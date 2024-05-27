News & Insights

Tower Limited Triumphs with Strong Half-Year Profits

May 27, 2024 — 05:47 pm EDT

Tower Limited (AU:TWR) has released an update.

Tower Limited reported a significant improvement in its half-year 2024 results, with an underlying net profit after tax of $36.6 million and overall profit of $36 million, a sharp turnaround from the previous year’s loss. The positive outcome was driven by a 20% growth in gross written premiums, enhanced claim processes, and operational efficiencies, including digital initiatives. Additionally, a reduction in large event costs and an interim dividend of 3 cents per share were notable highlights of the performance.

