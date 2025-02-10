Tower Semiconductor Reports Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with Increased Revenue and Profit

Tower Semiconductor reported Q4 2024 revenues of $387 million, reflecting growth from previous quarters and a strong financial outlook for 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Tower Semiconductor announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, reporting fourth-quarter revenues of $387 million, marking a 5% increase from the previous quarter and a 10% increase year-over-year. Gross profit was $87 million for the quarter, with a net profit of $55 million, maintaining earnings per share at $0.49. For the full year, revenues totaled $1.44 billion with a net profit of $208 million. The company remained focused on enhancing operational efficiency by transferring strategic flows to its 200mm factory and discontinued low-margin production at its 150mm facility. Looking ahead, Tower Semiconductor projects first-quarter 2025 revenues to be around $358 million, indicating optimism for continued growth. CEO Russell Ellwanger expressed confidence in the company's trajectory, highlighting its commitment to customer innovation and production capacity expansion.

Potential Positives

Fourth quarter 2024 revenues increased by 5% quarter-over-quarter and by 10% year-over-year, demonstrating strong growth momentum.

Net profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $55 million, maintaining earnings per share at $0.49 for both basic and diluted, consistent with the previous quarter.

Cash flow from operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $101 million, indicating effective management of cash resources.

The company has provided positive guidance for the first quarter of 2025, expecting revenues to be around $358 million, reflecting approximately 10% year-over-year growth.

Potential Negatives

Net profit for the full year 2024 dropped significantly to $208 million from $518 million in 2023, indicating a substantial decline of over 60%.

Operating profit for 2024 was $191 million compared to $547 million in 2023, reflecting a decrease of approximately 65% year-over-year.

The company’s gross profit for the full year 2024 was $339 million, down from $354 million in 2023, suggesting the potential impact of rising costs or reduced pricing power.

FAQ

What were Tower Semiconductor's Q4 2024 revenue results?

Tower Semiconductor reported $387 million in revenue for Q4 2024, up 5% from Q3 2024 and 10% year over year.

How did Tower Semiconductor perform in 2024 compared to 2023?

Revenues for 2024 were $1.44 billion, slightly up from $1.42 billion in 2023, reflecting stable growth.

What is the net profit attributed to Tower Semiconductor in Q4 2024?

The net profit for Q4 2024 was $55 million, consistent with the previous year's $54 million net profit.

What is Tower Semiconductor's revenue guidance for Q1 2025?

Tower Semiconductor expects revenues for Q1 2025 to be around $358 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of about 10%.

When will Tower Semiconductor hold its investor teleconference?

The investor conference call will be held on February 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TSEM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $TSEM stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM & TASE: TSEM) reports today its results for the fourth quarter of 2024 and for the year ended December 31, 2024.







Fourth Quarter of 2024 Results Overview







Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $387 million as compared to $371 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $352 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, representing 5% quarter over quarter growth and 10% year over year growth. The Company met its expressed target of sequential quarter over quarter revenue growth within 2024, resulting in 18% growth fourth quarter over first quarter.





Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $87 million, compared to $84 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company took on for the first time its portion of incremental costs of the greenfield Agrate facility.





Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $46 million as compared to $45 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.





Net profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $55 million, reflecting $0.49 basic and diluted earnings per share. Net profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $54 million, or $0.49 basic and $0.48 diluted earnings per share.





Cash flow generated from operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $101 million and investments in property and equipment, net were $93 million.







Full year 2024 Results Overview







Revenues for the full year of 2024 were $1.44 billion, gross profit was $339 million, operating profit was $191 million. Net profit for the full year of 2024 was $208 million, or $1.87 basic and $1.85 diluted earnings per share. For the full year of 2023, revenues were $1.42 billion, gross profit was $354 million, operating profit was $547 million and included $314 million, net, from the Intel merger contract termination and $33 million of restructuring income, net, from the previously disclosed reorganization and restructure of our Japan operations during 2022. Net profit for the full year of 2023 was $518 million, or $4.70 basic and $4.66 diluted earnings per share and included $290 million, net, due to the merger contract termination payment by Intel and $11 million restructuring income, net.





