Tower Resources Focuses on African Energy Expansion

December 03, 2024 — 08:22 am EST

Tower Resources (GB:TRP) has released an update.

Tower Resources plc, an AIM-listed energy company, is concentrating its efforts on expanding operations in Cameroon and exploring promising areas in Namibia and South Africa. With a substantial number of voting shares, the company aims to leverage its expertise and strategic partnerships to enhance its portfolio in stable African jurisdictions.

