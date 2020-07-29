Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ: TSEM)

Q2 2020 Earnings Call

, 10:00 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the TowerJazz Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

Joining us today are Mr. Russell Ellwanger, TowerJazz's CEO; and Mr Oren Shirazi, CFO. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Noit Levy, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Ms. Levy, please go ahead.

Noit Levy -- Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Thank you, and welcome to the Tower Semiconductor financial results conference call for the second quarter of 2020. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some statements made during this call may be forward-looking and are subject to uncertainties and risk factors that could cause actual results to be different from those currently expected. These uncertainties and risk factors are fully disclosed in our forms 20-F, F-4, F-3 and 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as filings with the Israeli Securities Authority. They are also available on our website. Tower assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Please note that the second quarter of 2020 financial results have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial tables and data in today's earnings release and today's earnings call also include certain adjusted financial information that may be considered non-GAAP financial measures under Regulation G and related reporting requirements as established with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The financial tables include a full explanation of these measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the GAAP financial measures.

Now I'd like to turn the call to our CEO, Mr. Russell Ellwanger. Russell, please go ahead.

Russell Ellwanger -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Noit and thank you everybody for joining our call today discussing our second quarter of 2020 business and financial results. Second quarter revenues met our guidance at $310 million, resulting in EBITDA of $82 million and net profit of $19 million. We further strengthened our financial position having achieved records in shareholders' equity and total balance sheet.

During the quarter, we continued our capacity expansion plan of our 300 millimeter facility as well as certain incremental capability CapEx in 300 millimeter and 200 millimeter as shown by the increased levels of investment in equipment to $63 million to support existing and future capacity and technology demands. Later, Oren Shirazi, our CFO, will provide an in-depth review of our second quarter financial results, balance sheet and main financial activities. We are guiding the third quarter to be a mid-range of $320 million supported by higher utilization rates, which I will review later.

Addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects, while viewing various regional changes in rates and impacts, we continue to ensure and are committed to provide reliable technology and manufacturing solutions, diligently taking action to reduce health and business risk to our employees, customers, suppliers and partners. We strictly adhere to all government guidelines and our dedicated workforce continues to meet all of our customer business needs. We've implemented many health and safety guidelines within our workplace and insured flexibility for remote work if and when needed.

Visits to and from customers, suppliers and partners as well as internal employee meetings convened through video conference calls to minimize face to face interactions. To date, and since the beginning of this pandemic, all of our worldwide manufacturing sites operate without interruption. We are [Technical Issue] and continue to see no material impact on our supply chain. Continuously monitor the situation globally and drive required measures and actions to ensure business continuity and a safe environment.

Many of our measures go well beyond those required by governmental instruction and regulation. Looking at our different business unit activities, within the analog IC business unit, our silicon germanium optical business continues to show strength driven by both 5G infrastructure and data center demand. Our second quarter was much stronger than the first quarter and we anticipate this trend continuing through the remainder of this year and into 2021 realizing at least a 20% 2020 over 2019 yearly revenue growth in silicon germanium output.

This is due to our high market share tied to the 5G infrastructure roll out, the rebound in data center orders and as well from what appears to be increased demand for bandwidth due to enhanced work-from-home protocols around the globe. Considering the silicon germanium market growth, we are in good position to support increasing demand being in the final stages of qualifying silicon germanium capacity at our San Antonio facility providing further shipment capacity above the increased silicon germanium capacity that we have built in our Newport Beach facility.

We continue to invest in new technology and wins with Tier 1 customers. An example announced in Q2 is our partnership with Infinera to deliver an advanced 800 gigabit per second optical transceiver using our advanced silicon germanium technology. Currently, most transceivers we are shipping are at the 100 gigabit per second with some amount of 400 gigabit per second node. 800 gigabit per second represents two-generation advancement in technology, first what most of our customers are building today hence, maintaining our long term road map leadership position. Along with advancements in silicon germanium, we continue to advance our Silicon Photonics platform expected to ramp to higher volumes in the coming years with the 400 gigabit per second node.

Our mobile RF business experienced very strong growth through 2019 and in the first quarter of 2020 due to a combination of increased market share, ramp of our 300 millimeter RF SOI technology and overall RF market content growth with the start of 5G handset roll out. As we discussed last quarter and has been well advertised in the industry, the COVID-19 has slowed the mobile market resulting, as per analysts, in about a 20% market pull back. A strong verification of our market increases, we forecast although lower than our start of the year pre-COVID expectations, a 10% to 15% increase in mobile 2020 over 2019 revenue against this decreasing market backdrop.

We remain bullish about prospects for further growth due to 5G adoption and our strong design win pipeline but are short term cautious as our customers have less visibility than is typical. Our power IC business remains solid as we continue to gain overall market share despite some COVID-19 related market impact primarily in the automotive sector for example, battery management products for electric vehicles. According to customer forecast, due to our broad power IC application coverage, we should see also in this sector about a 20% year-over-year revenue growth, 2020 over 2019. Last quarter we announced a breakthrough power IC technology Gen6 that offers over 35% power efficiency improvement and/or equivalent amount of die-area reduction at 24 volt operation through an innovative transistor design. This quarter, we have engaged with several customers on this platform and are seeing strong acceptance toward initial designs. This new technology complements our platform leadership at lower voltage with our previously announced 65 nanometer BCD 300 millimeter process and at higher voltage with our recently announced 140 volt and 200 volt Resurf and SOI technologies.

