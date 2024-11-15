Tower Semiconductor put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) with 3,493 puts trading, or 9x expected. Most active are Dec-24 43 puts and Dec-24 47 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 3,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.86, while ATM IV is up over 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 13th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TSEM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.