TOWN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of TowneBank (Symbol: TOWN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.50, changing hands as low as $29.19 per share. TowneBank shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TOWN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TOWN's low point in its 52 week range is $26.18 per share, with $33.425 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.24.