The combination of these segment-leading technologies across this large voltage range should continue to enable share gains in this very large portion of the analog market for years to come. Our power discrete business predominantly Tier 1 MOSFET customers is realizing some recovery in the third quarter of 2020. However, this business is significantly down, 2020 over 2019. Our customers continue to express caution but also continue with us on advanced MOSFET co-development.

Moving to our sensor business unit, we forecast single-digit year-over-year growth in spite of several segments being strongly adversely impacted by COVID-19 for example, the dental X-ray sensors, where we have major market share. The impact is mainly seen in the form of customer requests to push out orders, dental clinics were closed for a long period and are still not back to full speed hence, customers are very inventory cautious.

Industrial senses -- sorry, industrial sensors, namely manufacturing line inspections is also down as a function of reduced new manufacturing line build out. Due to our very strong CIS platform and compatibility of fingerprint sensors, namely the Under OLED one-on-one sensor and the Under LCD lens type modules were developed and qualified in very short times. We target our first volume production revenue in the fourth quarter ramping throughout 2021.

Our Time of Flight program is moving along very well. We are prototyping the first sensor to our lead customer in this quarter and plans to ramp up production in the first half of next year. This would be our first product moving to mass production utilizing our stacked wafer BSI pixel level bonding platform. In the area of non-imaging sensors, we have started the production ramp of a novel MEMS microphone product line and expect this business to grow nicely. In addition, we're making progress in several fronts of next generation displays, which we are developing with leaders in the industry expecting to ramp to production as early as 2022.

Looking at utilization rates, during the second quarter, we saw the following. Migdal Haemek, Israel Fab 1 or 6-inch factory, we were at 60% utilization similar to last quarter. Fab 2, the 8-inch factory was at 70% similar as well to last quarter. Newport Beach, California was at about 70% utilization showing substantial increase as compared to the previous quarter and presently moving toward your 85% utilization model to the line being loaded with a strong increase in demand for silicon germanium for 5G infrastructure and data centers. Our San Antonio factory was at 70% utilization, an increase as compared to the previous quarter.

Looking at our TPSCo fabs in Japan, utilization for the 8-inch foundry business was at about 60%, an increase as compared to the previous quarter. Our 12-inch foundry business utilization was at 85% at our capacity utilization model. The capacity expansion project for this 300 millimeter Fab is progressing according to plan hence, being able to support additional wafer starts and increasing the capacity output of the 85% utilization model.

To summarize, we are motivated with the degree of customer interaction and acceptance of our recent developments namely, in advanced Silicon Photonics, in very high speed silicon germanium and the entire backside illumination and stacked wafer sensor offerings as well as our newly served markets in display. These activities, in addition to our present strong and growing core business, back our confidence in our strategy and roadmap and will be additionally accretive when all end markets revive to previous patterns. We focus to continue smooth production and global capacity assurance in order to meet current and forecasted demand. Our thoughts are with the people effected and the healthcare professionals working tirelessly helping those in need and wish everyone safety, security and good health during this challenging time.

With that, I'd like to turn the call to our CFO,Oren Shirazi. Oren?

Oren Shirazi -- Chief Financial Officer Senior Vice President of Finance

Welcome, everyone to our call today. To start and in relation to Russell's description of COVID-19, I am satisfied that all our manufacturing Fabs operated during this entire period with no interruption. We have not missed any day of production or shipment and have succeeded in managing our supply chain efficiently to avoid any low inventories shortage. We completed the quarter presenting revenue of $310 million achieving quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year revenue growth as well as quarter-over-quarter margin growth.

As I will show in my balance sheet analysis, the company is in a very strong and stable financial and cash position. Our balance sheet as of June 30, 2020 reflects the current assets ratio of 3.5 times. We achieved record shareholders' equity of $1.39 billion, while total balance sheet and total assets exceeded $2 billion. I will now provide the P&L highlights for the second quarter and then discuss our cash flow and balance sheet financial statements.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $310 million, an increase as compared to $300 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $306 million in the second quarter of 2019. Gross profit, operating profit, EBITDA and net profit for the second quarter of 2020 are all higher as compared to the first quarter of 2020. Gross and operating profit for the second quarter of 2020 were $58 million and $22 million as compared to $53 million and $16 million in the prior quarter, respectively representing $5 million incremental increase each of 50% incremental gross margin over the $10 million higher revenue.

Net profit for the second quarter of 2020 was $19 million or $0.18 per share basic and diluted, an increase as compared to $17 million or $0.16 basic and diluted earnings per share in the prior quarter. The increase in income taxes expenses in the second quarter of 2020 P&L as compared to the prior quarter is mainly due to the higher revenue we had from our Newport Beach Fab as well as the Japanese factories consistent with Russell's report on the increased utilization rate in Newport Beach and Japan where the tax rates vary from 21% to 30%.

