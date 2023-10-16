News & Insights

Tourmaline Oil to buy Bonavista Energy for $1.06 bln

October 16, 2023

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Tourmaline Oil TOU.TO said on Monday it will acquire Bonavista Energy for C$1.45 billion ($1.06 billion) to expand its presence in Western Canada's Deep Basin.

The offer consists of C$725 million in Tourmaline common shares and C$725 million in cash.

Bonavista is the ninth largest natural gas liquids weighted producer in Western Canada and has assets in the Deep Basin which straddles the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia.

The deal, expected to close in the second half of November 2023, would be immediately accretive to Tourmaline's 2024 free cash flow, the company said.

($1 = 1.3626 Canadian dollars)

