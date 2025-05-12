TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR Earnings Preview: Recent $TSEM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR ($TSEM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $365,315,040 and earnings of $0.39 per share.
TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD. removed 1,226,567 shares (-34.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,739,379
- MIVTACHIM THE WORKERS SOCIAL INSURANCE FUND LTD. (UNDER SPECIAL MANAGEMENT) added 931,334 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,211,370
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 653,191 shares (+21.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,645,868
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 639,811 shares (-72.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,956,664
- SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 626,498 shares (+41.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,270,911
- UBS GROUP AG added 589,134 shares (+5727.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,346,292
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 531,339 shares (-21.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,369,271
TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSEM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024
