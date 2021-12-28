Towne Bank (TOWN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 29, 2021

Towne Bank (TOWN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 12, 2022. Shareholders who purchased TOWN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TOWN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.85, the dividend yield is 2.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TOWN was $31.85, representing a -7.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.32 and a 46.37% increase over the 52 week low of $21.76.

TOWN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). TOWN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.1. Zacks Investment Research reports TOWN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 49.25%, compared to an industry average of 26.2%.