Cash flow generated from operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $449 million. Investments in property and equipment, net for the year ended December 31, 2024, were $432 million and debt payments, net totaled $32 million.







6” Fab Consolidation Update







During the fourth quarter of 2024, the lower margin legacy of 150mm flows were discontinued in Fab1, with last Fab outs occurring in January 2025. The forward-looking strategic flows have been transferred into the Fab2 200mm factory. This strategic integration enables the Company to streamline its production processes, enhancing overall efficiency.







Business Outlook







Tower Semiconductor guides revenues for the first quarter of 2025 to be $358 million, with an upward or downward range of 5%. First quarter mid-range guidance reflects about 10% year-over-year growth.







Russell Ellwanger, Chief Executive Officer of Tower Semiconductor, stated:







“With the close of 2024, we are pleased with our progress, in having brought to market highly differentiated end application advancing platforms, hence strengthening our position for sustainable growth. Our 2025 revenue target is year-over-year growth, with sequential quarter-over-quarter revenue growth, and an acceleration in the second half of the year. This momentum is fueled by increasing production shipments as our previously announced capacity investments progress through the final stages of customer qualifications.”





Ellwanger further added: “Our commitment to customer partnered innovation and streamlined execution continues to drive our ability to meet the growing and evolving needs of our customers in a quickly changing business environment, whilst expanding our available market size and share. We look forward to the year ahead with confidence and enthusiasm.”







Teleconference and Webcast







Tower Semiconductor will host an investor conference call today, Monday, February 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Central time, 8:00 a.m. Mountain time, 7:00 a.m. Pacific time and 5:00 p.m. Israel time) to discuss the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 and its business outlook.





The call will be webcast and available through the Investor Relations section of Tower Semiconductor’s website at



ir.towersemi.com



. The pre-registration form required for dial-in participation is accessible



here



. Upon completing the registration, participants will receive the dial-in details, a unique PIN, and a confirmation email with all necessary information. To access the webcast, click



here



. The teleconference will be available for replay for 90 days.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures









The Company presents its financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The financial information included in the tables below includes unaudited condensed financial data. Some of the financial information, which may be used and/or presented in this release and/or prior earnings related filings and/or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/or results of the Company, which we may describe as adjusted financial measures and/or reconciled financial measures, are non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G and related reporting requirements promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as they apply to our Company. These adjusted financial measures are calculated excluding the following: (i) amortization of acquired intangible assets as included in our costs and expenses, (ii) compensation expenses in respect of equity grants to directors, officers, and employees as included in our costs and expenses, (iii) merger contract termination fees received from Intel, net of associated cost and taxes following the previously announced Intel contract termination as included in net profit in 2023 and (iv) restructuring income, net, which includes income, net of cost and taxes associated with the reorganization and restructure of our operations in Japan including the cessation of operations of the Arai facility, which occurred during 2022, as included in net profit. These adjusted financial measures should be evaluated in conjunction with, and are not a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. The tables also present the GAAP financial measures, which are most comparable to the adjusted financial measures used and/or presented in this release, as well as a reconciliation between the adjusted financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measures. As used and/or presented in this release and/or prior earnings related filings and/or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/or results of the Company, as well as may be included and calculated in the tables herein, the term Earnings Before Interest Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization which we define as EBITDA consists of operating profit in accordance with GAAP, excluding (i) depreciation expenses, which include depreciation recorded in cost of revenues and in operating cost and expenses lines (e.g., research and development related equipment and/or fixed other assets depreciation), (ii) stock-based compensation expense, (iii) amortization of acquired intangible assets, (iv) merger contract termination fees received from Intel, net of associated cost following the previously announced Intel contract termination, as included in operating profit and (v) restructuring income, net in relation to the reorganization and restructure of our operations in Japan including the cessation of operations of the Arai facility, as included in operating profit. EBITDA is reconciled in the tables below and/or prior earnings-related filings and/or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/or results of the Company from GAAP operating profit. EBITDA and the adjusted financial information presented herein and/or prior earnings-related filings and/or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/or results of the Company, are not a required GAAP financial measure and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure employed by other companies. EBITDA and the adjusted financial information presented herein and/or prior earnings-related filings and/or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/or results of the Company, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating profit, net profit or loss, cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities, per share data or other profit or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The term Net Cash, as may be used and/or presented in this release and/or prior earnings-related filings and/or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/or results of the Company, is comprised of cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, and marketable securities less debt amounts as presented in the balance sheets included herein. The term Net Cash is not a required GAAP financial measure, may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure employed by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for cash, debt, operating profit, net profit or loss, cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities, per share data or other profit or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The term Free Cash Flow, as used and/or presented in this release and/or prior earnings related filings and/or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/or results of the Company, is calculated to be net cash provided by operating activities (in the amounts of $101 million, $125 million and $126 million for the three months periods ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively and in the amounts of $449 million and $677 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (less cash used for investments in property and equipment, net (in the amounts of $93 million, $128 million and $136 million for the three months periods ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively and in the amounts of $432 million and $432 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively). The term Free Cash Flow is not a required GAAP financial measure, may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure employed by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating profit, net profit or loss, cash flows provided by operating, investing, and financing activities, per share data or other profit or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP.









