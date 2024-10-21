News & Insights

Tower Limited Sees Major Shift in ACC Investment

October 21, 2024 — 10:19 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tower Limited (AU:TWR) has released an update.

Tower Limited has seen a notable shift in its substantial holdings, as the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) reduced its stake from 9.55% to 7.92% in the company’s ordinary shares. This change comes after ACC’s on-market transactions, involving the purchase of nearly 4 million shares and the sale of over 10 million shares, indicating a strategic adjustment in their investment approach. Such movements are crucial for market watchers, as they can signal shifts in confidence or strategy from significant institutional investors.

