Tourmaline Oil Reports Strong Q3 and Special Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Corp. reported robust financial results for the third quarter of 2024, with a significant cash flow of $741.9 million and net earnings of $355.2 million. The company also declared a special dividend and completed strategic acquisitions, enhancing its production capabilities. This highlights Tourmaline’s strong performance and opportunities for investors interested in the energy sector.

