Tower Semiconductor Scheduled to Release Q2 2025 Earnings on August 4, 2025

Tower Semiconductor announced it will release its second quarter 2025 earnings on August 4, 2025, accompanied by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The call will discuss the financial results and guidance for the third quarter 2025 and will be accessible via a live webcast on the company's Investor Relations website. Participants wishing to dial in need to pre-register for unique access credentials. The conference recording will be available for 90 days afterward. Tower Semiconductor, a leader in high-value analog semiconductor solutions, supports a range of markets such as automotive and medical, focusing on innovative technologies and long-term partnerships. For additional details, visit their website.

Potential Positives

Tower Semiconductor will provide financial results for Q2 2025 on August 4, 2025, signaling transparency and engagement with investors.

The conference call will include guidance for Q3 2025, which demonstrates the company's commitment to forward-looking communication with stakeholders.

The availability of the conference call via live webcast and replay enhances accessibility for investors and analysts, fostering a more informed investment community.

Potential Negatives

There is no financial information or performance metrics provided in the press release, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's current financial health.



The need for pre-registration for the conference call could limit participation and transparency, potentially alienating some investors who may not have enough time to register.



Absence of any notable updates or achievements in the press release may signal a lack of significant progress or developments within the company, which could impact investor confidence.

FAQ

When will Tower Semiconductor release its second quarter earnings for 2025?

Tower Semiconductor will issue its second quarter 2025 earnings release on Monday, August 4, 2025.

What time is the Tower Semiconductor conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 4, 2025.

How can I access the Tower Semiconductorearnings call

The call will be webcast live on Tower Semiconductor’s Investor Relations website.

Is pre-registration required for the Tower Semiconductor call?

Yes, participants must complete a pre-registration form available on the Investor Relations section of the website.

How long will the teleconference be available for replay?

The teleconference will be available for replay for 90 days after the event.

$TSEM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $TSEM stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TSEM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSEM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel – July 14, 2025



Tower Semiconductor



TSEM



Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/ TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high value analog semiconductor solutions, will issue its second quarter 2025 earnings release on Monday, August 4, 2025. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results and third quarter 2025 guidance on Monday, August 4, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (09:00 a.m. Central, 08:00 a.m. Mountain, 07:00 a.m. Pacific and 05:00 p.m. Israel time).





The call will be webcast live and accessible via the Investor Relations section of Tower Semiconductor’s website at



https://ir.towersemi.com/



. The pre-registration form required for dial-in participation is available both on the Investor Relations section and the Company’s homepage at



https://www.towersemi.com



Upon completing registration, participants will receive dial-in details, a unique PIN, and a confirmation email with all necessary information. The teleconference will be available for replay for 90 days.







About Tower Semiconductor







Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, provides technology, development, and process platforms for its customers in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor focuses on creating a positive and sustainable impact on the world through long-term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, displays, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), photonics, and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as process transfer services including development, transfer, and optimization, to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor owns one operating facility in Israel (200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm), two in Japan (200mm and 300mm) which it owns through its 51% holdings in TPSCo, shares a 300mm facility in Agrate, Italy with STMicroelectronics as well as has access to a 300mm capacity corridor in Intel's New Mexico factory.



www.towersemi.com



.





Contact Information:







Liat Avraham





Investor Relations







liatavra@towersemi.com



| +972 4 650 6154







