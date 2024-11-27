News & Insights

Tower Limited Announces Dividend Payout for Investors

November 27, 2024 — 03:48 pm EST

Tower Limited (AU:TWR) has released an update.

Tower Limited has announced a dividend of NZD 0.065 per share for its fully paid ordinary shares, with the ex-dividend date set for January 15, 2025, and payment on January 30, 2025. This payout reflects the company’s performance over the past twelve months, offering an attractive opportunity for investors. Keep an eye on Tower’s payment schedule to capitalize on this financial move.

