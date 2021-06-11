Tourmaline Oil to buy Black Swan Energy in C$1.1 billion deal

Adds industry background, deal details

June 11 (Reuters) - Canada's Tourmaline Oil Corp TOU.TO said on Friday it would buy privately owned Black Swan Energy Ltd in about C$1.1 billion ($908.79 million) deal, as the oil and gas producer looks to expand in the Montney oil and gas region, one of North America's top shale plays.

The Montney oil and gas region in Canada has seen a wave of consolidation as small companies struggling to weather the impact of coronavirus sell their holdings in what just a few years ago was a booming patch.

The deal value consists of 26 million Tourmaline common shares and net debt of up to $350 million, including all transaction costs.

Tourmaline will acquire an expected average production capacity of over 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) when the deal closes, which is expected in the second half of July.

($1 = 1.2104 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