This increase in the Japanese factory's revenue and utilization also resulted in higher non-controlling interest amount for the second quarter of 2020 P&L as compared to the previous quarter. Comparing to the second quarter of 2019, gross and operating profit for the second quarter of 2020 were each $4 million higher as compared to gross and operating profit of $53 million and $18 million, respectively in the second quarter of 2019. Net profit in the second quarter of 2019 was $21 million or $0.20 basic and diluted earnings per share, which is a $2 million increase in profit or $0.02 per share higher than compared to $19 million or $0.18 basic and diluted per share in the second quarter of 2020.

From a cash flow perspective in the second quarter of 2020, cash flow generated from operations was $67 million while investments in fixed assets net mainly for CapEx were $63 million, which included payments related to the 300 millimeter facility capacity expansion program. In addition, we repaid $5 million of our debt. In the first half of 2020, cash flow generated from operations was $135 million while investment in fixed assets net were $125 million, which included also payments related to the 300 millimeter facility expansion in Japan. We also repaid, in the first half of this year, $29 million of our scheduled debt.

Looking at the balance sheet, we present a strong and stable financial position measured as follows. Shareholders' equity reached a record of $1.4 billion, total assets and total balance sheet totaled $2 billion. Current asset ratio defined as current assets divided by short term liabilities was 3.5 times, short term debt in the amount of $80 million includes $38 million principal payment of debentures series G to repay during the next 12 months as well as $42 million current maturities of bank loans and capitalist liability.

In relation to the company's rating in May 2020 standout in Poor's Maalot, an Israeli rating company that is fully owned by S&P Global Ratings, completed its annual ratings review for the company and affirmed our corporate credit rating and bond series G rating of ilAA minus.

I would now like to describe our currency hedging activities in relation in relation to Japanese yen, since the majority portion of TPSCo's revenue is denominated in yen and the vast majority of TPSCo's costs are in yen, we have a natural hedge over most of our Japan business and operations.

In order to mitigate part of the remaining yen exposure, we executed zero cost cylinder hedging transactions this zero-cost in the transactions hedge currency fluctuations to be contained in a narrow range as compared to the spot exchange rate. Hence, while the yen rate against the dollar may fluctuate, the impact on our margins is limited. In addition, in relation to the Japanese yen impact on the balance sheet, we have a natural hedge on JPY cash and JPY loans balances to the extent the loan amount does not exceed the cash amount. This helps to partially protect us from potential impact of yen fluctuations.

Lastly, in relation to fluctuations in the Israeli shekel currency, we have no revenues in this currency since approximately 10% of our cost are denominated in the Israeli currency and we have some liabilities denominated in shekel. We also hedge a large portion of this currency risk by A, engaging zero cost transactions to mitigate exposure resulting from our misdenominated costs and B, investing a portion of our cash in Israeli marketable securities denominated in the Israeli currency to mitigate exposure resulting from our Shekel denominated liabilities. And a last note on our share count as of June 30, 2020, we had 107 million outstanding ordinary shares and the fully diluted share count was 109 million same figures as in prior quarters.

And now I wish to turn the call back to the operator. Operator?

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Rajvindra Gill of Needham & Company. Please go ahead.

Rajvindra Gill -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

Yes, thanks for taking my questions. I appreciate it. Just a question on the organic sequential growth and organic year-over-year growth rate. I was wondering if you could provide that information given some of the end markets that you talked about?

Oren Shirazi -- Chief Financial Officer Senior Vice President of Finance

So I think Russell talked about that most of the organic growth was in the SiGe in Newport Beach for the data centers and SiGe and in -- was always for SOI [Phonetic] so, Russell, if you want to talk about.

Rajvindra Gill -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

No, in terms of just the actual number, what was organic sequential growth number and the organic year-over-year growth number?

Russell Ellwanger -- Chief Executive Officer

We'll get back to you on that very shortly. I don't have it off the top of my head.

Rajvindra Gill -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

Okay. So you're seeing some strength in SiGe on the 5G and data center is -- and that's continuing. Where are we in terms of the -- kind of the capacity expansion to support this demand and you also mentioned that San Antonio facility is above Newport Beach, so maybe you could talk a little bit about what are the steps you're taking there to make sure you have adequate capacity?

Russell Ellwanger -- Chief Executive Officer

So, if you recall, we built out quite a bit of capacity in 2018 and stated that we would be building additional 30 plus capacity in '19 about the time that data center had pulled back a bit. We did complete the capacity build out and as stated we also within that built capacity in San Antonio. So off of the present start levels, we could go somewhere about, I'd say 30%, 35% higher off of the -- right now very high start levels that we're at.

Rajvindra Gill -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

Okay, great. And on the mobile side, you talked about that the mobile market kind of slowed down given what's happening with COVID. I'm not sure I heard it, are you confirming that your 10% to 15% year-over-year growth in RF SOI despite the market pullback. I just -- I didn't hear that part and how is 5G helping you kind of offset that potential weakness in the overall market?

