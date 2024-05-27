Tower Limited Triumphs with Strong Half-Year Profits

Tower Limited (AU:TWR) has released an update.

Tower Limited reported a significant improvement in its half-year 2024 results, with an underlying net profit after tax of $36.6 million and overall profit of $36 million, a sharp turnaround from the previous year’s loss. The positive outcome was driven by a 20% growth in gross written premiums, enhanced claim processes, and operational efficiencies, including digital initiatives. Additionally, a reduction in large event costs and an interim dividend of 3 cents per share were notable highlights of the performance.

For further insights into AU:TWR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.