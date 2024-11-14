Tower Semiconductor call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) with 9,512 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 4 points to 36.98%. Dec-24 50 calls and Dec-24 49 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.03. Earnings are expected on February 13th.

