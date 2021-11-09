Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Looks Just Right With A 26% Price Jump

The Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) share price has done very well over the last month, posting an excellent gain of 26%. Looking back a bit further, it's encouraging to see the stock is up 61% in the last year.

Since its price has surged higher, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 18x, you may consider Tower Semiconductor as a stock to avoid entirely with its 37.8x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Tower Semiconductor could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Tower Semiconductor's Growth Trending?

NasdaqGS:TSEM Price Based on Past Earnings November 9th 2021 free report on Tower Semiconductor

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Tower Semiconductor would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 32% gain to the company's bottom line. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year EPS frustratingly shrank by 64% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 43% over the next year. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 11%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Tower Semiconductor's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From Tower Semiconductor's P/E?

Shares in Tower Semiconductor have built up some good momentum lately, which has really inflated its P/E. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Tower Semiconductor's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Tower Semiconductor you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

