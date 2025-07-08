Tower Semiconductor Receives Best Paper Award at 2025 IEEE IMS for Breakthroughs in Wideband RF Switch Technology

Tower Semiconductor wins Best Paper Award at IEEE IMS for its innovative low-loss wideband RF switch technology.

Quiver AI Summary

Tower Semiconductor announced that it received the Industry Paper Competition Award at the 2025 IEEE International Microwave Symposium for its paper on a low-loss, wideband RF switch technology co-authored with pSemi. This innovation, which allows for operation across a frequency range of DC–110 GHz with low insertion loss and high power handling capabilities, was recognized as the best in the Innovative RF Switches category. The advances achieved by Tower in this technology, enabled by their proprietary manufacturing processes, pave the way for enhanced performance in applications such as 5G and future wireless technologies. The recognition underscores Tower's commitment to advancing RF front-end solutions and the importance of partnerships in driving innovation.

Potential Positives

Award recognition at the prestigious IEEE International Microwave Symposium highlights Tower Semiconductor's innovation and leadership in RF switch technology.

The awarded paper demonstrates significant advancements in wideband RF switch performance, underscoring Tower's ability to deliver unique technological solutions.

The proprietary technology enhances Tower's market position, potentially attracting new business in high-demand sectors like 5G and future technologies.

Strategic partnership with pSemi is reinforced through this accolade, showcasing collaborative efforts in groundbreaking RF switch research and design.

Potential Negatives

Despite receiving an award for their innovative RF technology, the press release underscores the competitive challenges the company faces in the rapidly evolving semiconductor market, where performance claims must continually be validated against emerging technologies.

The forward-looking statements included in the press release acknowledge inherent risks and uncertainties, suggesting that the company may face future challenges that could impact their projections and business outlook.

The press release does not provide information on how the award will translate into tangible business benefits, leaving questions about the practical implications of this recognition for revenue growth and market position.

FAQ

What recognition did Tower Semiconductor receive at the 2025 IEEE IMS?

Tower Semiconductor won the Industry Paper Competition Award for their paper on advanced RF switch technology.

What was the focus of the award-winning paper?

The paper focused on a low-loss, wideband RF switch performance using PCM RF switches with integrated CMOS drivers.

What are the key advantages of Tower's RF switch technology?

The RF switch technology offers ultra-low insertion loss, high bandwidth, and improved power handling, surpassing other solutions.

Who co-authored the award-winning paper with Tower Semiconductor?

The paper was co-authored by pSemi, showcasing a strategic partnership in RF switch innovation.

How does Tower Semiconductor contribute to advanced technology markets?

Tower Semiconductor provides high-value analog semiconductor solutions across diverse markets, including automotive, medical, and telecommunications.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TSEM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $TSEM stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release















Award-winning paper showcases breakthroughs in wideband RF switch performance, reinforcing Tower’s leadership in advanced RF front-end innovation











MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel — July 08, 2025



— Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), a leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, today announced receipt of the Industry Paper Competition Award at the 2025 IEEE International Microwave Symposium (IMS) for their co-authored paper with pSemi — “A Low-Loss, Wideband, 0–110 GHz SPDT Using PCM RF Switches with Integrated CMOS Drivers”. The paper was presented on June 19, 2025, during IMS’s session on



Innovative RF Switches, Varactor and Modulator Technologies



, and won the Best Paper Award in its category.





The award recognizes Tower’s PCM RF switch as a significant innovation and advancement in RF switch technology, capable of delivering a record-breaking combination of bandwidth (DC–110 GHz), insertion loss (<2 dB), power handling (30 dBm), and linearity (+15–20 dB improvement over RFSOI CMOS solutions) — results that have not been achieved by any other RF switch technology. Enabled by Tower’s proprietary BEOL integration and integrated digital control, this combination of ultra-low-loss wideband performance, power handling, and full CMOS integration simplifies implementation for end users and enables advanced circuits for 5G, future 6G, SatCom, beamforming, and millimeter-wave applications.





“We’re honored to receive this recognition,” said



Dr. Ed Preisler, Vice President and General Manager of the RF Business Unit.



“This achievement reinforces our commitment to advancing RF front-end integration for the next wave of wireless devices and highlights the power of strategic partnerships like ours with pSemi.”





"We are honored to be recognized by IMS alongside Tower Semiconductor," said



Rodd Novak, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, pSemi



. "This award reflects our team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of wideband RF switch research and design."





For additional information about the Company’s RF platform offering, visit



here



.







About Tower Semiconductor







Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, provides technology, development, and process platforms for its customers in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor focuses on creating a positive and sustainable impact on the world through long-term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, displays, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), photonics, and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as process transfer services including development, transfer, and optimization, to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor owns one operating facility in Israel (200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm), two in Japan (200mm and 300mm) which it owns through its 51% holdings in TPSCo, shares a 300mm facility in Agrate, Italy with STMicroelectronics as well as has access to a 300mm capacity corridor in Intel’s New Mexico factory. For more information, please visit:



www.towersemi.com



.









Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary from those projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. A complete discussion of risks and uncertainties that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements included in this press release or which may otherwise affect Tower’s business is included under the heading “Risk Factors” in Tower’s most recent filings on Forms 20-F, F-3, F-4 and 6-K, as were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and the Israel Securities Authority. Tower does not intend to update, and expressly disclaim any obligation to update, the information contained in this release.















###









Tower Semiconductor Company Contact:



Orit Shahar | +972-74-7377440 |





oritsha@towersemi.com











Tower Semiconductor Investor Relations Contact:



Liat Avraham | +972-4-6506154 |



liatavra@towersemi.com









Attachment





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.