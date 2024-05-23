Tower Resources Reschedules Cameroon Drilling Plan

Tower Resources (GB:TRP) has released an update.

Tower Resources PLC, an AIM-listed oil and gas company with a focus on African energy opportunities, has announced a revised schedule for drilling the NJOM-3 well in Cameroon, due to Borr Drilling Limited’s rig commitment extension with BW Energy. The company is working to finalize the new drilling timeline and will notify investors once established. Tower Resources maintains its strategy of operating within stable jurisdictions in Africa, aiming for short-cycle development and rapid production in Cameroon, while also exploring opportunities in Namibia and South Africa.

