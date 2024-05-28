News & Insights

Town Health Announces New Director Appointments

May 28, 2024 — 08:03 am EDT

Town Health International Medical Group Ltd. (HK:3886) has released an update.

Town Health International Medical Group Ltd. has issued a supplemental notice regarding its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM), where shareholders will vote on the appointment of three new directors: Dr. Wong Chi Kit Nelson, Ms. Yao Yuan, and Mr. Kong Peng. The AGM is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on June 12, 2024, at the company’s headquarters in Hong Kong. Shareholders are advised of a revised proxy form accompanying a supplemental circular dated May 28, 2024, which must be submitted for voting if not attending in person.

