
Purchase %
92.37
%
89.94
%
89.46
%
91.49
%
94.85
%
Loans sold
$
596,009
$
475,518
$
629,120
$
526,998
$
605,134
Rate lock asset
$
2,186
$
1,880
$
1,150
$
1,548
$
1,930
Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated
3.13
%
3.18
%
3.25
%
3.28
%
3.28
%
Other Ratios:
Net interest margin
3.38
%
3.14
%
2.99
%
2.90
%
2.86
%
Net interest margin-fully tax-equivalent
(non-GAAP)
3.40
%
3.17
%
3.02
%
2.93
%
2.89
%
Average earning assets/total average assets
90.23
%
90.32
%
90.57
%
90.43
%
90.36
%
Average loans/average deposits
81.09
%
80.01
%
78.71
%
80.07
%
80.80
%
Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits
30.88
%
29.68
%
30.14
%
30.19
%
30.06
%
Period end equity/period end total assets
12.26
%
12.66
%
12.50
%
12.58
%
12.24
%
Efficiency ratio
(non-GAAP)
70.71
%
67.10
%
70.28
%
70.93
%
68.98
%
(1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.
TOWNEBANK
Selected Data (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Investment Securities
% Change
Q2
Q2
Q1
Q2 25 vs.
Q2 25 vs.
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
2025
2024
2025
Q2 24
Q1 25
U.S. agency securities
$
345,808
$
281,934
$
320,190
22.66
%
8.00
%
U.S. Treasury notes
78,746
27,701
78,184
184.27
%
0.72
%
Municipal securities
438,490
442,474
439,379
(0.90
)%
(0.20
)%
Trust preferred and other corporate securities
115,126
88,228
98,463
30.49
%
16.92
%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs and GNMA
1,577,325
1,411,883
1,535,217
11.72
%
2.74
%
Allowance for credit losses
(1,520
)
(1,541
)
(1,262
)
(1.36
)%
20.44
%
Total
$
2,553,975
$
2,250,679
$
2,470,171
13.48
%
3.39
%
Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements
Total gross unrealized gains
$
6,048
$
1,983
$
5,909
204.99
%
2.35
%
Total gross unrealized losses
(119,186
)
(174,911
)
(125,156
)
(31.86
)%
(4.77
)%
Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities
$
(113,138
)
$
(172,928
)
$
(119,247
)
(34.58
)%
(5.12
)%
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
U.S. agency securities
$
92,973
$
102,234
$
92,805
(9.06
)%
0.18
%
U.S. Treasury notes
96,250
97,171
96,481
(0.95
)%
(0.24
)%
Municipal securities
5,414
5,318
5,390
1.81
%
0.45
%
Trust preferred corporate securities
2,094
2,147
2,107
(2.47
)%
(0.62
)%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs
5,201
5,618
5,235
(7.42
)%
(0.65
)%
Allowance for credit losses
(67
)
(79
)
(68
)
(15.19
)%
(1.47
)%
Total
$
201,865
$
212,409
$
201,950
(4.96
)%
(0.04
)%
Total gross unrealized gains
$
214
$
175
$
176
22.29
%
21.59
%
Total gross unrealized losses
(5,148
)
(12,880
)
(6,563
)
(60.03
)%
(21.56
)%
Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities
$
(4,934
)
$
(12,705
)
$
(6,387
)
(61.16
)%
(22.75
)%
Total unrealized gains (losses) on AFS and HTM securities
$
(118,072
)
$
(185,633
)
$
(125,634
)
(36.39
)%
(6.02
)%
% Change
Loans Held For Investment
Q2
Q2
Q1
Q2 25 vs.
Q2 25 vs.
2025
2024
2025
Q2 24
Q1 25
Real estate - construction and development
$
1,072,625
$
1,190,768
$
1,006,086
(9.92
)%
6.61
%
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
1,815,900
1,673,582
1,654,401
8.50
%
9.76
%
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
3,557,175
3,155,958
3,329,728
12.71
%
6.83
%
Real estate - multifamily
887,083
682,537
841,330
29.97
%
5.44
%
Residential 1-4 family
1,997,395
1,887,420
1,886,107
5.83
%
5.90
%
HELOC
480,610
408,273
429,152
17.72
%
11.99
%
Commercial and industrial business (C&I)
1,370,564
1,297,538
1,337,254
5.63
%
2.49
%
Government
510,902
517,954
511,676
(1.36
)%
(0.15
)%
Indirect
579,041
558,216
570,795
3.73
%
1.44
%
Consumer loans and other
88,378
79,501
86,217
11.17
%
2.51
%
Total
$
12,359,673
$
11,451,747
$
11,652,746
7.93
%
6.07
%
% Change
Deposits
Q2
Q2
Q1
Q2 25 vs.
