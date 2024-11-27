News & Insights

Tower Limited Reports Strong Financial Turnaround in FY24

November 27, 2024 — 03:48 pm EST

Tower Limited (AU:TWR) has released an update.

Tower Limited has reported a significant turnaround in its financial performance for FY24, achieving an underlying net profit after tax of $83.5 million compared to a $1 million loss in the previous year. This improvement is attributed to the absence of large events, better claims performance, and operational efficiencies. The company plans to reward shareholders with a final dividend and a return of excess capital through a mandatory share buyback.

