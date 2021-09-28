Towne Bank (TOWN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Towne Bank (TOWN) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TOWN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $31.29, the dividend yield is 2.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TOWN was $31.29, representing a -5.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.25 and a 96.67% increase over the 52 week low of $15.91.

TOWN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). TOWN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.89. Zacks Investment Research reports TOWN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 42.62%, compared to an industry average of 25.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the town Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.