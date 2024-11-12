News & Insights

Towa Pharmaceutical Reports Strong Sales but Decline in Profit

November 12, 2024 — 02:16 am EST

Towa Pharmaceutical Co (JP:4553) has released an update.

Towa Pharmaceutical Co. reported a strong financial performance for the first half of 2024, with a 14.9% increase in net sales and a significant 50.1% rise in operating profit compared to the previous year. However, profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 5.7%, indicating some financial challenges despite overall growth.

