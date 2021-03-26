Towne Bank (TOWN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 29, 2021

Towne Bank (TOWN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TOWN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that TOWN has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of TOWN was $30.6, representing a -6.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.78 and a 102.11% increase over the 52 week low of $15.14.

TOWN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.01. Zacks Investment Research reports TOWN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.33%, compared to an industry average of 10.8%.

