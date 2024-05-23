Tower Resources Ramps Up Drilling on Prime Metal Targets

Tower Resources (TSE:TWR) has released an update.

Tower Resources is set to recommence drilling at Rabbit North, targeting gold and copper-gold porphyry deposits in the Kamloops mining district. The company has identified five key areas, with initial drilling to focus on gold-rich sections of mineralized shear zones and the extension of the high-grade Rainbow porphyry Cu-Au-Mo zone. Following the promising results from previous campaigns, these targets present significant potential for the discovery of valuable metal deposits.

For further insights into TSE:TWR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.