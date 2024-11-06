Tourmaline Oil Reports Strong Q3 and Special Dividend

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) has released an update.
Tourmaline Oil Corp. reported robust financial results for the third quarter of 2024, with a significant cash flow of $741.9 million and net earnings of $355.2 million. The company also declared a special dividend and completed strategic acquisitions, enhancing its production capabilities. This highlights Tourmaline’s strong performance and opportunities for investors interested in the energy sector.
