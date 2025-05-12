TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR Earnings Preview: Recent $TSEM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR ($TSEM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $365,315,040 and earnings of $0.39 per share.

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSEM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024

