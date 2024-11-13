Tower Semiconductor Reports Steady Growth and Expansion

Tower Semiconductor ( (TSEM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Tower Semiconductor presented to its investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., a leading foundry in the analog semiconductor industry, offers advanced technology and development platforms for various markets, including consumer electronics, automotive, and medical. In the third quarter of 2024, Tower Semiconductor reported a revenue increase to $371 million, marking a 6% growth from the previous quarter. This growth is part of a consistent upward trend observed throughout the year. The company also announced a significant $350 million investment to expand its Silicon Photonics (SiPho) and Silicon Germanium (SiGe) capabilities to meet rising customer demand.

Key financial highlights for the third quarter include a gross profit of $93 million and an operating profit of $56 million, slightly up from the previous quarter. The net profit stood at $55 million, translating to $0.49 earnings per share, reflecting a stable financial position compared to the second quarter of 2024. The company’s cash flow from operating activities was $125 million, while investments in equipment and other fixed assets amounted to $128 million.

Strategically, Tower Semiconductor is focusing on expanding its production capabilities to support high-growth areas such as AI-driven data centers, which require advanced optical transceivers. The announced capacity expansion in SiPho and SiGe across its facilities in San Antonio, Migdal Haemek, and Uozu is a clear response to the accelerating demand in these technologies.

Looking ahead, Tower Semiconductor forecasts further revenue growth in the fourth quarter, with guidance set at $387 million, continuing the trend of quarter-over-quarter increases. The company’s management remains optimistic about maintaining its leadership position in the foundry market, driven by innovation and strong partnerships with key industry players.

