Tower Limited Reports Strong Financial Turnaround in FY24

Tower Limited (AU:TWR) has released an update.
Tower Limited has reported a significant turnaround in its financial performance for FY24, achieving an underlying net profit after tax of $83.5 million compared to a $1 million loss in the previous year. This improvement is attributed to the absence of large events, better claims performance, and operational efficiencies. The company plans to reward shareholders with a final dividend and a return of excess capital through a mandatory share buyback.
