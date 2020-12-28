Towne Bank (TOWN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 29, 2020

Towne Bank (TOWN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TOWN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that TOWN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.46, the dividend yield is 3.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TOWN was $23.46, representing a -17.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.38 and a 56.09% increase over the 52 week low of $15.03.

TOWN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.81. Zacks Investment Research reports TOWN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -10.02%, compared to an industry average of -15.7%.

