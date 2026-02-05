Markets
TSEM

Tower Semiconductor To Provide NVIDIA With 1.6T Silicon Photonics; Stock Up 14% In Pre-market

February 05, 2026 — 06:54 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tower Semiconductor (TSEM), a foundry of analog semiconductor solutions, Thursday announced that it is scaling its AI infrastructure deployments with high performance silicon photonics for 1.6T data center optical modules designed for NVIDIA networking protocols.

The silicon photonics of the company enables up to double the data-rate compared to prior silicon photonics solutions, providing increased bandwidth and throughput for optical connectivity, speeding AI application performance on AI infrastructure, as per Tower Semiconductor.

In pre-market activity, TSEM shares were trading at $140, up 15.44% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TSEM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.