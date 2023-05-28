Towerview Now Owns 6.30% of StealthGas (GASS)

Fintel reports that Towerview has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.44MM shares of StealthGas Inc (GASS). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 7, 2022 they reported 2.00MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.78% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 134.10% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for StealthGas is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 134.10% from its latest reported closing price of 3.05.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for StealthGas is 160MM, an increase of 4.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in StealthGas. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 19.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GASS is 0.15%, an increase of 11.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.86% to 17,488K shares. The put/call ratio of GASS is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Glendon Capital Management holds 5,906K shares representing 15.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MSD Partners holds 3,517K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,942K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,856K shares, representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GASS by 1.15% over the last quarter.

Redwood Capital Management holds 1,740K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,116K shares, representing a decrease of 21.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GASS by 2.08% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 399K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares, representing an increase of 22.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GASS by 12.16% over the last quarter.

StealthGas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

StealthGas is a ship-owning company primarily serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry. StealthGas Inc. has a fleet of 51 vessels. The fleet is comprised of 47 LPG carriers, including eight Joint Venture vessels and an 11,000 cbm newbuilding pressurized LPG carrier with expected delivery in the first quarter of 2021. These LPG vessels have a total capacity of 439,989 cubic meters (cbm). The Company also owns three M.R. product tankers and one Aframax oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons (dwt). StealthGas Inc.’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and trade under the symbol “GASS.”

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.