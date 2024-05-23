Town Centre Securities Announces Board Retirement

Town Centre Securities (GB:TOWN) has released an update.

Town Centre Securities PLC, a prominent property and car parking operator, has announced the retirement of Jeremy Collins, Non-executive Director, effective from 30 June 2024. Collins has been a part of the TCS Board since 2018, contributing to the company during a crucial phase of challenges and transformation. Edward Ziff, Chairman & CEO, expressed gratitude for Collins’s valuable insights and wished him well for the future.

For further insights into GB:TOWN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.