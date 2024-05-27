News & Insights

Tower Limited Declares Upcoming Dividend

May 27, 2024 — 05:47 pm EDT

Tower Limited (AU:TWR) has released an update.

Tower Limited has announced a new dividend of NZD 0.03 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for June 12, 2024, and the record date on June 13, 2024. Shareholders can expect payment by June 27, 2024, marking an important date for investors seeking to benefit from the company’s distribution.