Russell Ellwanger -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. We are restating a growth of 10% to 15% year-over-year in RF SOI. So that is what I stated and stating that, that was against a backdrop, according to analysts of a market that has about a 20 point pull back. So I think that that's quite substantial and certainly indicative of gaining substantial market share. The 5G roll out is certainly helpful because of more content. I don't have tremendous granularity at this moment as to how many parts are specifically going into a 5G phone versus LTE. But the -- as stated, as the 5G rollout continues with the percentage of content to growing within that, that has a benefit for everybody. But I believe that the 10% to 15% year-over-year revenue increase is very, very much driven by the market share increases that we have. And as stated, we had started the year believe [Technical Issues] much, much higher but it has pulled back, the market has pulled back but in spite of the market pulling back we will still recognize growth.

Rajvindra Gill -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

Thank you.

Russell Ellwanger -- Chief Executive Officer

To your previous question, I apologize. On the year-over-year, it was a 0% on the organic because of -- pulled back very strong within discretes and the present outlook would be a 5% increase in organic quarter-over-quarter in Q3 versus Q2. But still back filling against a substantial decrease in discrete market.

Operator

The next question is from Achal Sultania of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Achal Sultania -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Hi, good afternoon. Russell, can you help us understand these new contracts or projects that are ramping up on the sensing side. You mentioned the fingerprint and the Time of Flight project, can you provide a bit more color as to how should we think about the size of those opportunities? Is it confined to one customer at this point or are you are already engaging with multiple customers on those two design wins and how should we think about that opportunity in 2021 when those projects start to ramp up.

And then secondly, just if you think about the RF part of your business for mobile specifically smartphones, can you help us understand what exactly are you involved in on the RF side, is it switches, it is LNAs, is it multiplexers, duplexers? What kind of products are you making and how should we think about the adoption of RF SOI in terms of smartphones going forward in 2021. Is it like going to be a significant part or is it still going to be a fairly small part of mix within total smartphones -- 5G smartphones?

Russell Ellwanger -- Chief Executive Officer

Okay. So long question. I recall the second part very clearly that was, what are we doing within the mobile platform for the RF content. So on that we serve a variety of different power amplifiers with silicon germanium including stand-alone low-noise amplifiers, we have combined switch LNAs that we do with 65 nanometer RF SOI. We have a lot of two-way radio switches that we're doing in general at 200 and 300 millimeter and that's all RF SOI. We have -- so LNA switches and the PA controllers. So that's the bulk of what we're producing within the RF content and antenna tuners. Sorry, also antenna tuners and within the antenna tuners we have in addition a line that we're producing with MEMS.

Achal Sultania -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Yeah, so what I was trying to understand -- that's helpful, Russell, what I was trying to understand is that obviously in those categories whether it's PAs or LNAs there is a market, which is split between gallium nitride, silicon germanium, RF SOI. So how are you thinking about the adoption of these different technologies and what kind of suits you the most when it comes to where the market moves with what kind of chemical compound the market adopts?

Russell Ellwanger -- Chief Executive Officer

So certainly, the gallium arsenide PAs are a mainstay for a variety of applications beside GPAs are aimed at different activities and a lot of that deals for example, with Bluetooth PAs. The LNA itself and these stand-alone LNA banks are, I believe, predominantly done in silicon germanium and that's where we have a very strong capability and offering. And then, the integrated CMOS LNA with some integrated LNA switch is done with RF SOI in our case.

So -- and the PA controllers are RF CMOS. And I believe we are standing very strong in all of the offerings that we have there. On the switches themselves and antenna tuners, we're dealing with RF SOI and I believe that that's the whole market is with RFSOI. If you recall some four or five years ago, plus minus that was predominantly in gallium arsenide pHEMT and that moved totally to the RF SOI because of the reduced cost and improved performance. So that is, I think at this point, all switches for all practical purposes are done with RF SOI. As far as...

Achal Sultania -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Right.

Russell Ellwanger -- Chief Executive Officer

It's just the significant amount of business for us, it certainly is. It's a big business and we see 2021, as stated, with a 20 point pull back we're seeing a 10 to 15 point increase in revenue year-over-year. We stated that '19 over '18, we saw an over 50% increase in year-over-year, which is certainly much, much bigger than the market itself grew. So obviously, a function of market share and the 35 point delta this year against the market pull back and what we're showing obviously, also indicative of a market share increase. Our customers are very strongly indicating a return to not just normalcy but a return to growth in the beginning of 2021 and they're very, very bullish about their forecast. So I believe that it will be a very strong growth engine for us throughout 2021 and an area that we're continually working on to actually increase capabilities and capacities. So does that answer your second question? I hope it does.

Achal Sultania -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Yeah, yeah. I think that was really helpful, Russell. And then just coming back to the first one that was on fingerprint and...

Russell Ellwanger -- Chief Executive Officer

Okay...

Achal Sultania -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Time of Flight design wins that you out. So what is the scope like, what is the size of the customer traction that you're seeing and how should we think about that opportunity in 2021?

