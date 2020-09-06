Tower Semiconductor Says Some Of Its Systems Impacted By Cyber Attack

(RTTNews) - Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) said that some of its systems were impacted by a cyber attack and therefore the company halted certain of its servers and proactively held operations in some of its manufacturing facilities.

Tower said it has notified relevant authorities and is working closely with law enforcement organizations and with a leading team of worldwide experts, coordinated with its insurance providers, in order to recover the impacted systems as soon as possible.

The company noted that it has implemented specific measures to prevent the expansion of the cyber attack. At this point there is no assessment as to the actual effect on the company.

