Tourmaline Oil price target lowered to C$77 from C$79 at Desjardins

Desjardins analyst Justin Bouchard lowered the firm’s price target on Tourmaline Oil (TRMLF) to C$77 from C$79 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