About Tower Semiconductor







Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, provides technology, development, and process platforms for its customers in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor focuses on creating a positive and sustainable impact on the world through long-term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, displays, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), photonics, and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as process transfer services including development, transfer, and optimization, to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor owns one operating facility in Israel (200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm), two in Japan (200mm and 300mm) which it owns through its 51% holdings in TPSCo, shares a 300mm facility in Agrate, Italy with STMicroelectronics as well as has access to a 300mm capacity corridor in Intel’s New Mexico factory. For more information, please visit:



www.towersemi.com



.







CONTACT:







Liat Avraham | Investor Relations | +972-4-6506154 |



liatavra@towersemi.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This release, as well as other statements and reports filed, stated and published in relation to this quarter’s results, includes certain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, among others, projections and statements with respect to our future business, financial performance and activities. The use of words such as “projects”, “expects”, “may”, “targets”, “plans”, “intends”, “committed to”, “tracking”, or words of similar import, identifies a statement as “forward-looking.” Actual results may vary from those projected or implied by such forward-looking statements and you should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which describe information known to us only as of the date of this release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with: (i) demand in our customers’ end markets, (ii) reliance on acquisitions and/or gaining additional capacity for growth, (iii) difficulties in achieving acceptable operational metrics and indices in the future as a result of operational, technological or process-related problems, (iv) identifying and negotiating with third-party buyers for the sale of any excess and/or unused equipment, inventory and/or other assets, (v) maintaining current key customers and attracting new key customers, (vi) over demand for our foundry services resulting in high utilization and its effect on cycle time, yield and on schedule delivery, as well as customers potentially being placed on allocation, which may cause customers to transfer their business to other vendors, (vii) financial results that may fluctuate from quarter to quarter, making it difficult to forecast future performance, (viii) our debt and other liabilities that may impact our financial position and operations, (ix) our ability to successfully execute acquisitions, integrate them into our business, utilize our expanded capacity and find new business, (x) fluctuations in cash flow, (xi) our ability to satisfy the covenants stipulated in our agreements with our debt holders, (xii) pending litigation, (xiii) meeting the conditions set in approval certificates and other regulations under which we received grants and/or royalties and/or any type of funding from the Israeli, US and/or Japan governmental agencies, (xiv) receipt of orders that are lower than the customer purchase commitments and/or failure to receive customer orders currently expected, (xv) possible incurrence of additional indebtedness, (xvi) the effects of global recession, unfavorable economic conditions and/or credit crisis, (xvii) our ability to accurately forecast financial performance, which is affected by limited order backlog and lengthy sales cycles, (xviii) possible situations of obsolete inventory if forecasted demand exceeds actual demand when we create inventory before receipt of customer orders, (xix) the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry and the resulting periodic overcapacity, fluctuations in operating results and future average selling price erosion, (xx) financing capacity acquisition related transactions, strategic and/or other growth or M&A opportunities, including funding Agrate fab’s significant 300mm capacity investments and acquisition or funding of equipment and other fixed assets associated with the capacity corridor transaction with Intel as announced in September 2023, in addition to other capacity and capability expansion plans, and the possible unavailability of such financing and/or the availability of such financing on unfavorable terms, (xxi) operating our facilities at sufficient utilization rates necessary to generate and maintain positive and sustainable gross, operating and net profit, (xxii) the purchase of equipment and/or raw material (including purchases beyond our needs), the timely completion of the equipment installation, technology transfer and raising the funds therefor, (xxiii) product returns and defective products, (xxiv) our ability to maintain and develop our technology processes