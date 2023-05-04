Tower Semiconductor Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TSEM

In trading on Thursday, shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Symbol: TSEM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.70, changing hands as low as $43.40 per share. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TSEM's low point in its 52 week range is $39.72 per share, with $49.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.64.

