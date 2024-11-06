News & Insights

Stocks

Tourmaline Oil Reports Strong Q3 and Special Dividend

November 06, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) has released an update.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. reported robust financial results for the third quarter of 2024, with a significant cash flow of $741.9 million and net earnings of $355.2 million. The company also declared a special dividend and completed strategic acquisitions, enhancing its production capabilities. This highlights Tourmaline’s strong performance and opportunities for investors interested in the energy sector.

For further insights into TSE:TOU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRMLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.