Tower Semiconductor to Release First Quarter 2025 Earnings on May 14, 2025, and Host Conference Call

Tower Semiconductor announces its Q1 2025 earnings release and conference call scheduled for May 14, 2025.

Tower Semiconductor will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 14, 2025, and will hold a conference call to discuss these results and provide guidance for the second quarter. The call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available via webcast on the company's Investor Relations website, where participants can also pre-register for dial-in access. Tower Semiconductor is recognized for its high-value analog semiconductor solutions and caters to various markets, including consumer, automotive, and medical. The company operates multiple semiconductor fabrication facilities worldwide to enhance capacity and service offerings. For more details about the company and its products, visit their website.

Tower Semiconductor will release its first quarter 2025 earnings, which provides transparency and accountability to investors regarding the company's financial performance.

The scheduled conference call for discussing financial results and guidance indicates proactive communication and engagement with shareholders and analysts.

The company emphasizes its leadership in high-value analog semiconductor solutions, reinforcing its position in various growing markets, which can attract potential customers and investors.

The announcement of multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity implies strategic growth opportunities and operational strength, positioning Tower Semiconductor favorably in the competitive landscape.

Significant negative impact may arise if the earnings release delivers worse than expected financial results, potentially affecting investor confidence and stock price.



The date of the earnings release and guidance suggests possible upcoming financial distress, as it may indicate a delayed response to current market challenges.



The pre-registration requirement for the conference call could limit investor participation, potentially reducing transparency and engagement with stakeholders.

When will Tower Semiconductor release its Q1 2025 earnings?

Tower Semiconductor will release its Q1 2025 earnings on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

How can I attend the Tower Semiconductor conference call?

You can attend the conference call by registering through the Investor Relations section of Tower Semiconductor's website.

What time is the conference call on May 14, 2025?

The conference call will take place at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 14, 2025.

Will the teleconference be available for replay?

Yes, the teleconference will be available for replay for 90 days after the event.

What type of solutions does Tower Semiconductor provide?

Tower Semiconductor provides high-value analog semiconductor solutions for markets including consumer, automotive, industrial, and medical.

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel – April 23, 2025



–



Tower Semiconductor



(NASDAQ/ TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high value analog semiconductor solutions, will issue its first quarter 2025 earnings release on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results and second quarter 2025 guidance on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (09:00 a.m. Central, 08:00 a.m. Mountain, 07:00 a.m. Pacific and 05:00 p.m. Israel time).





The call will be webcast and available through the Investor Relations section of Tower Semiconductor’s website at



https://ir.towersemi.com/



, where the pre-registration form required for dial-in participation is also accessible. Upon completing the registration, participants will receive the dial-in details, a unique PIN, and a confirmation email with all necessary information. The teleconference will be available for replay for 90 days.







About Tower Semiconductor







Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, provides technology, development, and process platforms for its customers in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor focuses on creating a positive and sustainable impact on the world through long-term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, displays, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), photonics, and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as process transfer services including development, transfer, and optimization, to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor owns one operating facility in Israel (200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm), two in Japan (200mm and 300mm) which it owns through its 51% holdings in TPSCo, shares a 300mm facility in Agrate, Italy with STMicroelectronics as well as has access to a 300mm capacity corridor in Intel’s New Mexico factory. For more information, please visit:



www.towersemi.com



.





Contact Information:







Liat Avraham





Investor Relations







liatavra@towersemi.com



| +972 4 650 6154







