Towne Bank (TOWN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 29, 2021

Towne Bank (TOWN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 12, 2022. Shareholders who purchased TOWN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TOWN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.85, the dividend yield is 2.51%.
The previous trading day's last sale of TOWN was $31.85, representing a -7.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.32 and a 46.37% increase over the 52 week low of $21.76.
TOWN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). TOWN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.1. Zacks Investment Research reports TOWN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 49.25%, compared to an industry average of 26.2%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the town Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryTOWN
Explore DividendsExplore
Most Popular
- Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021
- Ford Motor Company (F) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021
- British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2021
- Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021