Q2 25 vs.
2025
2024
2025
Q2 24
Q1 25
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
4,754,340
$
4,303,773
$
4,313,553
10.47
%
10.22
%
Interest-bearing:
Demand and money market accounts
7,654,317
6,940,086
7,463,355
10.29
%
2.56
%
Savings
332,108
312,881
312,151
6.15
%
6.39
%
Certificates of deposits
2,587,951
2,715,848
2,519,489
(4.71
)%
2.72
%
Total
15,328,716
14,272,588
14,608,548
7.40
%
4.93
%
TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate (1)
Balance
Expense
Rate (1)
Balance
Expense
Rate (1)
Assets:
Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs)
$
12,304,172
$
170,520
5.56
%
$
11,527,915
$
153,068
5.38
%
$
11,471,669
$
155,374
5.45
%
Taxable investment securities
2,598,093
23,361
3.60
%
2,478,048
21,301
3.44
%
2,368,476
21,671
3.66
%
Tax-exempt investment securities
172,083
1,802
4.19
%
176,081
1,860
4.23
%
156,503
1,521
3.89
%
Total securities
2,770,176
25,163
3.63
%
2,654,129
23,161
3.49
%
2,524,979
23,192
3.67
%
Interest-bearing deposits
1,045,727
10,241
3.93
%
1,199,650
11,801
3.99
%
1,182,816
14,512
4.93
%
Mortgage loans held for sale
172,102
2,770
6.44
%
164,358
2,653
6.46
%
165,392
2,945
7.12
%
Total earning assets
16,292,177
208,694
5.14
%
15,546,052
190,683
4.97
%
15,344,856
196,023
5.14
%
Less: allowance for loan losses
(131,837
)
(124,265
)
(126,792
)
Total nonearning assets
1,896,640
1,790,075
1,764,418
Total assets
$
18,056,980
$
17,211,862
$
16,982,482
Liabilities and Equity:
Interest-bearing deposits
Demand and money market
$
7,590,290
$
42,054
2.22
%
$
7,279,365
$
40,606
2.26
%
$
6,896,176
$
48,161
2.81
%
Savings
337,807
704
0.84
%
312,118
714
0.93
%
317,774
845
1.07
%
Certificates of deposit
2,560,313
25,394
3.98
%
2,540,438
25,813
4.12
%
2,715,615
33,017
4.89
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
10,488,410
68,152
2.61
%
10,131,921
67,133
2.69
%
9,929,565
82,023
3.32
%
Borrowings
34,799
(341
)
(3.88
)%
29,606
(300
)
(4.05
)%
100,165
1,627
6.43
%
Subordinated debt, net
272,448
2,609
3.83
%
260,070
2,304
3.54
%
256,093
2,236
3.49
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
10,795,657
70,420
2.62
%
10,421,597
69,137
2.69
%
10,285,823
85,886
3.36
%
Demand deposits
4,685,835
4,276,586
4,267,590
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
387,166
353,665
383,447
Total liabilities
15,868,658
15,051,848
14,936,860
Shareholders’ equity
2,188,322
2,160,014
2,045,622
Total liabilities and equity
$
18,056,980
$
17,211,862
$
16,982,482
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4)
$
138,274
$
121,546
$
110,137
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment
(1,061
)
(1,068
)
(1,089
)
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
137,213
$
120,478
$
109,048
Interest rate spread (2)(4)
2.52
%
2.28
%
1.78
%
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets
1.73
%
1.80
%
2.25
%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4)
3.40
%
3.17
%
2.89
%
Total cost of deposits
1.80
%
1.89
%
2.32
%
(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax-equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax-equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.
TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate (1)
Balance
Expense
Rate (1)
Assets:
Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs)
$
11,918,188
$
323,586
5.48
%
$
11,425,496
$
307,186
5.41
%
Taxable investment securities
2,538,402
44,662
3.52
%
2,404,564
40,385
3.36
%
Tax-exempt investment securities
174,071
3,663
4.21
%
159,021
3,071
3.86
%
Total securities
2,712,473
48,325
3.56
%
2,563,585
43,456
3.39
%
Interest-bearing deposits
1,122,263
22,042
3.96
%
1,175,069
28,746
4.92
%
Mortgage loans held for sale
168,251
5,423
6.45
%
141,130
4,661
6.61
%
Total earning assets
15,921,175
399,376
5.06
%
15,305,280
384,049
5.05
%
Less: allowance for loan losses
(128,072
)
(127,102
)
Total nonearning assets
1,843,652
1,745,180
Total assets
$
17,636,755
$
16,923,358
Liabilities and Equity:
Interest-bearing deposits
Demand and money market
$
7,435,687
$
82,659
2.24
%
$
6,862,115
$
96,146
2.82
%
Savings
325,033
1,419
0.88
%
323,405
1,726
1.07
%
Certificates of deposit
2,550,430
51,207
4.05
%
2,649,777
62,539
4.75
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
10,311,150
135,285
2.65
%
9,835,297
160,411
3.28
%
Borrowings
32,217
(642
)
(3.96
)%
156,270
4,705
5.95
%
Subordinated debt, net
266,293
4,913
3.69
%
255,986
4,472
3.49
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
10,609,660
139,556
2.65
%
10,247,553
169,588
3.33
%
Demand deposits
4,482,341
4,245,847
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
370,508
387,010
Total liabilities
15,462,509
14,880,410
Shareholders’ equity
2,174,246
2,042,948
Total liabilities and equity
$
17,636,755
$
16,923,358
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)(4)
$
259,820
$
214,461
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment
(2,129
)
(2,195
)
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
257,691
$
212,266
Interest rate spread (2)(4)
2.41
%
1.72
%
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets
1.77
%
2.23
%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4)
3.29
%
2.82
%
Total cost of deposits
1.84
%
2.29
%
(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax-equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax-equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.
TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
June 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
(unaudited)
(audited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
149,462
$
108,750
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB
838,315
1,127,878
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions
123,911
102,847
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents
1,111,688
1,339,475
Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,668,633 and $2,509,970, and allowance for credit losses of $1,520 and $1,326 at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
2,553,975
2,353,365
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $196,998 and $203,883 at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
201,932
212,352
Less: allowance for credit losses
(67
)
(77
)
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
201,865
212,275
Other equity securities
12,248
12,100
FHLB stock
13,428
12,136
Total Securities
2,781,516
2,589,876
Mortgage loans held for sale
238,742
200,460
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs
12,359,673
11,459,055
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
(134,187
)
(123,923
)
Net Loans
12,225,486
11,335,132
Premises and equipment, net
392,056
368,876
Goodwill
499,709
457,619
Other intangible assets, net
74,186
60,171
BOLI
295,434
279,802
Other assets
645,779
615,479
TOTAL ASSETS
$
18,264,596
$
17,246,890
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
4,754,340
$
4,253,053
Interest-bearing:
Demand and money market accounts
7,654,317
7,329,669
Savings
332,108
311,841
Certificates of deposit
2,587,951
2,542,735
Total Deposits
15,328,716
14,437,298
Advances from the FHLB
12,838
3,218
Subordinated debt, net
260,430
260,001
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings
20,847
33,683
Total Borrowings
294,115
296,902
Other liabilities
402,823
357,063
TOTAL LIABILITIES
16,025,654
15,091,263
Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000
—
—
Common stock, $1.667 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized;
75,421,737 and 75,255,205 shares issued at
June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
125,728
125,455
Capital surplus
1,130,728
1,122,147
Retained earnings
1,057,992
1,007,775
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost:
1,107,681 and 1,046,121 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
