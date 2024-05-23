News & Insights

Tower Resources Ramps Up Drilling on Prime Metal Targets

May 23, 2024 — 12:37 pm EDT

Tower Resources (TSE:TWR) has released an update.

Tower Resources is set to recommence drilling at Rabbit North, targeting gold and copper-gold porphyry deposits in the Kamloops mining district. The company has identified five key areas, with initial drilling to focus on gold-rich sections of mineralized shear zones and the extension of the high-grade Rainbow porphyry Cu-Au-Mo zone. Following the promising results from previous campaigns, these targets present significant potential for the discovery of valuable metal deposits.