Russell Ellwanger -- Chief Executive Officer

It's multiple customers that we're doing with the fingerprint both the one to one under OLED and the other more standard Under LCD fingerprint. So multiple customers were looking at several tens of thousands of wafer opportunity within that space and it's a question now of us showing our capabilities. We're stating that the first volume productions will be shipped in the fourth quarter and then those parts that we're shipping have to have differentiated benefit for the customer, the customer has to show differentiated benefit within their respective markets to grow, but it can be quite substantial.

And as stated for us, one of the beauties of that market is that we were able to very, very quickly develop and qualify flows because of a very, very strong and diverse CIS core that we have throughout the company. So CMOS image sensors throughout the company and take advantage of a market need. As far as the Time of Flight, there's a variety of applications are going out for Time of Flight. It's predominantly at 300 millimeter and it's focused with backside illumination and stacked wafers and that is also more than one customer with blue chip customers that are signed up on long-term agreements. Of course, we have to perform but that is a very, very substantial market for us.

Achal Sultania -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Okay. That's really helpful. Thanks, Russell.

Russell Ellwanger -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Mark Lipacis of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Mark Lipacis -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. Russell, first one -- I have a couple of questions, first one for you. I think when you talk about visibility from your clients are -- do you-- are you of the view that your clients are taking orders from their customers on a non-cancelable, non-refundable basis and is that how you guys are normally operated -- operating. And then on the same topic, when you're getting orders from customers are they asking for short lead time windows or are they asking you to run hot batches or waivers through your fabs because they also are getting orders with request for short lead times?

Russell Ellwanger -- Chief Executive Officer

Good questions, Mark. The answer to the first question is the contracts that we have really are very dependent upon the customers and the type of business we're doing within the power discretes. Our customers are, for the most part, held to a forecast very closely. That doesn't mean that we don't give a lot of leeway as partnerships and within what we do with those discretes. It's more or less sole-sourced everything that we sell.

So the ability then to be malleable if someone's demand is really down and to hold them to a previous forecast nominally, that's -- it doesn't help either person. If they don't need the wafers so you work out a deal and you try to come up with something that's a win-win for both people. In the case of our standard foundry business, from the moment that we start wafers, customers must take the wafers or at least take them to an inventory point of when they say, stop the wafers. So once the wafers started in the Fab are normal T's and C's is that obviously, if a customer wishes to cancel something they can but they would take it to the inventory point of when they would cancel it, which for the most part doesn't make much sense for a customer.

Now depending on the customer themselves, the T's and C's can vary as to if they want to put something on hold, how long can it be on hold for before they either have to pay to that inventory point or until the wafers have to be completed through the line. But again, that depends on the customer, the T's and C's, the relationship and the amount of business. But that's predominantly how the T's and C's would set about customer on giving a purchase order. For the most part, a purchase order can be canceled before the wafers are started without any liability, so that was that part.

Now as far as our customer visibility, at this point especially in the mobile sector we have -- not just specially, I think across the board we have very good interactions and very candid updates forecasting that's very accurate with our customers and it's rare that a forecast changes drastically within a 4, 5 month period. What our mobile customers are telling us now and it's not a fact of us not having visibility with them, it's them having less visibility on their customers than they've had in the past. And that's where we stated that we're cautious about the mobile side in the short term because our customers really are not stating the same decrease of visibility that they had in the past.

I don't think that that's really the case with other customers for the most part as stated in one of Raj's questions was on the organic growth, so we have stated very clearly that and it's known in the industry that the power discrete, the MOSFETs are down pretty substantially and it's starting to come back but it's down substantially and so that business is down several tens of millions. We are working with them when there are upside capabilities and when they see that, they might ask for a short lead time and it's to the benefit because they have an upside of some certain skew of some certain amount of wafers that we'll go ahead and we'll take.

So I believe any time especially in weaker markets, customers as soon as they have an opportunity they get very excited to do that opportunity and to be able to at any given time start wafers and expedite well below the normal cycle times that you have in the factory, it only enhances a relationship because it's -- many times if there is an immediate need that they need to pull in for, if they don't supply that business it's either loss because the opportunity, the end customer has gone or the end customer might try to buy it from someone else. So any time that we get an urgent upside request we'll go after it as strongly as we can.

Now that is not necessarily in times when the market is weak. In times when the market is very strong, it's the same type of thing. In fact, I would say maybe when times when the market is strong, there is more upside requests because the end customer or integrator, if you will, has an opportunity that they don't see how they can get fulfilled because everyone's supply chain is full and those are where you sometimes get very, very big upsides if you can somehow pull off either a substantial amount of pull-ins or start wafers and ship them well under the normal lead time and cycle times of the factory.

So I think, is it steady state? It's sometimes it's more, sometimes it's less. The only thing that we're seeing right now that going back to the first question on POs and visibility, our customers in the mobile space are saying that they have less visibility. But we have seen a very, very big reduction in the forecast of the image sensors for our dental X-ray. And that's one of the areas where it's very, very nice that other than the power discretes and the -- this predominant portion of the image sensor business as well as if we look at some industrial sensors for manufacturing lines but even with that the CIS business is single-digit up this year or should be according to present forecast, which shows growth in other markets other than that.

