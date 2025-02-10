TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR Earnings Results: $TSEM Reports Quarterly Earnings

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR ($TSEM) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.59 per share, beating estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $387,190,000, missing estimates of $394,867,500 by $-7,677,500.
TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 2,083,262 shares (+203.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $92,205,176
- SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,376,315 shares (+1146.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $60,915,701
- MIVTACHIM THE WORKERS SOCIAL INSURANCE FUND LTD. (UNDER SPECIAL MANAGEMENT) removed 931,334 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,973,014
- SHANNON RIVER FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 645,135 shares (-32.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $28,553,675
- MIGDAL INSURANCE & FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD. removed 500,000 shares (-15.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,755,000
- MEITAV INVESTMENT HOUSE LTD removed 459,151 shares (-18.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,650,868
- INVESCO LTD. added 441,525 shares (+748.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,541,896
