Tower Semiconductor Ltd. Shares Close the Week 38.9% Higher - Weekly Wrap

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) shares closed this week 38.9% higher than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently up 18.3% year-to-date, up 48.1% over the past 12 months, and up 107.5% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 1.4%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $47.50 and as low as $33.00 this week.
- Shares closed 1.2% below its 52-week high and 89.2% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 37.6% lower than the 10-day average and 50.6% higher than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 2.1.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
- The stock closed at 6.1% higher than its 5-day moving average, 27.5% higher than its 20-day moving average, and 29.1% higher than its 90-day moving average.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price beats the performance of its peers in the Information Technology industry sector this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by -439.1%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by -1276.1%
- The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is 138.0% higher than the average peer.
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