and services to keep pace with new technology, including artificial intelligence, evolving standards, changing customer and end-user requirements, new product introductions and short product life cycles, (xxv) competing effectively, (xxvi) the use of outsourced foundry services by both fabless semiconductor companies and integrated device manufacturers, (xxvii) our dependence on intellectual property rights of others, our ability to operate our business without infringing others’ intellectual property rights and our ability to enforce our intellectual property against infringement, (xxviii) the Fab 3 landlord’s alleged claims that the noise abatement efforts made thus far are not adequate under the terms of the amended lease that caused him to request a judicial declaration that there was a material non-curable breach of the lease and that he would be entitled to terminate the lease, as well the ability to extend such lease or acquire the real estate and obtain the required local state and/or approvals required to be able to continue operations beyond the current lease term, (xxix) retention of key employees and recruitment and retention of skilled qualified personnel, (xxx) exposure to inflation, currency rates (mainly the Israeli Shekel, the Japanese Yen and the Euro) and interest rate fluctuations and risks associated with doing business locally and internationally, as well as fluctuations in the market price of our traded securities, (xxxi) meeting regulatory requirements worldwide, including export, environmental and governmental regulations, as well as risks related to international operations, (xxxii) potential engagement for fab establishment, joint venture and/or capital lease transactions for capacity enhancement in advanced technologies, including risks and uncertainties associated with the Agrate fab and the capacity corridor transaction with Intel as announced in September 2023, such as their qualification schedule, technology, equipment and process qualification, facility operational ramp-up, customer engagements, cost structure, required investments and other terms, which may require additional funding to cover their significant capacity investment needs and other payments, the availability of which funding cannot be assured on favorable terms, if at all, (xxxiii) potential liabilities, cost and other impacts that may be incurred or occur due to reorganization and consolidation of fabrication facilities, including the impact of cessation of operations of our facilities, including with regard to our 6 inch facility, (xxxiv) potential security, cyber and privacy breaches, (xxxv) workforce that is not unionized which may become unionized, and/or workforce that is unionized and may take action such as strikes that may create increased cost and operational risks, (xxxvi) the issuance of ordinary shares as a result of exercise and/or vesting of any of our employee equity, as well as any sale of shares by any of our shareholders, or any market expectation thereof, as well as the issuance of additional employee stock options and/or restricted stock units, or any market expectation thereof, which may depress the market value of the Company and the price of the Company’s ordinary shares and in addition may impair our ability to raise future capital, and (xxxvii) climate change, business interruptions due to floods, fires, pandemics, earthquakes and other natural disasters, the security situation in Israel, global trade “war” and the current war in Israel, including the potential inability to continue uninterrupted operations of the Israeli fab, impact on global supply chain to and from the Israeli fab, power interruptions, chemicals or other leaks or damages as a result of the war, absence of workforce due to military service as well as risk that certain countries will restrict doing business with Israeli companies, including imposing restrictions if hostilities in Israel or political instability in the region continue or exacerbate, and other events beyond our control. With respect to the current war in Israel, if instability in neighboring states occurs, Israel could be subject to additional political, economic, and military confines, and our Israeli facility’s operations could be materially adversely affected. Any current or future hostilities involving Israel or the interruption or curtailment of trade between Israel and its present trading partners, or a significant downturn in the economic or financial condition of Israel, could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations.







A more complete discussion of risks and uncertainties that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements included in this release or which may otherwise affect our business is included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent filings on Forms 20-F and 6-K, as were filed with the SEC and the Israel Securities Authority. Future results may differ materially from those previously reported. The Company does not intend to update, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, the information contained in this release.

























TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

















(dollars in thousands)





















December 31,













December 31,





















2024













2023

















ASSETS





























CURRENT ASSETS





























Cash and cash equivalents









$ 271,894













$ 260,664

















Short-term deposits









946,351













790,823

















Marketable securities









--













184,960

















Trade accounts receivable









211,932













154,067

















Inventories









268,295













282,688

















Other current assets









61,817













35,956

















Total current assets









1,760,289













1,709,158

















PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET









1,286,622













1,155,929

















GOODWILL AND OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET









10,196













12,115

















OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS









23,378













41,315

















TOTAL ASSETS









$ 3,080,485













$ 2,918,517

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























CURRENT LIABILITIES





























Short-term debt









$ 48,376













$ 58,952

















Trade accounts payable









130,624













139,128

















Deferred revenue and customers' advances









21,655













18,418

















Other current liabilities









84,409













60,340

















Total current liabilities









285,064













276,838

















LONG-TERM DEBT









132,437













172,611

















LONG-TERM CUSTOMERS' ADVANCES









7,690













25,710

















OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









15,114













16,319

















TOTAL LIABILITIES









440,305













491,478

















TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









2,640,180













2,427,039

















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









$ 3,080,485













$ 2,918,517

























































TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

















(dollars and share count in thousands, except per share data)





















Three months ended





















December 31,













September 30,













December 31,





















2024













2024













2023

















REVENUES









$ 387,191













$ 370,512













$ 351,711

















COST OF REVENUES









300,338













277,451













267,294

















GROSS PROFIT









86,853













93,061













84,417

















OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:





































Research and development









20,622













19,867













20,849

















Marketing, general and administrative









19,812













17,432













18,401





















40,434













37,299













39,250

















































OPERATING PROFIT









46,419













55,762













45,167

















FINANCING AND OTHER INCOME, NET









8,315













6,104













16,682

















PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX









54,734













61,866













61,849

















INCOME TAX EXPENSE, NET









(2,149)













(7,026)













(10,130)

















NET PROFIT









52,585













54,840













51,719

















Net loss (profit) attributable to non-controlling interest









2,553













(193)













2,128

















NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY









$ 55,138













$ 54,647













$ 53,847

















BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE









$ 0.49













$ 0.49













$ 0.49

















Weighted average number of shares









111,493













111,237













110,796

















DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE









$ 0.49













$ 0.49













$ 0.48

















Weighted average number of shares









112,967













112,474













111,308

















RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY TO ADJUSTED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY:













GAAP NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY









$ 55,138













$ 54,647













$ 53,847

















Stock based compensation









10,684













8,611













6,662

















Amortization of acquired intangible assets









574













448













442

















ADJUSTED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY









$ 66,396













$ 63,706













$ 60,951

















ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE:





































Basic









$ 0.60













$ 0.57













$ 0.55

















Diluted









$ 0.59













$ 0.57













$ 0.55

































































TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

















(dollars and share count in thousands, except per share data)





















Year ended





















December 31,





















2024













2023

















REVENUES









$ 1,436,122













$ 1,422,680

















COST OF REVENUES









1,096,680













1,069,161

















GROSS PROFIT









339,442













353,519

















OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:





























Research and development









79,434













79,808

















Marketing, general and administrative









74,964













72,454

















Restructuring income, net *









(6,270)













(32,506)

















Merger-contract termination fee, net **









--













(313,501)





















148,128













(193,745)









































OPERATING PROFIT









191,314













547,264

















FINANCING AND OTHER INCOME, NET









26,113













37,578

















PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX









217,427













584,842

















INCOME TAX EXPENSE, NET









(10,205)













(65,312)

















NET PROFIT









207,222













519,530

















Net loss (profit) attributable to non-controlling interest









642













(1,036)

















NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY









$ 207,864













$ 518,494

















BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE









$ 1.87













$ 4.70

















Weighted average number of shares









111,153













110,289

















DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE









$ 1.85













$ 4.66

















Weighted average number of shares









112,343













111,216

















* Restructuring income, net resulted from the previously disclosed reorganization and restructure of our Japan operations during 2022.

