(23,977
)
(21,868
)
Deferred compensation trust
23,977
21,868
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(83,103
)
(116,045
)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
2,231,345
2,139,332
Noncontrolling interest
7,597
16,295
TOTAL EQUITY
2,238,942
2,155,627
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
18,264,596
$
17,246,890
TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
INTEREST INCOME:
Loans, including fees
$
169,772
$
154,549
$
322,093
$
305,523
Investment securities
24,850
22,928
47,689
42,924
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold
10,241
14,512
22,042
28,746
Mortgage loans held for sale
2,770
2,945
5,423
4,661
Total interest income
207,633
194,934
397,247
381,854
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposits
68,152
82,023
135,285
160,411
Advances from the FHLB
124
942
149
3,380
Subordinated debt, net
2,609
2,236
4,913
4,472
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings
(465
)
685
(791
)
1,325
Total interest expense
70,420
85,886
139,556
169,588
Net interest income
137,213
109,048
257,691
212,266
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
6,410
(177
)
8,830
(1,054
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
130,803
109,225
248,861
213,320
NONINTEREST INCOME:
Residential mortgage banking income, net
13,561
13,422
23,922
23,899
Insurance commissions and related income, net
25,677
24,031
52,102
49,570
Property management income, net
15,556
14,312
35,056
31,085
Service charges on deposit accounts
3,642
3,353
6,969
6,431
Credit card merchant fees, net
1,794
1,662
3,491
3,213
Investment commissions, net
3,158
2,580
6,233
4,923
BOLI
1,992
3,238
3,864
5,080
Gain on sale of equity investment
—
—
2,000
—
Other income
4,849
3,324
8,158
5,531
Net gain on investment securities
—
—
—
74
Total noninterest income
70,229
65,922
141,795
129,806
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
78,362
71,349
153,440
142,726
Occupancy
9,791
9,717
19,124
19,139
Furniture and equipment
4,770
4,634
9,392
9,112
Amortization - intangibles
3,979
3,298
7,005
6,544
Software
6,835
7,056
13,128
13,156
Data processing
4,510
4,606
8,344
8,522
Professional fees
2,539
3,788
5,192
6,968
Advertising and marketing
3,228
3,524
7,701
8,106
FDIC and other insurance
3,032
2,133
5,893
6,491
Acquisition related expenses
18,737
19
19,157
614
Other expenses
14,882
13,860
32,825
28,197
Total noninterest expense
150,665
123,984
281,201
249,575
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest
50,367
51,163
109,455
93,551
Provision for income tax expense
11,098
8,124
19,299
15,385
Net income
$
39,269
$
43,039
$
90,156
$
78,166
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(432
)
(183
)
(727
)
(623
)
Net income attributable to TowneBank
$
38,837
$
42,856
$
89,429
$
77,543
Per common share information
Basic earnings
$
0.52
$
0.57
$
1.19
$
1.04
Diluted earnings
$
0.51
$
0.57
$
1.19
$
1.03
Cash dividends declared
$
0.27
$
0.25
$
0.52
$
0.50
TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
149,462
$
126,526
$
108,750
$
131,068
$
140,028
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB
838,315
1,090,555
1,127,878
1,061,596
1,062,115
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions
123,911
100,249
102,847
103,400
99,303
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents
1,111,688
1,317,330
1,339,475
1,296,064
1,301,446
Securities available for sale
2,553,975
2,470,171
2,353,365
2,363,176
2,250,679
Securities held to maturity
201,932
202,018
212,352
212,422
212,488
Less: allowance for credit losses
(67
)
(68
)
(77
)
(77
)
(79
)
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
201,865
201,950
212,275
212,345
212,409
Other equity securities
12,248
12,223
12,100
12,681
13,566
FHLB stock
13,428
12,425
12,136
12,134
12,134
Total Securities
2,781,516
2,696,769
2,589,876
2,600,336
2,488,788
Mortgage loans held for sale
238,742
168,510
200,460
264,320
200,762
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs
12,359,673
11,652,746
11,459,055
11,412,518
11,451,747
Less: allowance for credit losses
(134,187
)
(126,131
)
(123,923
)
(123,191
)
(125,552
)
Net Loans
12,225,486
11,526,615
11,335,132
11,289,327
11,326,195
Premises and equipment, net
392,056
373,111
368,876
365,764
340,348
Goodwill
499,709
457,619
457,619
457,619
457,619
Other intangible assets, net
74,186
57,145
60,171
63,265
65,460
BOLI
295,434
280,344
279,802
279,325
277,434
Other assets
645,779
634,437
615,479
572,000
610,791
TOTAL ASSETS
$
18,264,596
$
17,511,880
$
17,246,890
$
17,188,020
$
17,068,843
