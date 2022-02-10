Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) shareholders have earned a 32% CAGR over the last three years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. To wit, the Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) share price has flown 128% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! Meanwhile the share price is 2.7% higher than it was a week ago.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the three years of share price growth, Tower Semiconductor actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop 22% per year.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Given this situation, it makes sense to look at other metrics too.

Do you think that shareholders are buying for the 1.6% per annum revenue growth trend? We don't. While we don't have an obvious theory to explain the share price rise, a closer look at the data might be enlightening.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:TSEM Earnings and Revenue Growth February 10th 2022

We know that Tower Semiconductor has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Tower Semiconductor stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Tower Semiconductor has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 14% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 11% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Before forming an opinion on Tower Semiconductor you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