But when you talk about organic growth, if you have certain markets where you have a fallout of -- because of the environment of many tens of millions of dollars in order to have a 5% organic growth that we're talking about, you have to have very, very big market share wins in other areas because they obviously have to first make up for the gap of the segments that are down and then themselves a 5% number is a nice percent number of growth. If everything was as per normalcy and the X-ray was where it has been in the dental X-rays -- I'm sorry, dental X-rays and discretes, where they have been the organic growth would be extremely high.

But it is what it is and we're very fortunate, I think that we are very diverse in our end markets that we're not restricted to any single market and that even in the markets that are pulling back a big market that we serve, such as the mobile that our market share growth is big enough that we see this 15 point increase year-over-year versus the 20 point down that the analysts speak about. Hopefully, that answered your question. I tried to give a thorough answer.

Mark Lipacis -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Yeah, that's great color. Thank you for that and I had a follow-up, if I may. A question on the automotive business. Can you remind us roughly what your automotive exposure is and is it mostly in discretes and the reason I ask is that it seems like a number of companies are calling Q2 the bottom for the automotive business seems like the factories are coming back online and a large bank in the U.S. I think last week or two weeks ago reported June quarter auto lawn originate -- auto loan originations at our highest levels ever. So it seems like automotive is somewhat spring -- potentially spring-loaded and ready to go once the factories come back online. And I'm wondering, just if you could remind us, the exposure there where whether the customers are starting to give you any visibility on -- in that vertical market and that's all I had. Thank you.

Russell Ellwanger -- Chief Executive Officer

Good question. So, as you're well aware, we have a long-term agreements with Maxim in San Antonio. A good portion of that factory serves automotive and that's I mean Maxim is a big automotive player, a very good automotive player. We can't say exactly how much of that is serving automotive or not serving automotive but in that regard, the contract is a very solid contract. So we would not see something going down or coming back up, as it's a contract on an amount of volume that's purchased and I think Maxim just released they had very good financials, I believe. So I think that's a good thing.

But -- so that's one area of automotive. In the other areas of automotive that we do, we have silicon germanium for safety. We had press released that we serve DENSO and Toyota with SiGe for radar and I believe that we see good visibility and very strong optimism for upticks there. The other area that we serve very strongly, as stated in the call is electric vehicle battery management and I have not yet seen a big rebound in that. And then we have a diversity of other automotive products that we make but any single one in any single end market is not necessarily big but the combination is reasonable.

Mark Lipacis -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Great, that's very helpful. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Richard Shannon of Craig-Hallum. Please go ahead.

Richard Shannon -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group -- Analyst

Russell and Oren, thanks for taking my questions as well. Maybe a follow up on the topic of RF SOI. Obviously, you had a nice growing share in that business a few years ago and then I think due to perhaps some aggressive competitive pricing you backed off a little bit here and now you've really seen a nice resurgence here including with some share gains here. Do you know what your share position is relatively speaking, if you can -- if you do can you share it with us and is there any natural limit to where that could go?

Russell Ellwanger -- Chief Executive Officer

The second part is easier to answer. The natural limit, I would say not. We have extremely strong advanced flows at 200 millimeter that are being used for some of the most advanced activities in the world and then we have a -- so, 200 millimeter obviously, we have a lot of factories a lot, I mean -- I think a reasonable amount of factories at 8 inch and the utilization numbers that I just gave was, for example, the factory in Migdal Haemek was at 70% utilization. Some of that delta of the 70% to the model is because of a downtick right now in RF SOI, so we can grill that. We've also talked about the fact of adding capability CapEx at 200 millimeter. Reasonable amount of that capability CapEx is again for very advanced 200 millimeter RF SOI capabilities and platforms. So, I don't see it at 200 millimeter that we have a really a foreseeable boundary that we can get beyond, I think, from the growth that we've had, we can continue to grow at -- even at last year's rate at 50% for a number of years and not run into a gate depending on how we would like to set up the factories on the mixes that we're running in the factories.

The 300 millimeter is a little bit of a different story. We've expanded our 300 millimeter capability, we'll probably need further 300 millimeter capability in the end of 2021, 2022 time frame for not just RF SOI but for other areas as well. At this point, without further expansion, either organically or inorganically whatever form that might take, we would probably hit a wall at the end of 2021 on 300 millimeter growth in RF SOI. But that is not our plan to hit that wall.

Richard Shannon -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group -- Analyst

Okay. And I guess that leads to my last question here, Russell is on 300 millimeter. How do we think about that expansion here, whether it's internal and at Uozu [Phonetic] or maybe some other internal approach versus getting some access externally? I know you've talked about a prior partner, who I think has recently dissolved or disintegrated, so that seems to take that opportunity away. Where do you think you're going to get that and how soon do you need to make some sort of decision or activity here that will kind of provide that certainty as you get to calendar '22?

Russell Ellwanger -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, I'm not sure what you're referring to about having talked about a partner that dissolves away. I don't know of any partner that we talked about for 300 millimeter publicly, period. I don't know if any of that's dissolved away. So I'm not sure, Richard. Maybe, we can talk about that later offline if you have some questions there. I don't believe we ever said something like that.

