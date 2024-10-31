News & Insights

Tower Resources Unveils Major Gold Discoveries

Tower Resources (TSE:TWR) has released an update.

Tower Resources has achieved remarkable success in its October drilling program at the Rabbit North property, uncovering significant gold mineralization. The discovery of the faulted western half of the Lightning Zone and a new, more strongly mineralized zone called ‘Blue Sky’ has greatly expanded the property’s gold potential.

