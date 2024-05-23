News & Insights

Stocks

Town Centre Securities Announces Board Retirement

May 23, 2024 — 03:04 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Town Centre Securities (GB:TOWN) has released an update.

Town Centre Securities PLC, a prominent property and car parking operator, has announced the retirement of Jeremy Collins, Non-executive Director, effective from 30 June 2024. Collins has been a part of the TCS Board since 2018, contributing to the company during a crucial phase of challenges and transformation. Edward Ziff, Chairman & CEO, expressed gratitude for Collins’s valuable insights and wished him well for the future.

For further insights into GB:TOWN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.