Tower Resources Focuses on African Energy Expansion

Tower Resources (GB:TRP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tower Resources plc, an AIM-listed energy company, is concentrating its efforts on expanding operations in Cameroon and exploring promising areas in Namibia and South Africa. With a substantial number of voting shares, the company aims to leverage its expertise and strategic partnerships to enhance its portfolio in stable African jurisdictions.

For further insights into GB:TRP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.