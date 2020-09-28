Towne Bank (TOWN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Dividends
Towne Bank (TOWN) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TOWN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that TOWN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.93, the dividend yield is 4.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TOWN was $15.93, representing a -45.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.02 and a 5.99% increase over the 52 week low of $15.03.

TOWN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.85. Zacks Investment Research reports TOWN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -11.23%, compared to an industry average of -24.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TOWN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