But the organic growth, we've done a lot of internal exercises as to what it would take and cost to grow a substantial amount internally and we could. We can go almost to 3 times the present capacity with organic investment and we might go ahead and do that. It is expensive. We are also pursuing other inorganic activities of a variety of different models and we continue to pursue those. And more than that, I can't state without staying -- getting into things that I don't want to release that are not yet released. Some because of maybe agreements of not talking about things before they're a done deal and others because it doesn't make a lot of sense to talk about things before you know that are going to happen.

But obviously, we've had I think a good track record of M&As that were beneficial to both the seller and the buyer and we're working on those models continually, be it under whatever condition it might be. At this point, we were asked last quarter I believe in this -- in the Q&A if the COVID environment enhances or decreases the M&A activity landscape and I would say, from an opportunity standpoint, it enhances it from a get-the-deal-done standpoint, it decreases it, right. It's not simple to complete a deal when you're not face to face with people, if that's where you're at, so are there things we're working on [Technical Issues]

Operator

Mr. Ellwanger, your line has been muted.

Russell Ellwanger -- Chief Executive Officer

I'm sorry, I don't know where that cut off. The phone muted automatically, I don't know why. Could you please tell me where you stopped hearing me because I do apologize.

Richard Shannon -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group -- Analyst

Russ, I think it's about the last five to eight seconds of where you were... Oh, good. Okay. So anyway, what I was stating is we have, I believe of plus, minus or six plus, minus months to make a strong decision, if we don't move forward in an avenue of doing things inorganically to invest organically. Okay....

Russell Ellwanger -- Chief Executive Officer

Because I think it's the $300 million...

Richard Shannon -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group -- Analyst

I appreciate the detail.

Russell Ellwanger -- Chief Executive Officer

You're very welcome. Thank you. I appreciate the question.

Richard Shannon -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group -- Analyst

Thanks.

Operator

The next question is from Krish Sankar of Cowen. Please go ahead.

Krish Sankar -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

Hi. Thanks, for taking my question. I had two of them, Russell. If I recollect correctly, I think in the prepared comments you said that your silicon germanium revenue output is going to grow 20% year-over-year. Is it predominantly driven by the 5G data center ramp or are you also gaining market share on top with already high two-third market share in that segment?

Russell Ellwanger -- Chief Executive Officer

So you're correct. We enjoy a very, very high market share. I -- there is more customers that come into the market and those that enter into the market are not yet necessarily, very, very big on a revenue basis. So in increasing market share on a revenue basis, I don't believe that we have increased our market share substantially as we already enjoy a very, very high market share percent. And if you, for example, to go from a 60% to 65% that's a 5 point, it's a 12% increase in share that, I don't know, it's a little bit hard to measure. But we do enjoy a very, very high market share within the high-end SiGe optical.

Now that being said, the growth that we see really is around SiGe built out with existing customers and certainly data center, very strong with existing customers as well as other activities with data streaming so those are the major reasons that we see the growth right now.

Krish Sankar -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

Got it, got it. That's very helpful. And then just as a follow-up, I know it's not a big part of your business today but I think end of last year you guys announced a partnership with Aledia on micro LED. When do you ascertain from a real estate standpoint that business takes off or when do you think micro LED gets into mass production?

Russell Ellwanger -- Chief Executive Officer

I think that that's not unfair for you to ask me at all. It would be improper for me to answer it. Aledia is the only press release customer that we've talked about with nanowire, micro-LED, if you will. So anything that I would say there is very related to them and I don't think that I should talk very specifically about any single customer's market. So I -- it's -- I think that, that would not be proper for me to answer and if I was Aledia, I probably wouldn't be very happy if somebody was talking about something that could be reflected back to be my market very strongly. So I apologize but I don't think it's proper for me to answer the question. Talking about Aledia however, just specifically, I think that's an incredible technology and I think they're moving along very well.

Krish Sankar -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

Fair enough. Fair enough. Thanks, Russell.

Operator

The next question is from Lisa Thompson of Zacks Investment Research. Please go ahead.

Lisa Thompson -- Zacks Investment Research -- Analyst

Hi, Oren. I just have some, a quickie -- quick housekeeping question. So, you talked that sales at Newport Beach in Japan are increasing substantially, so does that change your thinking on the tax rate this year at all? Is it still 4%?

Oren Shirazi -- Chief Financial Officer Senior Vice President of Finance

Yeah, I think you can already see that in Q2 financials we showed very nice, very positive and good incremental gross profit margin and operating profit margin and EBITDA margin incremental to 50%, 60%, because of the SiGe and also Japan, like you mentioned. And indeed, you see that the tax line went up because -- and I also referred to that in my prepared comments, this is why I refer to that indeed the increase associated with Uozo, the 300 millimeter RF SOI and SiGe is in sites, which have tax rates of 21% to 30% as opposed to power discrete and talks business that was more in Israeli sites that had much less tax rate.

