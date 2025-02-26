TowneBank Declares First-Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Share

TowneBank declared a $0.25 cash dividend for shareholders, payable April 11, 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

TowneBank, based in Hampton Roads, announced a cash dividend of $0.25 per common share for the first quarter of 2025, payable on April 11, 2025, to shareholders on record by March 31, 2025. Future dividends will depend on the approval of the Board and regulatory conditions. Established in 1999, TowneBank focuses on building relationships and offers a wide range of financial services while emphasizing a culture of care and community enrichment. With over 50 offices across Hampton Roads, Central Virginia, and parts of North Carolina, the bank has total assets of $17.25 billion as of December 31, 2024, making it one of Virginia's largest banks. TowneBank also extends its services through various affiliated companies, including wealth management and insurance.

Potential Positives

The declaration of the first-quarter shareholder cash dividend of $0.25 per common share reflects TowneBank's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The bank's operational expansion, with over 50 offices across various regions, highlights its strong market presence and community involvement.

TowneBank's diverse range of financial services and affiliated companies indicates robust business growth and diversification strategies.

As one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia, TowneBank's significant total assets of $17.25 billion strengthen its credibility and competitive positioning in the banking sector.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates that the declaration of future cash dividends is subject to Board approval and regulatory restrictions, which may create uncertainty for shareholders regarding the company's ability to maintain or grow dividends.

The timing of the dividend payable on April 11, 2025, being dependent on a record date of March 31, 2025, may limit investor confidence in the company's short-term liquidity or earnings stability.

FAQ

What is TowneBank's first-quarter cash dividend for 2025?

TowneBank has declared a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.25 per common share for 2025.

When will the cash dividend be paid?

The cash dividend will be payable on April 11, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2025.

What should investors know about future dividends?

Future cash dividends are subject to approval by the Board of Directors and regulatory restrictions.

Where does TowneBank operate its branches?

TowneBank operates over 50 offices in Hampton Roads, Central Virginia, and Northeastern and Central North Carolina.

What services does TowneBank offer?

TowneBank offers a full range of banking and financial services, including wealth management, insurance, and mortgage solutions.

$TOWN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $TOWN stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SUFFOLK, Va., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Roads based TowneBank (NASDAQ: TOWN) announced today that its Board of Directors declared its first-quarter shareholder cash dividend of $0.25 per common share payable on April 11, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2025.





The amount and declaration of future cash dividends are subject to Board of Directors’ approval in addition to regulatory restrictions.







About TowneBank:







Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, TowneBank values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.





Today, TowneBank operates over 50 offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its affiliated companies that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $17.25 billion as of December 31, 2024, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.







Media contact:







G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman, 757-638-6780





William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer, 757-417-6482







Investor contact:







William B. Littreal, Chief Financial Officer, 757-638-6813



