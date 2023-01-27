TOWN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of TowneBank (Symbol: TOWN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.50, changing hands as low as $29.19 per share. TowneBank shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TOWN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TOWN's low point in its 52 week range is $26.18 per share, with $33.425 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.24.
Also see: Seven Options Myths Debunked
PRFT Historical Stock Prices
OSH YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.