Lisa Thompson -- Zacks Investment Research -- Analyst

Okay, and the corollary to that is we should expect minority income to increase sequentially as the year goes on?

Oren Shirazi -- Chief Financial Officer Senior Vice President of Finance

Yes, yes. So again the gross and operating and EBITDA incremental margins will be better than the average. And then there will be an increase to the tax and non-controlling more than the model. But eventually, of course, all that is very beneficial to the net profit because the growth is in the most high margin business units that we have.

Lisa Thompson -- Zacks Investment Research -- Analyst

Right. Okay, great. That's all I have for questions. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from David Duley of Steelhead Securities. Please go ahead.

David Duley -- Steelhead Securities -- Analyst

Yeah, thanks for taking my questions. I was just wondering, in the second half of this calendar year in the September and December quarters, what would you expect the CapEx levels to be? Will we go back down to the $45 million run rate or will we still stay at these elevated run rates that we're currently running?

Oren Shirazi -- Chief Financial Officer Senior Vice President of Finance

Yeah, we will stay in this level and even go up. As we mentioned already in the last year, once we approve the actually was relisted in July last year. The $100 million CapEx for Uozu and we also spoke about additional CapEx for the BSI, backside illumination for Japan and also we spoke about QT9, I think we said $20 million. So all in all, it's more than $120 million CapEx that we are buying to satisfy existing demand. Those tools actually, almost all of them already arrived and are in final installation phases. Some of them already installed and this payment of $120 million is -- in the beginning, we were thinking it will be spread more linearly in this year. As you see from the financials, you can assume that it had like less than 50% of this amount already in Q1, Q2 was paid, a little bit more than 50% of this amount will be added to the $40 million to $45 million regular model. So you can expect for Q3, Q4 in addition to the regular model more than 50% of the $120 million, which means that it's a little bit higher amount than it was in Q1, Q2.

David Duley -- Steelhead Securities -- Analyst

Okay. And what can we expect for gross margins in the third quarter?

Oren Shirazi -- Chief Financial Officer Senior Vice President of Finance

Okay. So you should expect that whatever we had in Q2. Q2 gross margin the baseline against the $310 million revenue. So we mentioned that the increase for the mid-range guidance is additional $10 million for the revenue, we mentioned that it will be mainly from SiGe and Uozu, which means that it's 50-plus or even 60% incremental gross margin.

David Duley -- Steelhead Securities -- Analyst

Okay. So the drop rate should accelerate here in the upcoming quarter because the mix of SiGe is higher.

Oren Shirazi -- Chief Financial Officer Senior Vice President of Finance

Yes.

David Duley -- Steelhead Securities -- Analyst

Okay. Final thing from me. Do you -- could you just give us the dollar revenue number for SiGe now so we have a base number and also, did you have any 10% customers during the quarter? Thank you.

Oren Shirazi -- Chief Financial Officer Senior Vice President of Finance

So on the SiGe, it's about $40 million. I don't want to give the exact number, it's a little bit north to $40 million, SiGe revenue and the second question, our 10% customer. Other than Panasonic we don't have.

David Duley -- Steelhead Securities -- Analyst

Thank you.

Oren Shirazi -- Chief Financial Officer Senior Vice President of Finance

Panasonic is, I mean, I guess you know that it's between $70 million to $85 million per quarter. So it's about 25%, right.

David Duley -- Steelhead Securities -- Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. Mr. Ellwanger, would you like to make your concluding statement?

Russell Ellwanger -- Chief Executive Officer

Certainly. Firstly, I thank everybody for their time and their interest in the company for attending the call. I really thank the analysts for their questions. I thought they were very good questions, enjoyed the dialogue. In the short term, we will be participating in the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit, again September 1st and 2nd. We will also be holding virtual NDRs during September and October for which additional information will be provided shortly. And just as a very last comment, although times are a little bit difficult right now we obviously stay very positive and optimistic about the ability of people to pull together and make things happen. As a company, we see that very strong in the company.

We have been able to continue with all that we can control or attempt to control and I think execute pretty flawlessly. We've completed our semi-annual global business alignment meeting within the past several weeks and very encouraged with how we're sitting with our customers with the excitement of the market with existing and new platforms and the overall partnership within the company and within the company with the customers. So we look forward to completing the year strong and to seeing a very strong resurgence as everything gets back to previous trends and patterns and having the market share growth be able to be very, very evident on top of a core business that's back at normal run rates. With that, I thank you all very, very much and wish you to stay safe and healthy. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Closing Remarks]

Duration: 66 minutes

Call participants:

Noit Levy -- Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Russell Ellwanger -- Chief Executive Officer

Oren Shirazi -- Chief Financial Officer Senior Vice President of Finance

Rajvindra Gill -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

Achal Sultania -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Mark Lipacis -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Richard Shannon -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group -- Analyst

Krish Sankar -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

Lisa Thompson -- Zacks Investment Research -- Analyst

David Duley -- Steelhead Securities -- Analyst

More TSEM analysis

All earnings call transcripts

10 stocks we like better than Tower Semiconductor

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tower Semiconductor wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

Motley Fool Transcribers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.