Tower Limited Declares Upcoming Dividend

Tower Limited has announced a new dividend of NZD 0.03 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for June 12, 2024, and the record date on June 13, 2024. Shareholders can expect payment by June 27, 2024, marking an important date for investors seeking to benefit from the company’s distribution.