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
4,754,340
$
4,313,553
$
4,253,053
$
4,267,628
$
4,303,773
Interest-bearing:
Demand and money market accounts
7,654,317
7,463,355
7,329,669
6,990,103
6,940,086
Savings
332,108
312,151
311,841
319,970
312,881
Certificates of deposit
2,587,951
2,519,489
2,542,735
2,785,469
2,715,848
Total Deposits
15,328,716
14,608,548
14,437,298
14,363,170
14,272,588
Advances from the FHLB
12,838
3,029
3,218
3,405
3,591
Subordinated debt, net
260,430
260,198
260,001
256,444
256,227
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings
20,847
20,875
33,683
30,970
35,351
Total Borrowings
294,115
284,102
296,902
290,819
295,169
Other liabilities
402,823
402,252
357,063
371,316
411,770
TOTAL LIABILITIES
16,025,654
15,294,902
15,091,263
15,025,305
14,979,527
Preferred stock
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock, $1.667 par value
125,728
125,679
125,455
125,139
125,090
Capital surplus
1,131,536
1,123,330
1,122,147
1,117,279
1,115,759
Retained earnings
1,057,184
1,039,518
1,007,775
985,343
961,162
Common stock issued to deferred compensation
trust, at cost
(23,977
)
(21,969
)
(21,868
)
(22,224
)
(22,756
)
Deferred compensation trust
23,977
21,969
21,868
22,224
22,756
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(83,103
)
(87,869
)
(116,045
)
(81,482
)
(129,224
)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
2,231,345
2,200,658
2,139,332
2,146,279
2,072,787
Noncontrolling interest
7,597
16,320
16,295
16,436
16,529
TOTAL EQUITY
2,238,942
2,216,978
2,155,627
2,162,715
2,089,316
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
18,264,596
$
17,511,880
$
17,246,890
$
17,188,020
$
17,068,843
TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
INTEREST INCOME:
Loans, including fees
$
169,772
$
152,322
$
154,933
$
155,792
$
154,549
Investment securities
24,850
22,839
22,236
22,334
22,928
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold
10,241
11,801
15,796
15,249
14,512
Mortgage loans held for sale
2,770
2,653
3,087
3,247
2,945
Total interest income
207,633
189,615
196,052
196,622
194,934
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposits
68,152
67,133
75,885
82,128
82,023
Advances from the FHLB
124
25
26
29
942
Subordinated debt, net
2,609
2,304
2,261
2,237
2,236
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings
(465
)
(325
)
(177
)
(54
)
685
Total interest expense
70,420
69,137
77,995
84,340
85,886
Net interest income
137,213
120,478
118,057
112,282
109,048
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
6,410
2,420
1,606
(1,100
)
(177
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
130,803
118,058
116,451
113,382
109,225
NONINTEREST INCOME:
Residential mortgage banking income, net
13,561
10,361
11,272
11,786
13,422
Insurance commissions and related income, net
25,677
26,424
23,265
25,727
24,031
Property management income, net
15,556
19,500
8,186
11,221
14,312
Service charges on deposit accounts
3,642
3,327
3,289
3,117
3,353
Credit card merchant fees, net
1,794
1,697
1,486
1,830
1,662
Investment commissions, net
3,158
3,075
3,195
2,835
2,580
BOLI
1,992
1,872
4,478
1,886
3,238
Other income
4,849
5,310
3,932
3,834
3,324
Total noninterest income
70,229
71,566
59,103
62,236
65,922
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
78,362
75,078
74,399
72,123
71,349
Occupancy
9,791
9,333
9,819
9,351
9,717
Furniture and equipment
4,770
4,621
4,850
4,657
4,634
Amortization - intangibles
3,979
3,026
3,095
3,130
3,298
Software
6,835
6,293
6,870
6,790
7,056
Data processing
4,510
3,835
3,788
4,701
4,606
Professional fees
2,539
2,653
3,446
4,720
3,788
Advertising and marketing
3,228
4,472
3,359
4,162
3,524
Other expenses
36,651
21,225
17,815
17,266
16,012
Total noninterest expense
150,665
130,536
127,441
126,900
123,984
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest
50,367
59,088
48,113
48,718
51,163
Provision for income tax expense
11,098
8,201
6,672
5,592
8,124
Net income
39,269
50,887
41,441
43,126
43,039
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(432
)
(295
)
(176
)
(177
)
(183
)
Net income attributable to TowneBank
$
38,837
$
50,592
$
41,265
$
42,949
$
42,856
Per common share information
Basic earnings
$
0.52
$
0.67
$
0.55
$
0.57
$
0.57
Diluted earnings
$
0.51
$
0.67
$
0.55
$
0.57
$
0.57
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
75,240,678
75,149,668
75,034,688
74,940,827
74,925,877
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
75,540,822
75,527,713
75,318,578
75,141,661
75,037,955
Cash dividends declared
$
0.27
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.25
TOWNEBANK
Bank