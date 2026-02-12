Towle Unveils $11 Million Bet on Gold.com Amid Eye-Popping 125% Stock Surge

Key Points

Towle & Co initiated a new position of 325,397 shares in Gold.com, with an estimated transaction value of $11.08 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The new stake represents a 2.93% rise in the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management (AUM).

This position is now amid the fund’s top five holdings and brings the total number of reportable positions to 44.

Towle & Co disclosed a new stake in Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) on February 12, acquiring 325,397 shares in an estimated $11.08 million trade.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 12, Towle & Co acquired 325,397 shares of Gold.com during the fourth quarter of 2025. The quarter-end value of the position stood at $11.08 million, capturing both the trade and price changes for the reporting period.

What else to know

This is a new position for Towle & Co, accounting for 2.93% of its 13F reportable AUM after the filing.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE: HOUS: $16.08 million (4.3% of AUM)

NYSE: AMR: $12.11 million (3.2% of AUM)

NYSE: UNFI: $11.44 million (3.0% of AUM)

NYSE: GOLD: $11.08 million (3.0% of AUM)

NYSE: MGA: $10.79 million (2.9% of AUM)

As of February 11, shares of Gold.com were priced at $62.87, up a staggering 124.5% over the past year and far outpacing the S&P 500’s roughly 14% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 11, 2026) $62.87 Market capitalization $1.59 billion Revenue (TTM) $15.68 billion Net income (TTM) $12.47 million

Company snapshot

Gold.com offers precious metals products (gold, silver, platinum, palladium) in various forms, as well as minted silver products, ancillary services, and secured lending.

The company generates revenue through wholesale trading, direct-to-consumer retail sales via multiple online platforms, and commercial lending secured by bullion and numismatic coins.

It serves a diverse client base including financial institutions, bullion retailers, industrial manufacturers, sovereign mints, investors, collectors, and retail customers worldwide.

Gold.com is a leading precious metals trading company with a global reach and diversified business segments spanning wholesale, retail, and secured lending. The company leverages its integrated platform to serve both institutional and retail markets, offering tailored solutions across the precious metals value chain. Its scale and breadth of services position it as a key player in the capital markets for physical precious metals and related financial products.

What this transaction means for investors

Capital is rotating toward hard assets, and that shift stands out in a portfolio already tilted toward cyclical and commodity-sensitive names like AMR, UNFI, and LBRT, where each position clusters near the 3% range. To be clear, an $11.08 million new stake that now accounts for 3% of assets is not a token allocation. It signals conviction in a business that has already delivered a 124.5% gain over the past year.



Gold.com is not just a levered bet on spot prices. In its fiscal second quarter, the company reported revenue growth supported by wholesale trading and direct-to-consumer bullion sales, alongside a secured lending arm tied to precious metals collateral. That diversified model can amplify upside in strong gold markets while cushioning volatility through spreads and lending income.



The risk is obvious. After a run like that, expectations are high, and commodity momentum can reverse quickly. But the broader portfolio context matters. With HOUS (which was recently acquired) at 4.3% of assets and AMR at 3.2%, this addition fits a clear theme: cyclical exposure backed by real assets and pricing power.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International and United Natural Foods. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

