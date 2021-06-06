TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.20

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will increase its dividend on the 9th of July to US$0.20. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.3%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

TowneBank's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, TowneBank was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 0.5% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 31%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

TowneBank Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:TOWN Historic Dividend June 6th 2021

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from US$0.31 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.80. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.9% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that TowneBank has grown earnings per share at 15% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like TowneBank's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, TowneBank has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

