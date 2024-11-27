Tower Limited Announces Dividend Payout for Investors

Tower Limited (AU:TWR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tower Limited has announced a dividend of NZD 0.065 per share for its fully paid ordinary shares, with the ex-dividend date set for January 15, 2025, and payment on January 30, 2025. This payout reflects the company’s performance over the past twelve months, offering an attractive opportunity for investors. Keep an eye on Tower’s payment schedule to capitalize on this financial move.

For further insights into AU:TWR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.