** Merger-contract termination fee received from Intel during the third quarter of 2023, net of associated cost.









































RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY TO ADJUSTED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY:













GAAP NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY









$ 207,864













$ 518,494

















Stock based compensation









33,837













27,931

















Amortization of acquired intangible assets









1,918













1,923

















Restructuring income, net ***









(2,634)













(11,224)

















Merger-contract termination fee, net ****









--













(289,988)

















ADJUSTED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY









$ 240,985













$ 247,136

















ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE:





























Basic









$ 2.17













$ 2.24

















Diluted









$ 2.15













$ 2.22

















*** Restructuring income, net resulted from the previously disclosed reorganization and restructure of our Japan operations during 2022, net of tax.













**** Merger-contract termination fee received from Intel during the third quarter of 2023, net of associated cost and tax.





























TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

















CONSOLIDATED SOURCES AND USES REPORT (UNAUDITED)

















(dollars in thousands)





















Three months ended





















December 31,













September 30,













December 31,





















2024













2024













2023

















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD









$ 270,979













$ 265,313













$ 314,816

















Net cash provided by operating activities









100,816













124,743













126,098

















Investments in property and equipment, net









(93,396)













(127,624)













(136,426)

















Debt received (repaid), net









2,795













(16,402)













(8,950)

















Effect of Japanese Yen exchange rate change over cash balance









(4,972)













5,537













2,101

















Proceeds from (investment in) deposits, marketable securities and other assets, net









(4,328)













19,412













(36,975)

















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD









$ 271,894













$ 270,979













$ 260,664





















Year ended





























December 31,













December 31,





























2024













2023

























CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD









$ 260,664













$ 340,759

























Net cash provided by operating activities









448,682













676,561









*





















Investments in property and equipment, net









(431,653)













(432,184)

























Debt repaid, net









(32,455)













(32,346)

























Proceeds from investment in subsidiary









--













1,932

























Effect of Japanese Yen exchange rate change over cash balance









(4,758)













(5,395)

























Proceeds from (investment in) deposits, marketable securities and other assets, net









31,414













(288,663)

























CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD









$ 271,894













$ 260,664

























* Merger-contract termination fee received from Intel during 2023, net of associated cost, in the amount of $313,501

















was included within the net cash provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2023.

































TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

















(dollars in thousands)





















Year ended





















December 31,













December 31,





















2024













2023

















CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES





























Net profit for the period









$ 207,222













$ 519,530

















Adjustments to reconcile net profit for the period





























to net cash provided by operating activities:





























Income and expense items not involving cash flows:





























Depreciation and amortization *









266,279













258,021

















Effect of exchange rate differences and fair value adjustment









133













(1,632)

















Other expense (income), net









24,721













(7,047)

















Changes in assets and liabilities:





























Trade accounts receivable









(60,169)













(3,160)

















Other current assets









(33,992)













(9,541)

















Inventories









4,778













8,682

















Trade accounts payable









35,784













(8,254)

















Deferred revenue and customers' advances









(14,783)













(35,676)

















Other current liabilities









22,021













(70,163)

















Other long-term liabilities









(3,312)













25,801

















Net cash provided by operating activities









448,682













676,561







**











CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES





























Investments in property and equipment, net









(431,653)













(432,184)

















Proceeds from (investments in) deposits, marketable securities and other assets, net









31,414













(288,663)

















Net cash used in investing activities









(400,239)













(720,847)

















CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES





























Debt repaid, net









(32,455)













(32,346)

















Proceeds from investment in subsidiary









--













1,932

















Net cash used in financing activities









(32,455)













(30,414)

















EFFECT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE CHANGE









(4,758)













(5,395)









































INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS









11,230













(80,095)

















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD









260,664













340,759

















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD









$ 271,894













$ 260,664

















* Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock based compensation in the amounts of $35,755

















and $29,854 for the years ended December 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.

























** Merger-contract termination fee received from Intel during the third quarter of 2023, net of associated cost, in the amount













of $313,501 was included within the net cash provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2023.













































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.